Colorado's Unofficial State Drink Is A Riff On A White Russian
The individuality of each state in America is essential to the formation of its diverse cultural tapestry. Beyond politics, social customs, and geographic landscapes, states are crested with official symbols and imagery that represent the ethos of their unique personalities. From the Texas bluebonnet to the Georgia peach and the Ohio cardinal, each state has a roster of symbols that reflects its heritage, pride, and distinct identity. However, not all state symbols are formally recognized. Take Colorado's unofficial official state drink for example — the Colorado Bulldog.
The Colorado Bulldog is a riff on a white Russian, which combines vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream served over ice. Unlike the original prototype, the Centennial State iteration introduces a splash of Coca-Cola to the recipe. Thanks to the syrupy, bubbly infusion, the Colorado Bulldog gives a white Russian an ice cream float-style facelift. Creamy, spicy, effervescent, and tinted with the bittersweet taste of coffee, a Colorado Bulldog is a well-rounded dessert cocktail that's as easy to make as it is complex on the taste buds.
The history of the drink is murky, but most likely originated around the same time as the genesis of the white and black Russian in the 1980s. Paradoxically, the official state animal of Colorado is the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, not a bulldog. However, the cocktail's name may have been an homage to the former mascot of Colorado State University before the school rebranded as the Rams.
Making a Colorado Bulldog
Despite its multi-dimensional flavor profile and rich mouthfeel, crafting a Colorado Bulldog is straightforward. To achieve a well-balanced final product, ratios are key. A good rule of thumb is 1 ½ ounces of vodka, 1 ounce of coffee liqueur, 1 ounce of heavy cream, and 2 ounces of Coke. To prevent curdling, add the soda at the very end. Like a white Russian, a Colorado Bulldog is shaken not stirred. If you're a slow sipper, consider freezing coffee to use as ice cubes to prevent diluting the drink with melting ice. If you're feeling adventurous, top with cinnamon, nutmeg, or chocolate shavings as a functional garnish.
Although the original recipe calls for Coke, you can try experimenting with other sodas. Root beer gives the drink a more present layer of anise-tinted spice, cream soda provides it with an extra lush mouthfeel, and Dr Pepper can give it a boost of vanilla-shaded peppery goodness.
Next time you're in the Centennial State, get into the spirit by ordering a Colorado Bulldog at the bar. And if you think this bubbly, cream-kissed libation is strange, just wait until you hear about the deceptively delicious Alaskan duck fart.