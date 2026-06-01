The 3 Fast Food Chains With The Highest Overall Sales In 2026 So Far

Fast food is alive and well in America, with the country beating out all other nations in sheer consumption. This may of course be surprising if you haven't personally been down a drive-thru lane recently; once considered one of the cheapest ways to grab a quick meal, fast food has gotten seriously expensive in recent years. But although revenues have fluctuated, it's independent restaurants that have shrunk in number; fast food chains, on the other hand, continue to grow and are expected to reach a collective $808.84 billion market size in 2026, up from $760.9 billion in 2025 (per Fortune Business Insights). As for how much each individual chain has sold so far this year, well, that varies.

We've looked at the fast food chains that make the most money annually before. But amid high labor costs, and consumers driving less due to high gas prices, and inflation in general, it's worth delving deeper now that the first quarter of 2026 has wrapped up. Determining which chain has had the highest sales so far can be a bit tricky, as not all make this information readily available nor published at the same time when it is, and it's not like anyone is keeping daily comparative scores, anyway. Some chains, like Chick-fil-A and Subway, are privately owned companies that never release quarterly earnings updates. That said, based on the information that is available, some fast food chains are thriving. Here's a rundown of the top three money-makers in 2026 so far.