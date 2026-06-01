7 International KFC Items We Wish Were In The US

When you think of KFC, you probably think of, well, fried chicken, or maybe the hard-to-find KFC buffets dappled across the southeastern United States. You might even conjure thoughts of the fast food staple's creamy mashed potatoes. What certainly comes to mind is its quintessentially American cuisine. But if you thought that Southern comfort food was all that the chain has to offer, you'd be dead wrong. KFC has a global presence, with locations in 150 countries. In Japan, the chain's chicken has even become something of a Christmas tradition.

This is all to say — to truly appreciate KFC, don't forget to look abroad. This is where many of its most delicious menu items can be found. From desserts to snacks to sides, and even some quirky chicken preparation methods (wooden sticks are involved), KFC locations outside the United States have some truly crave-worthy treats. And we've gathered seven of the chain's best international finds for you to contemplate as you make travel plans for your next global voyage.