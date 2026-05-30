The '90s Italian Restaurant Chain Known For Writing On Tables And Endless Bread

Picture it: You're a '90s kid actually in the '90s, not just wishing for one last taste of the decade's most popular snacks. Maybe you just won your little league game, or you're gearing up for the TGIF primetime lineup, when your folks say the family's going out for dinner at casual family restaurant Romano's Macaroni Grill for endless free bread and a little casual graffiti.

Romano's Macaroni Grill first opened in Texas in 1988, placing it squarely in the Millennial kiddo timeline. It also had a lot of appeal for those youths since tabletop crayon drawing (on white paper, not, say, wood) was a matter of course, not something that required a special request for Crayolas. The complementary bread, a vestige of simpler times, would also have made it a favorite for kids who preferred to stick to carbs and maybe a bowl of plain noodles.

The rest of the menu was populated by Italian-American classics not unlike what you find in modern times, including cacio e pepe, mushroom ravioli, and fettuccine, plus mains such as chicken Parm, shrimp Portofino, bistecca alla Fiorentina, and plenty of pizza. Romano's Macaroni Grill kept growing into the next millennium, but stalled enough by 2024 that, for many of its earliest visitors, it's but a nostalgic memory rather than a staple they continue to visit into adulthood.