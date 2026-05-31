The 1970s Pizza Chain Almost Everyone Forgot About That's Still Thriving In The Midwest

Godfather's Pizza lets you choose your own adventure with its create-your-own-pie offering, featuring a dazzling array of toppings that includes classics like pepperoni, mushroom, and tomatoes. But what current fans come here for is usually the taco pizza, and its popularity is consistent across different locations. It's topped with olives, cheese, beef, onions, chopped lettuce, and more. Its spicy taco sauce is like a cherry on top that makes each slice even more satisfying.

If you want to enjoy Godfather's popular signature sauce, though, you might want to go for the bacon cheeseburger pizza, veggie pie, or Hawaiian. The sauce has rich, balanced flavors that lean into the sweeter side (rather than acidic) to make for a harmonious bite. To make the doughy experience even more delightful, here's a tip for ordering pizza everyone should know: order it uncut to ensure a crisp bite.

Other than the pies that made it famous, the chain also offers wings drizzled with in own sauce, as well as a variety of desserts to punctuate your meal, like cinnamon streusel. We're not sure if Godfather's Pizza is going to have a revival in the near future, but just like Domino's original recipe helped it save itself, maybe the Midwestern pizza hotspot isn't totally out of the competition just yet.