The Correct Way To Garnish A Whiskey Sour
A tasty whiskey sour is right up there with the martini and the Manhattan as an all-time classic on bar menus everywhere. As its name suggests, this mixed drink can't be any more simple. Hitting the tastebuds right off the bat is a whiskey component that gives not just a boozy burn, but also prominent notes of oak, caramel, and vanilla. Then, the sour component kicks in, giving your tastebuds a bright, zesty punch of acidity. The experience is rounded out with a light sweetness.
But as any experienced bartender will tell you, a great cocktail isn't just about the ingredients or the flavor alone. It's the presentation, too! Whiskey sours are often garnished very simply with a skewer (or a toothpick in a pinch) speared through one or two fresh cherries, along with a cut of lemon or orange peel, resting atop the rim of the glass.
That's a pretty classic garnishing style as far as whiskey drinks go. If you've ever tried something like an old fashioned or a Manhattan, they both have garnishes that play on the same theme: a twist of citrus peel dropped to the bottom of the glass, then a skewered cherry as a snack. So, as you learn the garnishing style for this one, you'll pick up on how to garnish other whiskey cocktails, too.
Creative garnishes to try for your next whiskey sour
If you prefer your whiskey sour with an extra touch of sweetness, try adding a sugar rim for your next round. Cut and zest a citrus wedge and rub the fleshy bit along the rim of your glass, leaving a light coating of juice. Next, pour some turbinado sugar onto a small plate or dish, then upturn your glass and grind the moistened rim into the sugar. When you lift it up, you'll have a beautiful sugared rim ready to go. It's enjoyed pretty much like a salt rim on a margarita. Work around the glass as you sip, which will flavor your drink with an extra shot of sweetness.
There are many ways to garnish a whiskey sour — from swapping the citrus zest for a slice of dried orange to more elaborate arrangements — but it's best to keep things understated with just a cherry and a citrus peel. You're not making a flaming cocktail like a Storm the Beach here. Part of the whiskey sour's charm is its simplicity!