14 Absolute Best Family-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
With a nickname like Sin City, you might assume that Las Vegas isn't exactly kid-friendly, but that's simply not true. There are tons of fun things to do with the whole family, including some fantastic restaurants that cater to little ones. And we're not just talking about Las Vegas' famous all-you-can-eat buffets (although those are definitely fun for the whole family). We mean restaurants that have special kids' menus with tasty eats for even the pickiest of eaters, spots that dazzle with creative non-alcoholic beverages, and places with unique themes and live entertainment.
To find out which restaurants both kids and parents love in Las Vegas, we scoured customer reviews and comments on a wide array of platforms. We uncovered tons of tips from Las Vegas locals, as well as folks who travel to the city frequently with kids in tow. Based on what parents are saying, these are the best family-friendly restaurants in Las Vegas where you can find great food and drinks for all ages, plus fun environments that make for memorable meals.
1. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Located in the Venetian, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer immediately catches the eye with its neon lights and colorful street art murals. Originally from New York City, the chain is famous not just for its burgers, but also its CrazyShakes. You may have seen these over-the-top milkshakes on social media with their insane toppings like whole slices of cheesecake, ice cream bars, and cinnamon rolls. They're wild and wonderful, and kids go absolutely nuts for them.
Countless parents comment on how much their kids love the CrazyShakes at Black Tap, but several also say you shouldn't sleep on the food. There are plenty of kid-friendly bites on the menu, including nachos, buttermilk chicken tenders, and sweet potato fries. Then there are the craft burgers the chain is famous for, which also get top marks from young diners. As one Redditor commented, "My 12-year-old had a ½ lb Wagyu burger and said it was the best burger he's had in his 12 short years."
(702) 414-2337
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
2. Rainforest Cafe
There are several themed dining chains in Las Vegas, and one of the most kid-friendly is Rainforest Cafe. The restaurant is designed to resemble a tropical rainforest with waterfalls, lush greenery, and animatronic elephants and gorillas. It's definitely gimmicky, but many parents say it's worth a visit. For example, family travel blogger Paula Gaston said, "Even though it might seem a little comical with its howling animals and fake plants, it is a fun place with good food, and especially the kids love it."
The Las Vegas Rainforest Cafe is located right on the Strip in the Harmon Corner mall, and it's open from breakfast through dinner. Breakfast dishes include chilaquiles, French toast, waffles, and breakfast sliders. Later in the day, kids can grab bites like the grilled cheese sandwich, cheese pizza, and mini hot dogs. There are also fun desserts that little ones will love, like the Lava Mud chocolate pudding that's topped with crushed Oreo cookies and gummy worms.
https://www.rainforestcafe.com/
(702) 891-8580
3717 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
3. Peppermill Restaurant & Fireside Lounge
If you're looking for a little old-school Vegas flair, many say the diner at Peppermill Restaurant & Fireside Lounge is a fun spot for families. It's been a staple on The Strip since 1972 and sports vintage decor like rounded booths, mirrored ceilings, and neon lights. And as one fan commented on a Facebook post, "Big food, good prices for what you get, and a fun atmosphere." Another fan said on Reddit, "Little kids will thrive on their pancakes of many types, while parents can order more sophisticated dishes."
Swing by Peppermill for breakfast to indulge in dishes like sweet cream pancakes, lemon-cranberry muffins, and Ambrosia French Toast topped with fresh fruit, whipped topping, and blueberry syrup. For lunch and dinner, there are tons of dishes kids will love, including chicken fingers with fries, cheeseburgers, and coconut shrimp. Adults can also indulge in dishes like steak with shrimp scampi and Cajun chicken pasta, plus a great selection of wines, beers, and cocktails.
https://www.peppermilllasvegas.com/
(702) 735-4177
2985 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
4. Tournament of Kings
You get live entertainment and a meal rolled into one at Tournament of Kings, a dinner theater experience at the Excalibur. The show is based on the story of King Arthur and features knights battling it out on horseback with pyrotechnic displays. The dinner consists of dishes that would have been common in medieval times, like Cornish game hen, baby potatoes, and corn on the cob. The best part is that the entire meal is eaten with the hands, which is perfect for kids who like to get a little bit messy at the table.
By most accounts, the Tournament of Kings is a great experience for kids, as it's interactive with lots of cheering and all that hands-only eating. A former guest commented on a Facebook post, "We took our boys aged 12 and 13; they really enjoyed it. Think it's worth the money as you get a meal as well. Lots of fun, would recommend." Kids of all ages are welcome, and you can request special kids' meals and dietary specifications in advance.
https://excalibur.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/tournament-of-kings.html
(702) 597-7600
Excalibur Way, Las Vegas, NV 89109
5. Buddy V's Ristorante
The Venetian Resort is always a hit with kids thanks to its grand Italian-inspired architecture and winding canals replete with gondolas. The Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian also has one of the best mall food courts in the U.S., with numerous restaurants serving an array of cuisines. If your kids love Italian food, then Buddy V's is an absolute must. Many say the casual vibes and comforting food served in generous, shareable portions are perfect for families.
Buddy V's is brought to us by Buddy Valastro, who is famous for making extravagant cakes on the show "Cake Boss." The menu features classic Italian and Italian-American dishes like cheesy garlic bread, Margherita pizza, and fettuccine Alfredo, which one fan called the "Best chicken Alfredo I've ever had" on a Facebook post. Kids can also order from the Bambinos menu, which offers easy-going eats like spaghetti and meatballs and Chicken Parmesan. Be sure to save room for dessert like the creamy gelato and cannoli with sweet ricotta cream, cocoa drops, and pistachios.
https://buddyvsrestaurants.com/
(702) 607-2355
3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
6. Benihana
Kids will love the hibachi experience at Benihana, a Japanese teppanyaki restaurant chain where chefs chop, grill, and perform tricks with your food right at your table. It's a fun experience for all ages. As one diner said on Instagram, "Our chef kept the whole table entertained while serving up fresh, flavorful dishes. Perfect for families, date nights, or a fun foodie night out!" There are two locations in Las Vegas: one at the Fashion Show Mall on The Strip and another at Westgate Resort and Casino (the world's largest Benihana).
Regardless of which Benihana you visit, you'll find tasty eats like sushi, fried rice, and chicken wings. Then there are the five-course hibachi meals that can include delicacies like lobster tail, chicken, and New York strip steak. Kids will love the offerings on the Kabuki Kids menu, like the the Dragon Juice and Banana Berry Blast drinks that can be served in a souvenir mug they can take home. Kid-friendly eats include the California rolls, chicken tenders, and hibachi meals with grilled meats and optional sides of edamame and plain white noodles.
Multiple locations
7. Sugar Factory
As the name suggests, Sugar Factory is all about sweet treats like milkshakes, cakes, and cookie skillets. So, it's basically heaven for little ones who love everything sugary. The space is also massive, spanning 14,000 square feet with indoor and outdoor seating, an inviting bar, and a candy store. It consistently wins over both kiddos and parents, like one fan who posted on TikTok, "[The kids] were wide-eyed the whole time, living their best sugary life, and I swear they'll be talking about it forever. If you want to be the coolest parent ever, this is the move."
While the candy and confections may be the main draw at Sugar Factory, you can also order hot dishes, many of which are perfect for kids. The brunch menu includes fun eats like giant cinnamon rolls and rainbow pancakes. The main menu includes bites like buttermilk onion rings, flatbreads, burgers, and pastas. Adults are also covered with dishes like salads and steak frites, plus colorful cocktails served in fun goblets.
https://lasvegas.sugarfactory.com/
(725) 777-1216
3717 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
8. Pancho's
Step through the arched entrance to Pancho's, and you'll feel as though you've been whisked off to a gorgeous Mexican hacienda with light-filled rooms, mosaic tiles lining the grand staircase and walls, and tropical plants adding pops of green. "It is the most BEAUTIFUL restaurant I have ever stepped into," said one fan on Instagram. Kids will love the eye-catching setting and lively atmosphere, not to mention the tasty Mexican food.
Pancho's has tons of space on two levels, so it can accommodate families and large groups. It also has a dedicated kids' menu called Pancho's Kids Club for children 12 years old and under. Dishes include beef or chicken tacos, mac and cheese, a grilled cheese sandwich, and pigs in a blanket. Each meal comes with a soft drink and vanilla ice cream. Older kids and adventurous eaters can order off the main menu, which features dishes like guacamole, enchiladas, and burritos. There are also several Mexican taco styles on offer, including carne asada, fish, and Tijuana-style al pastor.
https://www.panchosrestaurant.com
(702) 982-0111
11020 Lavender Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135
9. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar
If your kids love sushi, Kura Revolving Sushi is an absolute must. Here, plates of sushi wind past the tables on a conveyor belt, and you can grab the ones that look tasty. There's also a touchscreen menu for special dishes that are delivered either by an express conveyor belt or robot server. As Everyday Vegas pointed out, "Kids get excited watching the sushi roll by, and the small plate system means they can try different things without committing to a big meal they might not finish."
Another fun aspect of Kura Revolving Sushi is the prize system in place for empty plates. You simply slide your empty plates into a designated slot at the table, and after every five, a machine will spit out a small prize. It's another way to keep kids engaged and gives them something to take home as a memento of the meal. And with so many tasty bites like avocado hand rolls, California rolls, and rainbow rolls, it's easy to rack up those plates.
(725) 214-5024
4258 Spring Mountain Rd #108, Las Vegas, NV 89102
10. Lazy Dog
Lazy Dog is a casual chain that's great for families with diverse tastes. The eclectic menu features bold-flavored dishes, such as spicy tuna crispy rice and barbecue bison meatloaf, alongside milder dishes like cheddar cheese curds and fried chicken. There's also a kids' menu for children under 12 that includes dishes like plain butter noodles, mac and cheese, and chicken nuggets. And for beverages, there are tons of sodas, fun mocktails, beers, wines, and seltzers. As one reviewer said on Instagram, "A terrific spot that suits everyone's taste!"
Besides just the kids' menu, Lazy Dog has several things going for it that make it a favorite with families. For one, it offers kiddos the opportunity to make candy "dog collars" with Froot Loops and licorice as they wait for their food to arrive. Then there is the Family Night every Wednesday where kids get a complimentary sundae that they can build themselves with a variety of toppings. Plus, the restaurants have dog-friendly patios, and there are special dog meals with rice, veggies, and protein for four-legged family members.
https://lazydogrestaurants.com/
Multiple locations
11. Café Lola
With its pink, flowery decor, each Café Lola location looks like something out of a storybook. This is the perfect place for a playdate or just for parents to take a quick break, as adults can grab lattes and chai teas while the kids play in the special Kids Corners with books and toys, and sip drinks like the Enchanted Lemonade and Unicorn Hot Chocolate. There are also pastries on offer, along with breakfast and lunch dishes such as breakfast sandwiches, chocolate chip waffles, and tomato soup.
Parents love that Café Lola caters specifically to kids with fun dishes from the Little Lola Menu. These include a grilled cheese sandwich, French toast stackers, and a snack plate with a variety of tasty bites such as turkey, cheddar cheese, and organic berries. And if you really want to do something special with your mini-me, consider booking the afternoon tea experience. It includes a pot of tea with pastries and finger sandwiches. You can also request kid-friendly afternoon tea drinks and bites.
https://www.ilovecafelola.com/
Multiple locations
12. Fogo de Chão
Kids will love the lively atmosphere at Fogo de Chão and the plethora of tasty eats on offer. The Brazilian steakhouse chain is renowned for its Churrasco experiences, all-you-can-eat deals where waiters walk around the room with slabs of grilled meat on skewers, slicing them right at the table. Diners who take part in the experience also have access to the Market Table, a massive buffet featuring salads, charcuterie, soups, Belgian waffles, and black-pepper-candied bacon.
You might be thinking that a spread of this magnitude could be a bit hard on the wallet, but the good news is Fogo de Chão lets kids eat for free, provided they're aged 6 and under. And for kids ages 7 to 12, the Churrasco experience is half-priced. For folks who aren't big fans of meat, or for parents who suspect the kiddos might not get their money's worth, you can also opt for just the all-you-can-eat Market Table experience.
(702) 431-4500
360 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
13. Chicken N Pickle
If you don't mind a short drive over Henderson way, Chicken N Pickle is a fun spot that's part sports center, part restaurant, and part community center. Kids and adults alike can play pickleball, ping pong, cornhole, and life-sized versions of Battleship and Jenga. After all that activity, you'll probably be hankering for some food, and that's where the restaurant comes through with tasty eats like pizzas, burgers, and rotisserie chicken. The Lil' Peeps menu also has familiar dishes like quesadillas, cheeseburgers, chicken strips, and grilled cheese.
Las Vegas locals and visitors love how Chicken N Pickle has so much to keep young people entertained. One reviewer posted on Instagram, "My family can spend hours at Chicken N Pickle thanks to all the fun yard games, delicious food, and of course, the pickleball courts!" It's also a great place to meet other parents and kids, especially with the monthly meet-ups for families that include free themed activities. Plus, there are brunch buffets every Sunday where kids under five eat for free.
(725) 291-2670
3381 St Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
14. Hash House a Go Go
It's no secret that there are tons of top-notch breakfast buffets in Las Vegas, but if you're looking for something a little more intimate and down-to-earth for a family breakfast, many say Hash House a Go Go is a great option. It offers "twisted farm food" that kids will love, and according to many, it's great value. As one Reddit user said, "Hash House a Go Go has huge portions and good food — recommend this for a family as you could easily share amongst yourselves and not need to order three separate meals."
There are breakfast dishes to suit all tastes at the chain, including plenty of sweet dishes that little ones will adore. Take, for example, the flapjacks with Snickers or brown sugar and bananas and the blueberry-lemon glaze waffle. Savory dishes include the breakfast burrito and sage-fried chicken with waffles. The chain also serves lunch and dinner dishes like fish and chips, fried chicken sandwiches, and Caesar salad. We highly recommend ordering the chain's bacon with brown sugar and black pepper to share at the table.
https://www.hashhouseagogo.com/
Multiple locations
Methodology
To uncover which restaurants in Las Vegas make for great family dining experiences, we pored over threads on forums, recommendations on social media, food blogs, and local publications. We only looked at shout-outs from within the past year to ensure the details are up to date, and we only considered restaurants that receive mainly positive reviews from both locals and visitors who have traveled to Las Vegas with kids. Some of the criteria we looked for included dedicated kids' menus, fun atmospheres, and tasty eats and drinks that both kids and adults can enjoy. According to what diners are saying, these spots stand out for being top-notch dining destinations for all ages.