The Burrito Chain I Haven't Stopped Craving Since I Left Ohio

When you walk into Hot Head, you might feel overwhelmed. There are far more options than you find at Qdoba and Chipotle, and you need to decide whether you want one of the chain's predesigned menu options or if you'd prefer to create your own. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu, but I was always a fan of designing my own burrito, perfectly wrapped in pillowy tortilla softness. If you're loading up with double meat, go with the double-wrapped tortilla option — it's seriously stuffed.

Also, get extra sauce on the side. No matter how much your burrito maker behind the counter puts on your burrito — and they don't skimp — it isn't enough. Guacamole is extra (as always), but it's worth it. You can add chips directly to your burrito as well, but it does make it a little harder to eat. That said, if you're getting a burrito bowl, absolutely order a side of chips to scoop it up. There are Doritos behind the counter — don't be afraid to ask for those alongside, or instead, of standard chips if you really like to cheese it up.

If you happen to be driving through southern Ohio, or another area with a Hot Head location, don't sleep on it. Seriously, you'll be shocked at how the chain blows other burrito restaurants out of the water, and you'll be waiting until the next time you get a taste of sweet habanero goodness.