My Favorite Atlanta Craft Brewery For Out-Of-The-Box Beers

Finding good beer in Atlanta isn't a particularly onerous task. Throw a rock down any side street off the Beltline and you're sure to hit a perfectly delightful brewery with great tunes or a brewpub with a great food menu. That said, I'm always on the hunt for breweries that can offer me something different (I suffered through too many hangouts in my early 20s hanging off a blistering, weather-worn bench at one of Atlanta's hot, new breweries, sipping a bitter, hoppy IPA). Guess what? I found a brewery that isn't afraid to go beyond the pale (ale) and really experiment.

Located just off the Beltline within Atlanta Dairies is a magical place called Three Taverns Imaginarium, a spinoff of the original Three Taverns Brewing (now known as Three Taverns Parlour) in Decatur, Georgia. Like the Parlour, the beers are fantastic and plentiful at the Imaginarium, but it isn't simply a sister location to the chain's original brewery. It's more of a playground to explore experimental brews, which is why I love it. Every time I come here I try something new, and find something new to love. Here, you find stouts, sours, and pilsners aplenty, plus some truly unexpected combinations that are sure to make you a regular at this Atlanta mainstay.