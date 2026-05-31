This Old-School Burger Joint Gets Its Signature Flavor From Century-Old Grease

Memphis' culinary scene is rich, and so is its troupe of Southern-style delights. It's exciting, adventurous, and, at times, a bit questionable. We're specifically talking about Dyer's Burgers, and its century-old grease. Yes, you read that right, and it's exactly how it sounds. Reusing grease isn't unheard of; you can use leftover bacon grease to make savory butter, for instance. But it's not a common occurrence to hear of grease that's witnessed at least three generations.

The practice started by accident when a cook at the restaurant unknowingly made burgers with grease that had been used the day before. Surprisingly, a customer shared their delight at eating what, to them, felt like a burger that triumphed over other burgers they'd tried; hence, the birth of cooking with century-old grease at Dyer's Burgers. (Grease that old is completely safe to consume, by the way.) Dyer's Burgers makes sure it preserves what has become its signature over the years, even transporting it under armed guard.

The 100-year-old ingredient is a bit similar to perpetual stews, where you continually add more ingredients to the vat instead of throwing them out. So, the grease being used in present day shares similar molecules with the first batch, making its essence the same as the 1912 original. The grease is strained — and seasoned with ingredients that are kept hush-hush — before the day starts to remove the bits and pieces and prepare it for the next batch of the restaurant's famous burgers. But it's not just the grease that makes Dyer's Burgers exemplary; the overall method of how it makes its burgers shows tradition, specialty, and technique.