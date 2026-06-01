One Beloved Midwestern Fast Food Chain Has Been Family Owned Since The 1980s And Is Still Going Strong Today

McDonald's was founded by Richard and Maurice "Mac" McDonald. Arby's came from Leroy and Forrest Raffel. Dave Thomas started Wendy's and named it after his daughter. And, today, along with many other restaurant chains, all of these places are no longer owned by the families who started them, answering instead to shareholders and management groups who had nothing to do with their founding. But not all family-founded fast food chains end up going this route. Culver's stands out by staying true to its roots now 40 years into business and is still owned by the very same people responsible for its existence.

Founded by George, Ruth, Craig, and Lea Culver in Wisconsin, the beloved restaurant known for ButterBurgers and summery custard treats has a bit of a unique backstory compared to other fast food franchises (and it is a franchise, not just a chain). The family first got into the business in 1961, when Craig's parents George and Ruth purchased an A&W Root Beer location in Sauk City, Wisconsin during his youth. They sold this business seven years later and, along with a then-adult Craig, proceeded to operate a resort and supper club. In 1984, however, the family bought back the A&W Root Beer they started at. Along with Craig's wife, Lea (whom he had met while working at the family's resort),they transformed it into the very first Culver's Frozen Custard and ButterBurgers.