The 1970s Pizza Chain Almost Everyone Forgot About That's Still Thriving In The Midwest
Godfather's Pizza, a Midwestern classic, became all the rage in the '80s — but it actually started serving its well-loved pizzas in the '70s. The chain gained fame for serving quality, well-priced pies with noticeably unique flavors, and it amassed loyal followers while sparring head-to-head with competitors like Pizza Hut. However, the chain started to struggle with finding its footing in the '90s:While rival pizza places were offering increasing delivery options, Godfather's remained serving customers solely in its restaurants. And then, it just fell off the radar, while the giant pizza chains it once competed against have continued to live on and make much larger footprints.
Even though many people seem to have forgotten the chain, its handful of remaining locations are thriving in certain corners of the Midwest. It's no longer as popular, but it still has some pretty delicious offerings. When Chowhound ranked chain pepperoni pizzas from worst to best, the Midwest gem appeared pretty high on the list. So, not all is lost with Godfather's Pizza, and if you're in the states like Iowa, Indiana, or Nebraska, you'll find a throng locations, where you can experience something new or — if you remember visiting in its heyday — dive into nostalgia.
The present day Godfather's Pizza experience
Godfather's Pizza lets you choose your own adventure with its create-your-own-pie offering, featuring a dazzling array of toppings that includes classics like pepperoni, mushroom, and tomatoes. But what current fans come here for is usually the taco pizza, and its popularity is consistent across different locations. It's topped with olives, cheese, beef, onions, chopped lettuce, and more. Its spicy taco sauce is like a cherry on top that makes each slice even more satisfying.
If you want to enjoy Godfather's popular signature sauce, though, you might want to go for the bacon cheeseburger pizza, veggie pie, or Hawaiian. The sauce has rich, balanced flavors that lean into the sweeter side (rather than acidic) to make for a harmonious bite. To make the doughy experience even more delightful, here's a tip for ordering pizza everyone should know: order it uncut to ensure a crisp bite.
Other than the pies that made it famous, the chain also offers wings drizzled with in own sauce, as well as a variety of desserts to punctuate your meal, like cinnamon streusel. We're not sure if Godfather's Pizza is going to have a revival in the near future, but just like Domino's original recipe helped it save itself, maybe the Midwestern pizza hotspot isn't totally out of the competition just yet.