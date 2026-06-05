Steer Clear Of Lackluster BBQ Restaurants With These 5 Tips

Finding the best barbecue restaurant — especially in a city or state where barbecue is among the more popular cuisines — isn't always easy. Whether you're visiting Kansas City, Memphis, or the two best-rated barbecue cities in the United States, you want the best experience possible. But how can you find the right places when there are so many to choose from?

In the Information Age, it's easy to do research on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor, which are great places to start. If you narrow it down to a few spots, it's worth asking locals which they prefer (this is especially worth it if you're in search of a hidden gem that doesn't have tourist crowds). The best barbecue restaurant might also come down to what you're craving. Maybe one spot does burnt ends better than the rest, while another is best for ribs or pulled pork. Knowing what you're in the mood for and who to ask, plus keeping an eye out for visual signs of sub-par barbecue, helps you avoid ending up at a spot worth skipping.