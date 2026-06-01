The Pretzel Chain That Set The Standard For Mall Snacks In The '90s

Hot Sam's pretzels were made by a California company called J. & J. Snack Foods, which flash-froze them before shipping them to the Hot Sam locations. Once there, they were baked not in ovens, but in stoves containing spinning drums, so they could be offered hot and fresh to consumers. The cooking process took 16 minutes, which sounds like a rather long wait for a pretzel, at least by today's standards. J. & J. GM John Shiavo told the Los Angeles Times that Hot Sam leadership was aware ovens could bake the pretzels in less time, but insisted that cooking them the old-fashioned way yielded superior flavor.

By the mid-'80s, Hot Sam was operating up to 175 locations in America, including a whopping 20 in Detroit, many on the East Coast, and 10 in California, evenly distributed between the northern and southern parts of the Golden State. The brand also had at least a couple of stores in Colorado and Arizona. Around 1997, Hot Sam was acquired by Mrs. Fields, the cookie company, after having downsized to a total of 90 locations across the country.

Hot Sam may have also inspired Pretzel Time and Pretzelmaker, similar chains that opened in the early 1990s and were also bought out by Mrs. Fields later that same decade. Following those acquisitions, Hot Sam was merged with Pretzel Time, and all of its stores were rebranded as the latter. But even if it has become one of those vanished mall food court restaurants that's largely forgotten, true fans still remember the nostalgic Hot Sam as the OG of the mall soft pretzel. And the establishment in its original branding was even briefly featured in season 3 of the hit 1980s-set Netflix show "Stranger Things," inside the Starcourt Mall.