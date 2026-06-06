Forget Olive Garden: This Affordable Italian Chain Is Dishing Out Huge Portions

In terms of casual dining Italian restaurant chains in the U.S., Olive Garden is obviously the big dog on the market. After all, it wasn't until 2025 that Olive Garden was passed by Texas Roadhouse as the most profitable casual dining chain (and it's still No. 2 in that space). Olive Garden is known for its unlimited soup and salad and generous pasta portions, but there's another Italian chain that might just outdo Olive Garden: Fazoli's.

Fazoli's is the largest quick service Italian chain in the country with more than 208 locations in 28 states. Fazoli's is everything you'd expect from an Italian chain catering to Americans — it originated in Lexington, Kentucky, after all. The portions are large, the breadsticks are plentiful, and the pasta is on par with any other large Italian chain, according to customers. The highlight of the menu might be Fazoli's Loaded Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, which features crispy bacon, Italian-style diced chicken, sauteed mushrooms, and Parmesan-roasted broccoli for $12.99 (depending on location). It also comes with two of Fazoli's famous garlic breadsticks.

Understandably, this Italian chain has a lot of fans. Again, the portion sizes are the focus of a lot of praise: "Most entrees are $9-12 and small portions are $7-8. For instance, a fettuccine Alfredo at Olive Garden is $16.29, at Fazoli's it's $9.29," a Redditor says, while going on to note that Fazoli's doesn't include a soup or salad. Another Redditor adds, "God bless Fazoli's, the only place where you can get a slice of pizza as a side item. Truly magnificent." It's true — if you make your entree a combo, you have the option of getting a slice of cheese pizza, a slice of pepperoni pizza, a house side salad, or a chocolate chip cookie.