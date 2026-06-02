12 Best Restaurants To Enjoy Wagyu Steak In The US
In the culinary world, few ingredients carry the mystique of Wagyu. Wagyu refers to specific Japanese cattle breeds prized for their extraordinary intramuscular fat, better known as marbling, which gives the meat its signature, buttery texture and rich flavor. Authentic Wagyu is graded on a scale from A1 to A5, with the latter representing the highest quality: the most marbling, the finest texture, and most intense flavor. Within A5, cuts are further scored on a Beef Marbling Standard from 8 to 12. True Japanese Wagyu is also often tied to specific regions or prefectures, like Kobe, Hokkaido, Ohmi, and Miyazaki, each with its own distinct character. Now, we've already covered the best chain steakhouses to visit if you're watching your wallet, but what if you're ready to splurge on genuine Wagyu?
Well, here's the catch: Not all restaurant Wagyu is created equal...or is even Wagyu at all. Some restaurants slap the work on their menus without actually offering anything close to the real product, using loosely regulated crossbreeds that may carry some Wagyu genetics but bear little resemblance to the Japanese original. The best spots have verifiable sourcing, ideally serving Japanese-raised A5 Wagyu, although many also feature standout American or Australian Wagyu as well (check out our guide to Japanese vs American Wagyu to learn more!). Though it's good to know how to spot fake Wagyu, choosing one of these spots ensures that you're getting the real thing every time. We searched menus and reviews to find 12 restaurants from San Francisco to New York, that offer genuine Wagyu that's worth every penny.
1. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés in Las Vegas
There's theatrical, and then there's Bazaar Meat. Run by James Beard award-winning, Michelin-recognized Chef José Andrés, Bizarre Meat is a carnivore's dream. It reimagines the steakhouse, turning the experience into a full-on production. The restaurant is located in The Venetian Las Vegas, within a plush, sophisticated space that sets the scene for the production to come.
While Bazaar Meat features a sprawling menu, the Wagyu here is very much the star. José's Ultimate Tasting menu includes Japanese A5 Wagyu beef as well as Washugyu, which comes from hybrid American Black Angus and Japanese Black Wagyu cattle. But if you want a true Wagyu experience, check out the Tasting Through Japan menu, which features Bushugyu Wagyu from Japan's Saitama Prefecture, Ohmi Wagyu from the Shiga Prefecture, Satsuma Wagyu from the Kagoshima Prefecture, and Snow-Aged Wagyu from the Niigata Prefecture. It's important to note that these steaks are typically very rare. This isn't an oversight –- it's quite common for Wagyu to be served this way in Japan. This is part of why Wagyu melts in your mouth, and ensures that Bazaar meat is serving Wagyu in not just a traditional way but in a way that keeps customers raving.
https://www.venetianlasvegas.com/dining/restaurants/bazaar-meat-by-jose-andres.html
(702) 607-6328
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
2. Born & Raised in San Diego
Born & Raised subverts expectations from the moment you arrive. Sure, there's nothing strange about waiters in tuxedos, but most of the time, you don't see them also wearing Converse. And while art deco decor is pretty standard in the restaurant industry, interspersing that decor with black and white photos of old-school rappers isn't. There's something to see at Born & Raised no matter where you look, from the glassed-in meat cutting room to the open-air rooftop bar looking out over San Diego.
Steak is, of course, the main feature here. The steakhouse offers classics like ribeye, T-bones, porterhouses, and filets, but the real gem is the Wagyu. You'll find both Japanese and American Wagyu at Born & Raised, either as their own entrees or as part of the dinner for two steak sampler. For a really special experience, try the snow-aged tabletop Wagyu experience. Snow-aging, also called yukimuro, is the traditional Japanese method of aging Wagyu beef in snow, which is said to make it even sweeter and more tender. It's the perfect option for a special event when you want to splurge a little, though keep in mind that the high-end spot will cost you a pretty penny regardless of what you order. Reservations are strongly recommended, especially on weekends.
https://bornandraisedsteak.com/
(619) 202-4577
1909 India St, San Diego, CA 92101
3. HYUN in New York City
While there are plenty of can't-skip cuts of meat at Korean barbecues, at HYUN, that honor goes to the top-notch Japanese A5 Wagyu. The main event here is the HYUN-makase menu, a play on the Japanese term "omakase," essentially meaning the chef curates a tasting menu for diners — it's particularly popular for sushi. However, the HYUN-makase meal here is an all-you-can-eat selection of 12 chef-selected cuts of Wagyu steak, all carefully chosen and prepared by Wagyu experts. In addition to the Wagyu, a small selection of other Korean and Japanese dishes, like sot-bap, doenjang-jigae, and bingsu, are available to accompany or close out your meal.
HYUN is located in Manhattan's Koreatown within New York City, and inside, you'll find a sleek, stylish atmosphere. While Michelin Guide hasn't given the spot a star, it does give HYUN high praise and featured the restaurant on its list of the Best Steakhouses in New York City. HYUN is open evenings Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. Reservations are highly recommended. While the prix fixe price point is higher here than at a traditional steakhouse, coming in at just under $160, it's pretty on-par with other omakase experiences.
(917) 261-6217
10 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016
4. Isidore in San Antonio
While several restaurants on this list are Michelin-featured, Isidore in San Antonio is a Michelin-starred restaurant. It has also earned a green star from Michelin, an award given to restaurants that use eco-friendly and ethical practices, and was featured on The New York Times list of America's Best Restaurants for 2025. So what makes the ambitious restaurant so special? It's the pairing of thoughtful, concise menus with customer-first service and an imaginative approach to Texas ingredients.
The Texan focus extends to the Wagyu options at Isidore. On the dinner menu, you'll find a 20-ounce, 30-day dry-aged Wagyu ribeye from Floresville, Texas, while on the tasting menu, Texas Wagyu served with smoked carrot and Bordelaise sauce is the final course before dessert. Other Wagyu options at Isidore include the Wagyu beef trio on the tasting menu and the Wagyu beef carpaccio on the dinner menu. The restaurant's location at Pullman Market in the Pearl district means that after such a luscious meal, you can easily stroll along the San Antonio River Walk. Isidore is open for dinner Tuesdays through Sundays but closed Mondays, and reservations are recommended.
(210) 756-7359
221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
5. Jo'Seon Wagyu Omakase in Dallas
Dallas has no shortage of big, bold dining concepts, but Jo'Seon Wagyu Omakase in the Design District is something genuinely different for the area. Like HYUN in New York City, Jo'Seon centers the omakase experience entirely around Japanese A5 Wagyu, but with a distinctly Korean-American perspective. What you need to know about omakase is that everything is left to the chef's discretion, and Jo'Seon's Executive Chef Danny Shin doesn't disappoint. Every cut is certified Japanese A5 Wagyu and documentation for each cut is presented at your table verifying its authenticity. Jo'Seon offers over 30 different cuts, but you'll need to make more than one visit if you want to try them all, as the menu changes every two months. The serene decor includes projection art that changes with each course, and the glass-walled butchery room allows guests to watch the preparation of each cut of meat. The experience is elevated with personalized touches and coordinated wine pairings.
Jo'Seon's core Sura Omakase experience offers 15 courses, with nearly all of them including some cut of Wagyu. This experience is available Tuesday through Sunday, with a limit of 18 people per day, and costs $300 a person. The a la carte Han-Sang Omakase offers a smaller selection of Wagyu cuts, and gives diners the chance to create their own courses for $120 each. Both the omakase and a la carte options require reservations.
(214) 501-9806
1628 Oak Lawn Ave, Ste. #110, Dallas, TX 75207
6. Metropolitan Grill in Seattle
Open since 1983, The Met is a downtown Seattle institution that has quietly built one of the most serious Japanese A5 Wagyu programs in the Pacific Northwest. The restaurant has exclusive sourcing relationships with Japanese farms unlike any other spot in the region. The current dinner menu features Ohmi (or Omi) beef from Shiga Prefecture, Hokkaido Snow beef, and Olive beef from Kagawa Prefecture's Shōdoshima Island, where cattle farming dates back to the year 700.
In a 2025 review, The Infatuation called Metropolitan Grill a "velvet-wrapped legend" that still holds up, with attentive service and excellently cooked steaks. It also featured the spot on its list of Best Fancy Restaurants in Seattle and Best Steakhouses in Seattle. Metropolitan Grill has also won several awards for its wine selection.
Its location in the historic Marion Building puts it steps away from the Seattle waterfront, Pike Place Market, and the Seattle Art Museum. Lunch is available Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dinner daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The spot doesn't take reservations for lunch but recommends them for dinner, with valet parking available in the evenings.
https://www.themetropolitangrill.com/
(206) 624-3287
820 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
7. Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco
You have to be a pretty stand-out spot to earn a Michelin star, so it's no surprise that Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco holds this honor. Located in the SoMa neighborhood, it's one of the most celebrated Wagyu destinations in the country. It's built around an in-house dry-aging program and a deep commitment to sourcing rare Japanese A5 cuts, including varieties like Kagawa Olive beef and Hokkaido Snow beef. The spot's head butcher, Guy Crims, ensures these cuts are fresh and high-quality through consistant travel to Japan.
Though the menu changes seasonally, the A5 Japanese Wagyu is always the centerpiece. Options may include A5 Bushu Wagyu from the Saitama Prefecture, a Wagyu bone-in short rib, and a Japanese Wagyu tasting experience that will set you back about $275. Michelin particularly raves about the Imperial Wagyu filet mignon served with kimchi and bordelaise sauce. Michelin also named Niku on its list of the Best Steakhouses in California. The restaurant has been highlighted in Forbes, SF Travel, and Food & Wine, and it has earned multiple awards from Wine Spectator. The restaurant is open nightly for dinner, and reservations are recommended.
https://www.nikusteakhouse.com/
(415) 829-7817
61 Division St, San Francisco, CA 94103
8. RPM Steak in Chicago
RPM Steak is one of the Chicago steakhouses every meat lover should visit, and is the go-to spot in the area for Wagyu. It offers a selection of four distinct Japanese A5 varieties: a Matsusaka striploin from the Mie Prefecture, billed as Japan's most prized beef; a Chateau Uenae Snow beef ribeye from the Hokkaido Prefecture; a Kobe beef striploin from the Hyogo Prefecture; and a Takamori "Drunken Wagyu" zabutan from the Yamaguchi Prefecture, all priced per ounce. RPM Steak also offers non-Japanese Wagyu options, including options from Texas and Queensland, Australia, which will run you anywhere from $95 to $270.
The Michelin Guide featured RPM Steak as one of the best steakhouses in Chicago for not just its fantastic meats but also its global wine list and sleek, elevated interior. The restaurant is located in River North, close to the Chicago Riverwalk and Millennium Park. The dining room opens daily for dinner, and carryout and delivery are available daily starting at noon. Valet parking is also available, and reservations are recommended.
https://www.rpmrestaurants.com/rpm-steak-chicago/
(312) 284-4990
66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
9. Ryokou in Atlanta
Ryokou, the Japanese word for trip or travel, certainly lives up to its name. The restaurant serves meals kappo-style, meaning the chef prepares the meal right in front of you. Similar to an omakase experience, the items served are chosen specifically by the chef. At Ryokou, Michelin-starred Chef Leonard Yu and Chef Paul Gutting take diners on a journey through Japan, with each course representing a different region's ingredients and techniques. The eight-course tasting menu is $225 per person, and features an course with Sukiyaki, a hot pot dish, made with A5 Wagyu strip loin , shitake mushrooms, and red caviar. The experience at Ryokou is meant to be both intimate and educational; staff introduce each dish with its regional context and encourage questions throughout.
The restaurant is tucked inside an industrial building in Atlanta's Adair Park neighborhood, not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner only. Reservations are required and you'll want to plan ahead, as they fill up fast.
(470) 403-9018
565 Northside Dr SW #101, Atlanta, GA 30310
10. Superprime Steakhouse in San Francisco
Chef Marc Zimmerman first built his reputation on Japanese Wagyu at Alexander's Steakhouse, and now he brings that reputation and passion to Superprime. Here, he's distilled his passion into something more direct; The San Francisco Standard called it a "shrine to beef." Zimmerman strives to bring diners the highest-quality ethically-sourced beef available. The menu has an entire section dedicated to Wagyu, featuring items like rare Hokkaido Snow beef, a New York strip from the Miyazaki Prefecture, and an olive-fed Wagyu ribeye from the Kagawa Prefecture. The Wagyu is available as 1.5-ounce skewers ($28 to $100 each) or 3-ounce cuts ($56 to $200 each).
The steakhouse is located in the South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood of San Francisco, between Salesforce Park and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The warm, urban, slightly industrial decor provides a distinctly low-key vibe. Superprime is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and dinner Monday through Saturday starting at 5:00 p.m., with last seating at 8:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.
(415) 658-7654, 545 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105
11. SW Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas
Another option if you're craving Wagyu in Las Vegas is SW Steakhouse. Overlooking Wynn Las Vegas's Lake of Dreams, a 3-acre lake that transforms into an outdoor theater each night, the award-winning restaurant has what might be the most elite Japanese Wagyu program in Nevada. The restaurant has an exclusive partnership with top Japanese Wagyu sources, such as Yonezawa Gyu Oguni beef from the Watanabe Farm in the Yamagata Prefecture. It also offers Hokkaido Snow beef from the Tomakomai Prefecture and a carefully curated selection of American Wagyu from farms in Idaho and Wyoming. An 8-12 marble score and A5 rating for all Japanese Wagyu ensures diners receive the highest quality.
Forbes Travel Guide rated SW Steakhouse four stars in 2026 and raves about the exclusive Wagyu, Chef Mark LoRusso's other incredible dishes, and the sophisticated and modern yet warm and welcoming atmosphere. It's open nightly for dinner and has an "upscale casual chic" dress code. Children under age 5 are not allowed, and reservations are recommended.
https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/sw-steakhouse
(702) 770-3325
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
12. Swift & Sons Steakhouse in Chicago
Located in the West Loop's Fulton Market, Swift & Sons is another Michelin-featured steakhouse. A Chicago original in every sense, the restaurant was named for the 19th-century meatpacking magnate Gustavus Franklin Swift, and pays homage to Chicago's deep history in the meat trade while still keeping things fresh and modern. Swift & Sons welcomes diners with sweeping archways, concrete pillars, and bronze accents, all bathed in a warm, inviting light, plus fun touches like tableside magic shows and a sundae trolley.
The Wagyu program here draws from both Japanese and Australian sources, with wet- and dry-aged options across the menu. The Japanese A5 Wagyu strip loin is the standout splurge at $112, but you'll also find options like the 5-ounce Abatti Ranch Wagyu Filet from California ($92) and the 5-ounce Australian Wagyu Ribeye ($86); there's even a Wagyu Flight, which includes all three for $260. The restaurant is open for dinner seven days a week and offers a happy hour Monday through Friday. While reservations aren't required, they are recommended, as the spot can get quite busy.
https://www.swiftandsonschicago.com/
(312) 733-9420
1000 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Methodology
To create this list, I started by looking at restaurants offering genuine Wagyu steaks, especially those with cuts from Japan. Once I had that list, I honed in on the spots that really highlight these Wagyu options, such as through a Wagyu omakase experience, or that are particularly well-known for their Wagyu offerings. I also looked at the reputation of these restaurants and their Wagyu in the culinary world, pulling from sources like the Michelin Guide, Condé Nast Traveler, and Forbes Travel Guide.