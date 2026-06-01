Everyone loves a good pizza, whether it's a classic Neapolitan-style Margherita or a rich Chicago deep dish. But have you ever wondered why restaurant pizza dough often tastes better than homemade? Even with all the tips for making the best homemade pizza, recreating that soft, pillowy texture is practically impossible on your own. So, what is it that restaurants do differently? Naturally, they use high-quality ingredients, traditional techniques, and have years of experience. Some, however, often turn to a controversial additive that makes the dough puffier and more elastic: potassium bromate.

In an exclusive talk, Dr. Kezia Joy, a registered dietitian nutritionist and medical advisor with Welzo, stated that "Potassium bromate is often added to pizza dough for its ability to improve gluten strength as well as help with the elastic properties of dough to create a better chew and lightness when baked." This inorganic compound further helps the dough trap CO2 during leavening, improves its volume, and makes its appearance fluffier. It has been used as a dough additive for more than a century.

At the same time, Bryan Quoc Le, PhD, founder and CEO of California's Mendocino Food Consulting, told Chowhound that potassium bromate acts as an oxidizer. It speeds up the process in which the gluten proteins form strong crosslinks with one another. "Normally, oxygen in the air initiates this process, but potassium bromate simply does it faster," he stated. "This helps create the stretchiness, stiffness, and body of dough."