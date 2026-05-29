The Burrito Chain I Haven't Stopped Craving Since I Left Ohio
I spent six years living in Dayton, Ohio. When I think back on my time in the Buckeye State, there's one food that pops into my head more often than I'd like to admit: a Hot Head burrito. The Mexican-inspired chain is heavily concentrated in southern Ohio, with some locations in Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. When you think of a make-your-own burrito chain, Qdoba and Chipotle likely come to mind, but Hot Head absolutely blows both out of the water.
Like other chains in the same category, Hot Head offers nachos, quesadillas, tacos, burritos, and bowls. If you're not feeling super hungry, you can do a li'l burrito or bowl, but trust me — you want to load up. What really sets Hot Head apart from other chains, though, are the sauces it offers. The sauces — especially the sweet habanero and Hot Head sauce, the chain's signature creamy, spicy sauce — simply put Hot Head on another level. If adding one of the chain's almost-too-good-to-be-true sauces isn't quite enough for you to enter your personal burrito heaven, you can also order a bowl and have it chopped with fantastic queso. (It's better than Chipotle's, I swear.)
Creating the perfect Hot Head order
When you walk into Hot Head, you might feel overwhelmed. There are far more options than you find at Qdoba and Chipotle, and you need to decide whether you want one of the chain's predesigned menu options or if you'd prefer to create your own. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu, but I was always a fan of designing my own burrito, perfectly wrapped in pillowy tortilla softness. If you're loading up with double meat, go with the double-wrapped tortilla option — it's seriously stuffed.
Also, get extra sauce on the side. No matter how much your burrito maker behind the counter puts on your burrito — and they don't skimp — it isn't enough. Guacamole is extra (as always), but it's worth it. You can add chips directly to your burrito as well, but it does make it a little harder to eat. That said, if you're getting a burrito bowl, absolutely order a side of chips to scoop it up. There are Doritos behind the counter — don't be afraid to ask for those alongside, or instead, of standard chips if you really like to cheese it up.
If you happen to be driving through southern Ohio, or another area with a Hot Head location, don't sleep on it. Seriously, you'll be shocked at how the chain blows other burrito restaurants out of the water, and you'll be waiting until the next time you get a taste of sweet habanero goodness.