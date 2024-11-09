Colorado's Unofficial State Drink Is A Riff On A White Russian

The individuality of each state in America is essential to the formation of its diverse cultural tapestry. Beyond politics, social customs, and geographic landscapes, states are crested with official symbols and imagery that represent the ethos of their unique personalities. From the Texas bluebonnet to the Georgia peach and the Ohio cardinal, each state has a roster of symbols that reflects its heritage, pride, and distinct identity. However, not all state symbols are formally recognized. Take Colorado's unofficial official state drink for example — the Colorado Bulldog.

The Colorado Bulldog is a riff on a white Russian, which combines vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream served over ice. Unlike the original prototype, the Centennial State iteration introduces a splash of Coca-Cola to the recipe. Thanks to the syrupy, bubbly infusion, the Colorado Bulldog gives a white Russian an ice cream float-style facelift. Creamy, spicy, effervescent, and tinted with the bittersweet taste of coffee, a Colorado Bulldog is a well-rounded dessert cocktail that's as easy to make as it is complex on the taste buds.

The history of the drink is murky, but most likely originated around the same time as the genesis of the white and black Russian in the 1980s. Paradoxically, the official state animal of Colorado is the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, not a bulldog. However, the cocktail's name may have been an homage to the former mascot of Colorado State University before the school rebranded as the Rams.