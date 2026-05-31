I Tried Buffalo Wings At 6 Chains, And This Is The One I'd Absolutely Order Again

While the true origin of Buffalo wings may be a culinary mystery akin to the French dip and the Juicy Lucy, these sports bar staples have become an integral part of our national restaurant culture. Like most runaway hits of American food history, the idea for Buffalo wings was born from a combination of economy and epiphany. Wings have always been on the cheaper side of the poultry spectrum, and tossing fried wings with a spicy sauce was a surefire way to get patrons to order more drinks. Ever since Teressa Bellissimo of the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, got the idea to deep fry some chicken wings and toss them with a spicy, vinegar-forward sauce, Buffalo wings have become synonymous with game day — and helped many enterprising bar owners sell more beer.

These days, fans of Buffalo wings don't have to go very far to get their fix. With the inclusion of Buffalo wings on the menus of most pizza delivery chains, these fiery finger foods have been a delivery option since before the days of DoorDash. But just because Buffalo wings are plentiful in our national food scene doesn't mean they're all worth getting your fingers saucy for. I visited some of the nation's most well-known wing destinations and stuck as close to the original Buffalo wing formula as possible. My goal was to evaluate each Buffalo wing based on its adherence to Bellissimo's successful formula — I was looking for a bone-in wing that had a nice flavor on its own and a sauce that struck the right balance of flavors. While the margins were pretty tight, I did manage to discover the one wing to rule them all.