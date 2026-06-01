7 International KFC Items We Wish Were In The US
When you think of KFC, you probably think of, well, fried chicken, or maybe the hard-to-find KFC buffets dappled across the southeastern United States. You might even conjure thoughts of the fast food staple's creamy mashed potatoes. What certainly comes to mind is its quintessentially American cuisine. But if you thought that Southern comfort food was all that the chain has to offer, you'd be dead wrong. KFC has a global presence, with locations in 150 countries. In Japan, the chain's chicken has even become something of a Christmas tradition.
This is all to say — to truly appreciate KFC, don't forget to look abroad. This is where many of its most delicious menu items can be found. From desserts to snacks to sides, and even some quirky chicken preparation methods (wooden sticks are involved), KFC locations outside the United States have some truly crave-worthy treats. And we've gathered seven of the chain's best international finds for you to contemplate as you make travel plans for your next global voyage.
Popcorn Poutine (Canada)
Our first stop is just north of the border, in Canada, where KFC serves up the nation's premiere comfort food: poutine. Not only does the fried chicken chain serve a large and small-sized poutine, but it also sells a large Popcorn Poutine featuring popcorn chicken, giving this Canadian dish a good bit of down-home Kentucky flair.
Sisig rice bowl (Philippines)
In the Philippines, KFC makes a chicken-rich version of the delicious Filipino comfort dish, sisig. This rice dish of pork, chicken liver, eggs, and mayo is a popular street food that is equal parts tasty and rich. While the KFC version doesn't include chicken livers, it features the brand's Hot Shots (small pieces of fried chicken) plus crispy chicken skin. The bowl comes topped with mayo, boiled egg, and green onions.
Choco Pie (Japan)
On to the sweeter side of things. KFC in Japan has one dish that has garnered quite an avid following: the choco pie. It's exactly as advertised: a chocolate pastry with warm, gooey chocolate filling. Both crunchy and creamy, the handheld treat is pretty much everything you'd want in a dessert. Now if only we could get this pie Stateside.
Hot Rods (Australia)
Sometimes the simplest ideas are the most profound. And boy, did KFC Australia hit the profundity jackpot with its fan favorite limited-edition menu item, Hot Rods. These crispy chicken tenders are conveniently served on wooden skewers with a garlicky, mayo-based aioli dipping sauce. It is a pretty spare concept, yes, but it looks quite delicious.
Chicken Spaghetti Meal (Philippines)
Back to the Philippines for another tasty treat. This time, we're getting pasta. Yes, pasta. KFC's 1-Piece Chicken Spaghetti Meal (you get to choose the piece) is surely the Colonel's response to Jollibee, the iconic Filipino chicken and spaghetti chain. The sauce features the traditional sliced sausages. And while it is described as being sweet, some reviewers have noted that it is a bit more savory than Jollibee spaghetti sauce.
Crousti' Kream Nutella (France and the Antilles)
Heading over to France and the Antilles, we've got a super delicious dessert find. The Crousti' Kream Nutella ice cream is a vanilla soft-serve ice cream treat with a good amount of the titular chocolate-hazelnut spread and crunchy wafer pieces to boot. There are strawberry and Snickers varieties if you're not a Nutella fan, and the chain has experimented with pistachio and even Cheetos-topped versions. Bon appétit!
Egg tarts (East and Southeast Asia)
KFC's egg tarts are something of a cult hit among globe-trotting fast food aficionados (the recipe hails from a legendary Macanese bakery). The sweet-but-not-too-sweet take on Portuguese egg tarts is available at KFC locations across Asia, including South Korea, Singapore, and China. Customers praise the creamy, eggy filling as being particularly delicious, and in keeping with the original dish. These are true Portuguese egg tarts, complete with the caramelized top, and are not to be confused with Hong Kong egg tarts.