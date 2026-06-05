Steer Clear Of Lackluster BBQ Restaurants With These 5 Tips
Finding the best barbecue restaurant — especially in a city or state where barbecue is among the more popular cuisines — isn't always easy. Whether you're visiting Kansas City, Memphis, or the two best-rated barbecue cities in the United States, you want the best experience possible. But how can you find the right places when there are so many to choose from?
In the Information Age, it's easy to do research on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor, which are great places to start. If you narrow it down to a few spots, it's worth asking locals which they prefer (this is especially worth it if you're in search of a hidden gem that doesn't have tourist crowds). The best barbecue restaurant might also come down to what you're craving. Maybe one spot does burnt ends better than the rest, while another is best for ribs or pulled pork. Knowing what you're in the mood for and who to ask, plus keeping an eye out for visual signs of sub-par barbecue, helps you avoid ending up at a spot worth skipping.
See what the menu has to offer
Before deciding on a barbecue restaurant, take a look at the menu to make sure it has the barbecue you're craving. For example, a restaurant serving Carolina barbecue should have vinegary, tangy sauces while a Memphis-style barbecue joint might have more flavor from a dry rub and less sauce.
Take a look at the prices, too. Barbecue is generally on the pricier side, but, if you're in a city known for its barbecue, a menu priced higher than the rest might indicate it's more of a tourist trap. Similarly, low-cost barbecue likely isn't worth it. Also, if it has a massive menu with endless options, that could indicate the barbecue isn't always cooked fresh, or on-site. Pro tip: If the menu is handwritten each day and offers more limited options, that's a good sign the restaurant cooks its food fresh daily.
Reviews speak volumes
One of the best ways to avoid a lackluster barbecue spot is to read what actual customers have said about it. There are plenty of ways to get access to restaurant reviews, and it's worth taking a look at a few different sites, such as Google reviews, Yelp, and TripAdvisor, so you can get a well-rounded outlook on diners' experiences. The reviews might come from locals and tourists alike, so pay attention to people who are familiar with the barbecue in the area. Look for phrases like "I come here all the time" or "this is my go-to spot," which suggests the restaurant has plenty of return customers.
Many review websites have search bars where you can find specific keywords in reviews; if you're interested in a certain dish, type in the keyword and see what people are saying about it. For example, if you're on the hunt for the best brisket, search for reviews about it rather than sifting through complaints on how the pulled pork isn't that good.
Take a look at the photos
Once you've decided the menu has what you're interested in, get a visual understanding of the food. Pictures speak a thousand words, and this is an easy way to avoid a restaurant with barbecue that appears dry, overcooked, or that's just not what you're looking for. Don't just look at the meats; look at the mashed potatoes, baked beans, and anything else you might load your plate with.
Do the beans have flecks of bacon? How brown is the gravy? While these don't always indicate flavor, they can give you a good understanding of how rich a side dish is. For example, I always reach for extra-cheesy macaroni and cheese, and this matters to me as a barbecue side dish. If I see photos of dry mac and cheese, or the pictures suggest the whole side dish comes from a box, I almost always pass on the restaurant. To find the best photos, search customer reviews — not the styled images a restaurant might post — on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor.
Ask the locals
If you'd rather get boots on the ground, as opposed to sitting on your phone or computer, the best thing to do is ask the locals. It never hurts to strike up a conversation with a local bartender, ask the hotel concierge, or even message your Airbnb host about the best spots to visit and the ones to avoid. It helps if you narrow down the specific dish you're looking for so they can point you to, say, the best ribs or brisket.
You'll likely get a few different responses; people have different tastes and preferred barbecue styles, but chatting with those who know the area at least gives you a few solid choices, and informs you of the ones to avoid. If there's a standout spot, it should come up a few times, so pay attention. Plus, you can get other details from the locals, such as the best time to visit to beat the crowds, or if the restaurant has any weekly specials worth trying.
Trust your senses
Let's say you drive by a barbecue joint — no research done and no locals consulted — and you're debating if it looks good enough to stop in. While there's some risk here since you can't guarantee what you get, trust your senses to tell you if it's worth a try. Look for certain appliances, such as a smoker outside or a big barbecue pit, and do a visual check to see if there's plenty of wood. These are all indications that the barbecue is smoked in-house.
Look at the cars in the parking lot, or how many people are dining outside if that's an option. A busy barbecue joint suggests it's a good one, so if it's a ghost town during peak hours, it might not be worth stopping in. If you walk in, take a look at other things that suggest how well the restaurant is taken care of. Do the tables look clean? Does it look well-maintained? These could be suggestions of the care the restaurant takes in preparing its food.