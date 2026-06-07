The Key Difference Between McDonald's And In-N-Out's Beef

The average American chows down on roughly three burgers every month, according to a 2024 report from Datassential, a market research firm for the food and beverage industry. But regardless of how much you're contributing to that number, there's a good chance you have preferences on where to order the iconic sandwich. However, if you're making your burger-eating decisions based on perceptions of beef quality, you might be a bit off in your assumptions. QSR Magazine data ranks McDonald's as the largest fast food burger chain in the United States in terms of both sales and number of stores, but In-N-Out was crowned the top burger chain in America by Yelp in 2025 based on sheer popularity and is commonly viewed as serving higher-quality burgers. That depends on how you view quality, though. In-N-Out's patties consist entirely of ground chuck, whereas McDonald's grinds its patties out of trimmings from a few different beef cuts, namely chuck, round, and sirloin.

Here's the kicker, though: The difference is not just in the beef itself, but everything else that surrounds it. You might think that the regional, West Coast-based In-N-Out may have significantly better quality beef due to its smaller footprint and McDonald's former reputation for "pink slime" in its food. But aside from the specific cuts used in their ground meat, each restaurant's burgers are still 100% USDA-inspected beef, without any fillers or preservatives. Instead, there are larger differences between the beef from the two fast food chains: namely, where it comes from and how it's prepared.