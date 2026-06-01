Where To Find The Best Biscuits In The US
It's hard to think of a more quintessential Southern dish than biscuits. Fluffy, crumbly, and sometimes elevated with tangy buttermilk, they're the perfect accompaniment to any meal. You can eat them plain, with a swipe of butter or jam, or smothered in a creamy sausage gravy. They also make ideal vessels for holding a slew of ingredients sandwich-style. They're pretty easy to make at home, but if you want to let someone else do the baking, there are several restaurants in the U.S. that serve up some seriously fantastic biscuits.
Being the huge biscuit fans that we are, we made it our mission to uncover the restaurants serving the absolute best biscuits in the United States. To do that, we turned to customer reviews across a wide range of platforms and noted the places with an almost cult-like following for their take on this classic comfort food dish. What we discovered was a great mix of bakeries, diners, and small chains that are renowned for making flaky, buttery biscuits that many say are even better than homemade.
Bomb Biscuit Co. in Atlanta, Georgia
There are plenty of places offering up great biscuits in Atlanta, Georgia, but if you want some of the best, many say Bomb Biscuit Co. is the spot to go. Since transitioning from a pop-up into a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2020, it's earned plenty of accolades for its golden biscuits, stacked biscuit sandwiches, and sinfully good cinnamon rolls. The Michelin Guide even awarded it a Bib Gourmand designation for its beautiful baked treats.
Bomb Biscuit Co. offers a variety of biscuit flavors, including buttermilk, cheddar jalapeño, and black pepper bacon. You can have them solo with seasonal jams, smothered in sausage gravy, or built into a sandwich like the fan-favorite Lemon Pepper Chicken Biscuit. Whatever way you get them, diners say they're simply divine. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "They offer a delightful texture with a super soft bite and a satisfying crunchy edge, complemented by a well-balanced saltiness."
https://www.bombbiscuitatl.com/
(678) 949-9439
519 Memorial Dr SE Unit B2, Atlanta, GA 30312
The Loveless Cafe In Nashville, Tennessee
The Loveless Cafe is a Tennessee institution that's famous for its fluffy biscuits and Southern hospitality. It began when Annie and Lon Loveless started selling fried chicken and biscuits from their home in 1951. Today, this charming spot goes through about 10,000 biscuits a day, which is a testament to how much people love them. In fact, many say they're hands down the best biscuits you'll find in Nashville.
Loveless Cafe serves its fluffy scratch-made biscuits in baskets with butter and preserves. Take a bite, and you'll get layers of buttery goodness. According to food blog One for the Table, "The biscuits taste like a pillow with a touch of salt and something creamy. They do a quick vanishing act — the proverbial melt in your mouth kind of disappearing." You can also try them with gravy or as biscuit sliders stuffed with ingredients like house-cured country ham, sausage, and fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese.
(615) 646-9700
8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221
Denver Biscuit Company in multiple locations
Denver Biscuit Co. started life in 2009 as a food truck in Denver, Colorado, called The Biscuit Bus. Owner Drew Shader later moved the operation into his Atomic Cowboy bar and gave it a name change, and the Southern-style biscuit plates and sandwiches quickly gained tons of hype for being over-the-top and downright delicious. Today, there are multiple locations in Colorado and Kansas where you can grab all manner of biscuit creations, along with sides like waffle fries and house-made pickles.
The biscuit sandwiches are the main draw at Denver Biscuit Co., as they come piled high with tasty fillings. One of the most popular is the Franklin, which made our list of the best breakfast sandwiches in every state. It comes with buttermilk fried chicken, egg, cheddar cheese, and house-made sausage or vegetarian gravy. You can also add an egg. A reviewer said on Instagram, "This sandwich has everything — crunchy, savory chicken, the runny egg, the sausage gravy ... One of the best sandwiches I've ever had."
https://www.theatomiccowboy.com/denbisco
Multiple locations
Biscuit Head in multiple locations
The first Biscuit Head opened in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2013, and it was a hit right off the bat for its craggy cathead biscuits served with a selection of gravies or as biscuit sandwiches. Over the years, it's expanded to include several locations and racked up plenty of accolades from food critics and casual diners alike. "Absolutely worth the hype," said one reviewer on Instagram. "We go out of our way for this place," said another reviewer on a separate Instagram post.
There are several ways you can have your biscuits at Biscuit Head. Many suggest trying them with the chain's tasty gravies, such as the espresso red-eye gravy or sweet potato coconut gravy. You can also go big with a biscuit sandwich, like the Filthy Animal with fried chicken, bacon, pimento cheese, scrambled eggs, and gravy. The chain also offers sweet treats like biscuit donuts with cinnamon sugar and lemon curd, and biscuit French toast with strawberry syrup and powdered sugar.
Multiple locations
The Biscuit Shed in Charleston, South Carolina
If you're looking for a sublime fried chicken biscuit in Charleston, South Carolina, many say it's well worth your time to track down The Biscuit Shed food truck. Run by Carson Stanley and Bridget Jones, it's been "slanging biscuits" since 2017, and numerous folks say you won't find a better biscuit anywhere else in town. As one reviewer said on Instagram, "Hands down one of the best I've ever had!" Expect flaky hand-crafted biscuits enveloping generous pieces of buttermilk-fried chicken with flavorful toppings.
There are several fried chicken biscuits at the food truck, many of which feature interesting flavor combos. Take The Southern Chick, with its sweet-and-savory mix of fried chicken, sharp cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and maple barbecue sauce. Fans also love The Cali Chick with buttermilk-fried chicken, avocado, pickled shallots, and house Shed Sauce. And as one Reddit user said, "Their hot honey chicken biscuit is a life changer."
(843) 998-2691
Various locations in Charleston, SC
Bird Bird Biscuit in Austin, Texas
Since 2018, Bird Bird Biscuit has been impressing folks in Austin, Texas, with its ample-sized biscuits served on their own, with gravy or jam, and as sandwiches. There are now three locations in different corners of the city, making it easy for folks to get their biscuit fix. One reviewer posted on Instagram, "Best chicken biscuit sandwiches in Austin and I'm not being dramatic ... Yes, the line is long. Yes, it moves fast. Yes, it's 100% worth it."
The chicken sandwiches at Bird Bird are particularly popular because they feature generous chicken breasts that are fried fresh to order and sandwiched between fluffy biscuit halves. They come with bold condiments, like The Queen Beak with its black pepper honey sauce and bacon-infused chipotle mayo, and the Carolina Caviar with hatch green chile pimento cheese and dill pickles. The chain also offers classic bacon and egg sandwiches, vegetarian options, and biscuit donut holes called Dough-Doughs that are tossed in cinnamon sugar.
https://www.birdbirdbiscuit.com/
Multiple locations
Vicious Biscuit in multiple locations
Vicious Biscuit opened its first location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in 2018, and it wasn't long before there were lines out the door. Word spread about the over-the-top biscuits and other tasty breakfast bites, and just two years later, other locations began popping up across the South. The chain is still growing, and with each new opening, people take to social media to post a slew of rave reviews.
Vicious Biscuit's buttermilk, jalapeño and cheddar, and gluten-free biscuits form the basis for a wide array of dishes. You can have them with shrimp and grits, topped with huevos rancheros, or smothered in maple sausage gravy. There are also several biscuit sandwiches, like the Fat Boy with crispy fried chicken, pimento cheese, and hot honey. Diners love them in all forms. A reviewer posted on Instagram, "You've NEVER had a biscuit like THIS before!" Another satisfied customer on Instagram, "Easily one of the best breakfasts I've ever had."
Multiple locations
Willa Jean in New Orleans, Louisiana
If you're looking for a great brunch spot in New Orleans where you can tuck into tasty Southern fare, Willa Jean gets top billing from numerous diners. The menu offers a great selection of breakfast and lunch dishes, including an entire section of the menu dedicated to biscuits. Baked in-house, the flaky, square-shaped biscuits can be dressed simply with jam and butter or topped with fried chicken and Tabasco honey, egg and cheese, or sausage gravy.
To say that people love the biscuits at Willa Jean would be an understatement. Many say they taste homemade, just like grandma would make. One diner even posted on Instagram, "[Willa Jean] makes the best biscuit on the planet. This is my all-time favorite brunch!" People also love that you can pair the biscuits with a wide array of beverages, including fresh juices, coffees, teas, and cocktails that are perfect for brunch, like Bloody Marys and espresso martinis.
(504) 509-7334
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113
Tudor's Biscuit World in multiple locations
Ask locals where to get the best biscuits in West Virginia, and many will swear that Tudor's Biscuit World is the best. Yes, it's a chain, but countless diners insist it consistently delivers top-notch, huge buttermilk biscuits that pack tons of flavor. As one reviewer posted on TikTok, "This place is amazing, everything was great, and the biscuits are so fluffy and buttery. Must stop if you're near one and have never been."
Tudor's has tons of different breakfast sandwiches to choose from, all of which can be served on its famous scratch-made biscuits or toast. Top choices include the Peppi with pepperoni and melted cheese, the Mary B with a classic B.E.C. combo (bacon, egg, and cheese), and the Mountaineer with country ham, a crispy hash brown, egg, and cheese. You can also get biscuits and gravy (a breakfast dish with a long history in Appalachia), as well as hearty breakfast and dinner plates that come with biscuits on the side.
https://tudorsbiscuitworld.com/
Multiple locations
Buttermilk Kitchen in multiple locations
Founded by "Chopped" winner Suzanne Vizethann, Buttermilk Kitchen is a popular brunch spot with locations in Atlanta, Georgia, and Camden, Maine. The focus is scratch-made Southern dishes, including biscuits that countless diners say are worth going back for time after time. As one fan said on Instagram, "Biscuits were perfectionnn, I could eat here every day and never get tired of it." Many comment on how the biscuits have a gorgeous crunchy exterior that contrasts nicely with the dense, slightly soft interior.
Several diners recommend getting a basket of biscuits to share at the table. It comes with house-made blueberry-basil jam and red pepper jelly. You can also get biscuits smothered in sawmill gravy and topped with eggs. Handheld biscuit dishes include the Breakfast Biscuit, packed with folded eggs, cheddar cheese, and red jelly pepper, and served with hash brown fritters. Then there is the hefty Chicken Biscuit with sweet tea-brined fried chicken, red pepper jelly, pimento cheese grits, and house pickles.
https://www.buttermilkkitchen.com/
Multiple locations
Callie's Hot Little Biscuit in Charleston, South Carolina
Since opening in 2005, Callie's Hot Little Biscuit has earned national acclaim for its buttery Southern biscuits. There are now several grab-and-go spots around Charleston, South Carolina, where you can grab fresh handmade biscuits and frozen biscuits to make at home. Callie's also ships biscuits nationwide and sells frozen biscuits, buttermilk biscuit mix, and gluten-free biscuit mix at select grocery stores. According to many folks, they're totally worth the hype. "The best biscuit I've ever had in my life," posted one fan on TikTok.
Pop into any one of Callie's locations, and you'll be spoiled for choice. There are several flavors on offer, including buttermilk, cheese and chive, cinnamon, and blackberry. You can also add accouterments like pimento cheese, roasted tomatoes, chopped country ham, and hot honey. And if you feel like something heartier, you can opt for biscuits with gravy, a fried chicken biscuit with pickles and sriracha mayo, or a B.L.T biscuit sandwich.
Multiple locations
Harlem Biscuit Company in New York City, New York
Harlem Biscuit Company offers up a taste of the South in New York City. Owner and chef Melvin "Boots" Johnson has years of experience working at acclaimed restaurants and winning cooking competitions, but with this spot, he wanted to go back to his roots and channel his grandmother's cooking. His focus is on homestyle biscuits, all of which are made from scratch and served with a variety of spreads and fillings.
Harlem Biscuit Company offers several biscuit flavors, including chive cheddar, sweet buttermilk, and everything biscuits. You can get them on their own or in biscuit sandwiches like the John Lewis with hot chicken, house-made slaw, and pickles. The Bodega is another top choice, styled like a classic New York bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. Regardless of which choice you go with, diners say the biscuits are absolute stand-outs. "Flaky, buttery, seasoned just right ... holding everything together without falling apart," said one reviewer on Instagram.
https://harlembiscuitcompany.com/
(833) 998-8716
2308 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10030
Pine State Biscuits in multiple locations
Founded in Portland, Oregon, by a group of friends who grew up in North Carolina, Pine State Biscuits has a huge following of fans who can't get enough of its Southern-style biscuits. You can opt for a single biscuit with spreads like local apple butter and house pimento cheese or grab a half-dozen or dozen biscuits to take home. The chain also offers biscuits and gravy and biscuit sandwiches, like the fan-favorite Reggie, with fried chicken, bacon, and cheddar, topped with gravy.
Countless diners say the biscuits at Pine State Biscuits are about as comforting as you can get. One reviewer said on Instagram, "So good — crispy on top, fluffy inside, with that perfect biscuit crust. They feel made-to-order, so it takes a bit longer, but worth the wait." Diners also praise the toppings and fillings, from the savory gravy to the perfectly seasoned fried chicken, which is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Even the jams and butters get top marks.
https://pinestatebiscuits.com/
Multiple locations
Morsel in Seattle, Washington
Located in Seattle's University District, Morsel is a laid-back spot where nearly every dish features biscuits. You can try flavors like buttermilk, cheddar, and chive, with fixings such as maple butter, strawberry balsamic jam, and fig honey. There are also pork, chicken, and mushroom gravies on offer for smothering. Then again, you might want to indulge in a biscuit sandwich like the Spanish Fly with prosciutto, fried egg, Manchego cheese, arugula, and pepper aioli.
Morsel manages to win over both die-hard biscuit fans and folks who are on the fence about biscuits. Many say the cafe nails everything from the texture to the flavors. As one reviewer said on Facebook, "The biscuits are incredible ... This biscuit is so crispy on the outside, it's soft inside ... The biscuit is so buttery as well. This is ... wow." Just keep in mind that the spot doesn't take reservations, so you may want to get there early to snag a table.
https://www.morselseattle.com/
(206) 268-0154
5000 University Wy NE Suite D, Seattle, WA 98105
District Biskuits in Kansas City, Missouri
District Biskuits started as a pop-up in 2017, and it now has a permanent location in North Kansas City that fans flock to for comforting Southern dishes like biscuits and gravy, mac and cheese, and fried chicken with waffles. The biscuit sandwiches are many people's go-to orders, as they're packed with ample fillings sandwiched between big, buttery biscuits. One reviewer summed up their biscuit sandwich experience succinctly on Facebook, stating, "Super delicious and totally filling." Another diner commented on the post, "Just the best biscuits around!"
There are several biscuit dishes to choose from at District Biskuits, from the indulgent biscuits and gravy to buttery biscuits paired with eggs and protein. As for the sandwiches, you can go simple with just a crispy fried chicken filet or go all out with something like The Charlie Hustle with Nashville hot fried chicken, hot honey sauce, creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, and house sauce. Add-ons can include caramelized onions, beef bacon jam, and pepper Jack cheese.
Multiple locations
Methodology
To determine which restaurants serve the best biscuits in the United States, we read through countless reviews on platforms such as Reddit, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, as well as food blogs and local publications. We only considered reviews from within the past year to ensure the details were accurate and up to date. Some of the criteria we considered were freshness, flavor, hand-made versus pre-bought, and a great variety of spreads, toppings, and sandwich fillings. According to what diners are saying, these are the spots that consistently deliver when it comes to quality, crave-worthy biscuits.