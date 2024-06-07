The Correct Way To Garnish A Whiskey Sour

A tasty whiskey sour is right up there with the martini and the Manhattan as an all-time classic on bar menus everywhere. As its name suggests, this mixed drink can't be any more simple. Hitting the tastebuds right off the bat is a whiskey component that gives not just a boozy burn, but also prominent notes of oak, caramel, and vanilla. Then, the sour component kicks in, giving your tastebuds a bright, zesty punch of acidity. The experience is rounded out with a light sweetness.

But as any experienced bartender will tell you, a great cocktail isn't just about the ingredients or the flavor alone. It's the presentation, too! Whiskey sours are often garnished very simply with a skewer (or a toothpick in a pinch) speared through one or two fresh cherries, along with a cut of lemon or orange peel, resting atop the rim of the glass.

That's a pretty classic garnishing style as far as whiskey drinks go. If you've ever tried something like an old fashioned or a Manhattan, they both have garnishes that play on the same theme: a twist of citrus peel dropped to the bottom of the glass, then a skewered cherry as a snack. So, as you learn the garnishing style for this one, you'll pick up on how to garnish other whiskey cocktails, too.

