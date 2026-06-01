The 3 Fast Food Chains With The Highest Overall Sales In 2026 So Far
Fast food is alive and well in America, with the country beating out all other nations in sheer consumption. This may of course be surprising if you haven't personally been down a drive-thru lane recently; once considered one of the cheapest ways to grab a quick meal, fast food has gotten seriously expensive in recent years. But although revenues have fluctuated, it's independent restaurants that have shrunk in number; fast food chains, on the other hand, continue to grow and are expected to reach a collective $808.84 billion market size in 2026, up from $760.9 billion in 2025 (per Fortune Business Insights). As for how much each individual chain has sold so far this year, well, that varies.
We've looked at the fast food chains that make the most money annually before. But amid high labor costs, and consumers driving less due to high gas prices, and inflation in general, it's worth delving deeper now that the first quarter of 2026 has wrapped up. Determining which chain has had the highest sales so far can be a bit tricky, as not all make this information readily available nor published at the same time when it is, and it's not like anyone is keeping daily comparative scores, anyway. Some chains, like Chick-fil-A and Subway, are privately owned companies that never release quarterly earnings updates. That said, based on the information that is available, some fast food chains are thriving. Here's a rundown of the top three money-makers in 2026 so far.
McDonald's: $34 billion in Q1
It should come as no surprise that one of the most recognized fast food brands in the world is also among the most profitable so far this year. According to McDonald's Q1 2026 earnings report, the burger chain had over $34 billion in systemwide sales from all of its restaurants, which means it's made even more by now. This is an 11% increase over the same period in 2025.
Still, McDonald's may be the biggest fast food chain in the U.S., but it no longer holds the global crown. That title belongs to China-based Mixue Ice Cream and Tea as of 2025, when it was reported to have grown to 45,000 locations across the world. For comparison, McDonald's reports over 44,000 locations on its website. But with McDonald's taking steps to combat accusations of having gotten too pricey in recent years (for example, new low-cost additions to the McValue Menu were announced in April 2026), it seems clear the longtime franchise plans to do what it can to stay near the top.
Starbucks: $9.5 billion and counting
The coffee chain has been a powerhouse since the 1990s, when it evolved from a smattering of Pacific Northwest coffee shops to a global corporation worth billions. That success has continued now into the mid-2020s. The company operates on its own fiscal calendar that starts and ends in September, with Q2 starting on December 29 and ending on March 29. So, as per the latest earnings report being from that time period, Starbucks has made a flabbergasting $9.5 billion this year so far.
Granted, it may seem a bit odd to count Starbucks on this list. But, well, even if it just so happens to be your favorite coffee shop, Starbucks does also hit all the hallmarks of fast food. It's fast, it has drive-thrus, it's casual, and, most importantly, it serves food and beverages designed for maximum convenience. Plus, just like McDonald's and other fast food giants, Starbucks even has an app with mobile ordering and rewards.
KFC: $9.3 billion with 12% growth
KFC reported $9.3 billion in system sales for Q1 2026 (per its company earnings report). That may not seem like all that much compared to McDonald's staggering number, but those are still impressive sales — right below those of Starbucks. Additionally, Yum! Brands, the company that owns KFC – among other fast food brands in its massive portfolio – reported that this also came with the fried chicken favorite achieving 12% in year-over-year growth. The company's KFC division has also been busy opening up 648 new restaurants across 45 countries. Again, that's just in 2026 so far.
What's also interesting is where the revenue is coming from. KFC is no slouch in the U.S., but its country of origin only accounted for 12% of total system sales for the quarter, putting it in third. In first place, beating the U.S. and all of Europe (which accounted for 13%) is China, with 26% of system sales. KFC is the most popular fast food chain in China, after all.