14 Absolute Best Family-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas

With a nickname like Sin City, you might assume that Las Vegas isn't exactly kid-friendly, but that's simply not true. There are tons of fun things to do with the whole family, including some fantastic restaurants that cater to little ones. And we're not just talking about Las Vegas' famous all-you-can-eat buffets (although those are definitely fun for the whole family). We mean restaurants that have special kids' menus with tasty eats for even the pickiest of eaters, spots that dazzle with creative non-alcoholic beverages, and places with unique themes and live entertainment.

To find out which restaurants both kids and parents love in Las Vegas, we scoured customer reviews and comments on a wide array of platforms. We uncovered tons of tips from Las Vegas locals, as well as folks who travel to the city frequently with kids in tow. Based on what parents are saying, these are the best family-friendly restaurants in Las Vegas where you can find great food and drinks for all ages, plus fun environments that make for memorable meals.