Where To Find The Best Biscuits In The US

It's hard to think of a more quintessential Southern dish than biscuits. Fluffy, crumbly, and sometimes elevated with tangy buttermilk, they're the perfect accompaniment to any meal. You can eat them plain, with a swipe of butter or jam, or smothered in a creamy sausage gravy. They also make ideal vessels for holding a slew of ingredients sandwich-style. They're pretty easy to make at home, but if you want to let someone else do the baking, there are several restaurants in the U.S. that serve up some seriously fantastic biscuits.

Being the huge biscuit fans that we are, we made it our mission to uncover the restaurants serving the absolute best biscuits in the United States. To do that, we turned to customer reviews across a wide range of platforms and noted the places with an almost cult-like following for their take on this classic comfort food dish. What we discovered was a great mix of bakeries, diners, and small chains that are renowned for making flaky, buttery biscuits that many say are even better than homemade.