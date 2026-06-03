The 5 Best Wing Spots In Atlanta According To A Local

My mom likes nothing more than talking about the Atlanta she she grew up in, where she spent Friday nights dressed up as Magenta for "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," saw RuPaul cutting their teeth in the city's blossoming drag scene, and occasionally cut a rug at the Limelight before grabbing a night cap at Disco Kroger. This is mostly what we do when I come to visit: I sit in a chair and ask her to tell me how things were "back then." Without fail, however, she comes back to one thing: the afternoons she spent with her mom at South Dekalb mall, and the chicken wings they split for lunch at their favorite food court spot. A simple joy, but one Atlantans of any generation can appreciate.

More than any other food, chicken wings have emerged as the signature dish of the city. Unpretentious, packed with flavor, and perfect for snacking, sharing, or diving into with a bib and a few wet wipes, chicken wings are beloved across the nation — but in Atlanta, we don't keep it casual. Wings are serious business here; across the city, restaurants are constantly presenting new sauces, new flavors, and ever-evolving takes that elevate the classic dish from game-day snack to full-on culinary experience. To help you navigate this delicious landscape of saucy goodness, I've gathered five of the best wing spots in Atlanta.