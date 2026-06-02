12 Best Restaurants To Enjoy Wagyu Steak In The US

In the culinary world, few ingredients carry the mystique of Wagyu. Wagyu refers to specific Japanese cattle breeds prized for their extraordinary intramuscular fat, better known as marbling, which gives the meat its signature, buttery texture and rich flavor. Authentic Wagyu is graded on a scale from A1 to A5, with the latter representing the highest quality: the most marbling, the finest texture, and most intense flavor. Within A5, cuts are further scored on a Beef Marbling Standard from 8 to 12. True Japanese Wagyu is also often tied to specific regions or prefectures, like Kobe, Hokkaido, Ohmi, and Miyazaki, each with its own distinct character. Now, we've already covered the best chain steakhouses to visit if you're watching your wallet, but what if you're ready to splurge on genuine Wagyu?

Well, here's the catch: Not all restaurant Wagyu is created equal...or is even Wagyu at all. Some restaurants slap the work on their menus without actually offering anything close to the real product, using loosely regulated crossbreeds that may carry some Wagyu genetics but bear little resemblance to the Japanese original. The best spots have verifiable sourcing, ideally serving Japanese-raised A5 Wagyu, although many also feature standout American or Australian Wagyu as well (check out our guide to Japanese vs American Wagyu to learn more!). Though it's good to know how to spot fake Wagyu, choosing one of these spots ensures that you're getting the real thing every time. We searched menus and reviews to find 12 restaurants from San Francisco to New York, that offer genuine Wagyu that's worth every penny.