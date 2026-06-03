The 5 Best Wing Spots In Atlanta According To A Local
My mom likes nothing more than talking about the Atlanta she she grew up in, where she spent Friday nights dressed up as Magenta for "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," saw RuPaul cutting their teeth in the city's blossoming drag scene, and occasionally cut a rug at the Limelight before grabbing a night cap at Disco Kroger. This is mostly what we do when I come to visit: I sit in a chair and ask her to tell me how things were "back then." Without fail, however, she comes back to one thing: the afternoons she spent with her mom at South Dekalb mall, and the chicken wings they split for lunch at their favorite food court spot. A simple joy, but one Atlantans of any generation can appreciate.
More than any other food, chicken wings have emerged as the signature dish of the city. Unpretentious, packed with flavor, and perfect for snacking, sharing, or diving into with a bib and a few wet wipes, chicken wings are beloved across the nation — but in Atlanta, we don't keep it casual. Wings are serious business here; across the city, restaurants are constantly presenting new sauces, new flavors, and ever-evolving takes that elevate the classic dish from game-day snack to full-on culinary experience. To help you navigate this delicious landscape of saucy goodness, I've gathered five of the best wing spots in Atlanta.
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q
For the most part, Atlanta wing spots are grab-and-go locations; think walk-up counters with a few booths and tables for the errant dine-in customer, serving wings fried fresh and coated in whatever sauce you please. Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is not a wing spot. Since partners Beau Nolen, Jonathan Fox, and Justin Fox opened the first location in Candler Park in 2007, it's become one of the most beloved barbecue spots in the city.
While I love coming here for said barbecue, my favorite item is the wings. Unlike other Atlanta wings, which are fried, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q smokes its wings and coats them in the chain's signature sauce to create the perfect blend of smoky barbecue flavor and chicken wing deliciousness. They're a great choice for anyone wanting something a bit more hearty. The wings come with a blue cheese or ranch dip, plus you can order them with a ton of Southern sides, including collared greens, macaroni and cheese, and corn bread, to make your wings a more well-rounded meal. When I come here, I usually order the wings to share as a delicious preamble to a pulled pork plate. Oh, and don't skip dessert; the banana pudding is so good that I order it whenever I pay a visit – even if I have to get it to go.
Visit the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Candler Park location at 1238 DeKalb Ave NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30307.
J.R. Crickets
J.R. Crickets has been an Atlanta institution since its first location opened in 1982 in Midtown. The wings spot was even featured in Donald Glover's critically acclaimed TV series, "Atlanta," which helped popularize the spot's lemon pepper wet wings (previously known as Fester). I love J.R. Crickets' lemon pepper wet, a flavor popular across the city, but this is not the only flavor I love. The Dirty Bird, combining barbecue, Buffalo, and lemon pepper, is quite good, and the classic Buffalo options are all great. Just remember to order some blue cheese dressing on the side; it's the best in the city, no matter which J.R. Crickets you choose.
I love coming here for a late night snack (many J.R. Crickets locations are open until 2 a.m). It's the perfect place to stop after bar hopping, or just a night out on the town. If you're not feeling like wings, you can also get wraps, sandwiches, ribs, and seafood. If you want, get the wings served alongside its seafood options, ribs, or chicken tenders. J.R. Crickets also has some great snack foods, such as fried mushrooms, Cheese Stix, and truly delicious onion rings, which are perfect for dipping into that blue cheese.
Visit the original J.R. Crickets location at 129 North Ave, Atlanta, Georgia, 30308.
American Deli
You simply can't have a list of Atlanta wing spots without including American Deli, which was first established in 1989 out of the food court of South DeKalb mall. My love affair with the chain started before I was born. During my mother's years working the Estée Lauder counter at the Rich's in South DeKalb mall, she and my grandma would meet for lunch at the American Deli to catch up. The wings were their preferred food choice, and lemon pepper was their shared fixation — one I picked up as soon as I could be trusted not to choke on a bone (which was shockingly late). Throughout my childhood and young adult years, American Deli was a tasty, convenient, and nostalgic fixture in my life.
There are American Deli locations lemon peppered around the city, and this ubiquity is part of its charm. No matter where you go, there is an American Deli to serve you a dripping hot clamshell of chicken wings. There is no escaping this. My favorite is the lemon pepper extra wet, though I also love combining lemon pepper extra wet with garlic Parmesan. Don't worry; if this isn't your bag, American Deli has plenty of other flavors that you can mix and match as you please. Oh, and you should definitely order a peach drink with your wings if you want the full experience.
Visit the original American Deli location inside the South DeKalb mall at 2801 Candler Rd, Decatur, Georgia, 30034.
Wing Depot
Wing Depot isn't a restaurant. There is no dining room, no booths, and no big screens blasting sports. It's just a little ramshackle building painted red, with a pick-up window at the front where you go to place your order and pay. You receive a ticket with a number that's called out when your order is up. This spot reminds me of somewhere my stepmom might take me: a little rough around the edges but with food that absolutely knocks your socks off.
My favorite flavor is the Dirty Bird (a cheeky reference to the Atlanta Falcons), which combines mild sauce, garlic Parmesan, and ranch, but there are plenty of flavors to choose from. Its wings are perfectly crispy on the outside, juicy in the inside, and totally worth the wait. Yes, you might wait for your wings for more than a few minutes, so don't come here if you're in a hurry. The wait is part of Wing Depot's allure; after all, it takes time to produce wings this good.
Visit Wing Depot at 3644 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30331.
The Local
The first time I came to The Local, I didn't get wings. An awful mistake, but not as bad as the date I was on or the Pabst Blue Ribbon I pretended to enjoy (sorry to all PBR fans). Though that night is foggy, I remember lots of talking, loud music — and the smell of wings. Like a bloodhound, I caught the saucy, sharp, and delectable smell. Unfortunately, I was too fatigued by a night of half-hearted conversation to risk ordering them when I could order an Uber instead. Still, I did want those wings. A few weeks later, when I got another chance to venture into the city, I knew I wanted to go to The Local. The wings were an instant hit for me, and I've been a fan ever since.
When I make my way back to Atlanta, I try my best to carve out time to visit The Local. Its wings are often counted as the best in the city. As with Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, The Local smokes its wings; each is tender, well seasoned, and comes with some of the best ranch dipping sauce I've ever had. I particularly love the tikka masala wings and the Korean BBQ wings. I also grab a serving of boiled peanuts, a gas station staple and Southern delicacy that makes even the worst beer bearable (I'm looking at you, PBR).
Visit The Local at 758 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30306.