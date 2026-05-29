I Tried Spicy Chicken Sandwiches From 8 Fast Food Chains And Ranked Them

Spicy fried chicken is popping up everywhere, from fine dining to drive-thru menus alike. Influenced by American soul cooking and global cuisine, hot chicken typically features crunchy, pepper-infused breading and tender, juicy meat. In sandwich form, it often involves pickles, special sauce, and a bun thoughtfully selected to hold it all together.

Although I am a fried chicken enthusiast with a penchant for tongue-torturing peppers and hot sauces, I don't ordinarily order spicy chicken sandwiches from fast food chains. So, I relished this opportunity to sample a few in the name of investigative journalism. We at Chowhound have ranked fast food chicken sandwiches in the past, but this was the first time we focused exclusively on the spicy ones.

Since I did not have a go-to fast food restaurant for spicy chicken, my palate was completely unbiased during the selection and tasting process. To generate this list, I acquired spicy chicken sandwiches from eight popular fast food chains and tried them all. With consideration for spice mix and heat, batter flavor and crunchiness, chicken flavor and texture, signature toppings, bun, and enjoyability, I ranked them all in order from worst to best.