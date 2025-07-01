Beat The Heat With Graeter's Summer Ice Cream Flavors, Delivered Right To Your Doorstep

With dozens of ice cream flavors to choose from, it can be hard to narrow the field, so Chowhound is here to offer a few suggestions. Let's begin with some rising stars, shall we? Graeter's specializes in new varieties and seasonal selections that might just become your future faves.

Pineapple Passionfruit Sorbet debuts July 4, combining two juicy summertime fruits into an icy blend for when you want a refreshingly light tropical dessert. Starting July 18, Key Lime joins the party, featuring real-deal citrus juice and graham pie crust bits to capture the taste of everyone's favorite warm-weather pie, while rendering it even cooler for the occasion.

Graeter's Peach ice cream seems tailor-made for anyone who skips cutting up the succulent fruits in favor of devouring them whole (with plenty of paper towels nearby). This seasonal flavor marries the classic summer stone fruit with a rich cream base for a sensory trip to the orchard. This flavor is available now, but much like those juicy, just-picked beauties, this seasonal favorite is fleeting. You won't want to miss your chance to try these limited-edition specialities which, by the way, pair really well with some of the classics below.