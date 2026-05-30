The Hands Down Best Bagel Shop In Every US State, According To Reviews
The bagel is an American breakfast staple, and done well, they're a deliciously versatile way to make sure that the first meal of your day never gets boring. It doesn't matter if you prefer things sweet or savory; there's a bagel out there for you. While making your own bagels is a fun project, it's also challenging — fortunately, there's no shortage of shops out there that are doing all the heavy lifting for you.
Not all are created equal, though, and there are definitely some shops that are turning out bagels head and shoulders above the rest. These are the places staffed by dedicated bakers who are getting up hours before the first customers show up to hand-roll and bake these delectable delights each and every day. Sometimes they even specialize in a particular style or handful of flavors, putting out a variety of different types of bagels that turn the shop into a destination that attracts people from far and wide.
We wanted to know which places are doing bagels the best in each state, so we started looking. Choosing the shops deserving of the number one spot wasn't easy, and we looked for places that were not only highly recommended, but places that spent months perfecting recipes, consistently offer new and exciting specials, and have gotten buzzy press, awards, and accolades for their product. Sandwich options, toppings, and schmears had to be top-tier, too, and here's where to go.
Alabama: Kind Cafe in Fairhope
Kind Cafe is about more than bagels: It's a wonderfully friendly spot that's known for partnering with community-supporting charities and giving employees paid time off to volunteer. It's the sort of place where you can expect a warm welcome, coffee that's downright delish, and the bagels? They're amazing, too — particularly the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches and blueberry bagels.
(251) 716-9247
108 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532
Alaska: The Bagel Shop in Homer
Getting people to agree on anything is almost impossible, so when you find a place with almost unanimously glowing reviews, it's time to listen. The Bagel Shop is helmed by a New York native who spent a long time perfecting a winning bagel recipe, and its opening hours come with a caveat: Once the bagels are gone, the doors close. Favorites include the lox as well as the pastrami bagel sandwiches, and definitely try the smoked salmon schmear.
https://www.thebagelshopalaska.com/
(907) 299-3228
3745 E End Rd, Homer, AK 99603
Arizona: Bongiorno Bagels in Gilbert
The New Yorkers behind Bongiorno Bagels in Gilbert really believe it's all about the water. They're so committed that they use a water filtration system that mimics NY water, and as for whether or not it works, the best-of awards and glowing reviews speak for themselves. Lines move quickly, and expect a generous portion of flavorful cream cheese on these ultra-traditional New York-style bagels.
https://www.bongiornobagels.com/
(480) 588-8222
3107 S Gilbert Rd, Suite 101, Gilbert, AZ 85224
Arkansas: MorningSide Bagels in North Little Rock
This super buzzy spot is lauded for bringing a little bit of New York to Little Rock, particularly with lox bagels that are worth driving for. Scratch-made goodies from MorningSide Bagels are said to please even the most discerning bagel enthusiasts, as well as those who prefer funky flavors like spinach-parm and maple bacon.
https://www.ordermorningsidebagels.com/
(501) 753-6960
10848 Maumelle Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72113
California: Courage Bagels
The viral bagel shop of 2020 is still going strong and drawing customers who will happily wait in an almost always-long line for a bagel. Courage Bagels serves naturally fermented sourdough bagels that are a little sweet, wonderfully crackly, and covered with the freshest, brightest, and most carefully sourced veggies, herbs, and fish around. Get a slightly burnt bagel with smoked salmon, and you'll know why it's worth the wait.
(323) 828-9963
777 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Colorado: Bella's Bagels in Colorado Springs
Opened in 2022 by New Jersey natives, Bella's Bagels has been gathering a lot of devoted fans. It's undeniably been helped along with a win at BagelFest West 2026 and taking home Schmear of the Year awards. Bagel sandwiches named for the founding family's rescue dogs are so popular that the website has a live bagel count to help prevent disappointment, and highlights include an outstanding avocado spread and the Asiago cheese bagel.
https://www.getbellasbagels.com/
(719) 358-6343
3582 Blue Horizon View, Suite 148, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Connecticut: The Blue House Bagel Co. & Cafe in Canton
Award-winning bagels at The Blue House Bagel Co. & Cafe are three days in the making, culminating with a coating of liquid malt. The resulting sourdough bagels are a massive favorite, whether you go for a standard sort or creative options like the togarashi spice. The dedication to quality ingredients shines through, and varieties like the French toast bagel are a must-try.
https://www.bluehousebagelco.com/
(860) 352-2936
161 Albany Turnpike, Canton, CT 06019
Delaware: Bagelmania in Newark
A fan-favorite spot for not only bagels but also deliciously crispy and very dippable bagel chips, Bagelmania has 25 different types of bagels that fly off the shelves. Seriously: Get there early, as it's not unusual for them to sell out and close for the day. Choose from 11 types of cream cheese, opt for a have-it-your-way bagel sandwich, and be sure to try the fan favorite cinnamon sugar or poppy seed.
(302) 369-1950
416 Suburban Dr, Newark, DE 19711
Florida: Brooklyn Dough in Naples
Brooklyn Dough prides itself on real-deal New York-style bagels, made with locally sourced Florida ingredients and traditional hand rolling and boiling methods. It's so popular they needed to add a limit of a dozen bagels per customer, and if you want to make sure the flavors you want are in stock, plan on ordering two days in advance... at least. Spices are dialed up to 110%, the French toast bagels are stellar, the bagel sandwiches are overflowing, and the schmear is legit.
(239) 231-3159
935 3rd Ave North, Naples, FL 34102
Georgia: Emerald City Bagels in Atlanta
Family-owned and operated, Emerald City Bagels started with some spare time and a dream to prove that you don't have to go to New York City for some legit bagels. Tons of practice and perfecting recipes led to the development of award-winning bagels that customers line up for. Head to either Beltline or East Atlanta and you'll find delightfully salty everything bagels, delicious lox bagels, and an amazing variety of cream cheeses.
https://www.emeraldcitybagels.com/
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Tali's Bagels & Schmear in Kailua and Honolulu
Tali's Bagels & Schmear isn't just a favorite of Hawaii's residents, but it's also taken home a first-place win from New York BagelFest 2025. That was in the Rising Star category, and Tali's also placed among the winners for Best Bialy and Best Showmanship. This pandemic hobby-turned-award-winning bakery business can be found in Honolulu and Kailua, and you'll definitely want to try the ube schmear and any of the daily specials.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Teton Bagel in Rexburg
From selling bagels out of a trailer to a permanent, brick-and-mortar storefront in Rexburg, Teton Bagel is proving so popular it's growing by leaps and bounds — and a new location is set to open in 2026. It's a clear fan favorite for ultra-fresh breakfast sandwiches on wonderfully textured bagels that nail the oh-so crucial firm exterior and soft interior every time.
(986) 497-7834
175 W 2nd St, Suite 105, Rexburg, ID 83440
Illinois: Tilly Bagel Shop in Chicago
What started as a pandemic passion project has become a buzzy Chicago hotspot for the best bagels around — particularly if you're a fan of savory flavors and delicious sandwiches like the chicken Caesar. Tilly Bagel Shop is proudly doing its own thing instead of trying to copy New York bagels, and it succeeded: It grew from an order-through-Instagram, apartment-based business to a thriving Chicago storefront. Head to the South Loop or Fulton Market to find it, and you, too, might find the bagel of the week here turning into a regular pilgrimage.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Sidedoor Bagel in Indianapolis
Sidedoor Bagel started as a side hustle, and got so popular that not only did they open a brick-and-mortar, but quickly expanded to double the space. It's also giving back to the community by starting initiatives like offering day-old bagels to those in need, with no questions asked. Generous portions of outstanding schmears grace fan favorites like the spicy everything and rosemary sea salt.
1103 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Iowa: 5 Borough Bagels in Clive, Urbandale, and Waukee
Opened in 2016 under the guidance of a New York native determined to bring traditional bagels to Iowa, 5 Borough Bagels has expanded to three locations in Clive, Urbandale, and Waukee. It's gotten a shout-out on America's Best Restaurants, and customers keep coming back for outstanding cinnamon raisin, French toast, and bagel sandwiches that are worth the wait.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Bakers Haus in Wichita
Bakers Haus takes pride in the fact that it's the only spot in Wichita offering traditional, hand-rolled, New York-style bagels. As befitting the New York inspiration, the lox bagel sandwiches are a favorite that even win over native New Yorkers by offering a taste of home. Blueberry bagels are a flavorful win as well, with those in-the-know recommending the cheesecake cream cheese with it.
(316) 358-0608
8641 W 13th St North #100, Wichita, KS 67212
Kentucky: Native Bagel Company in Berea
Dough is fermented for 18 hours before being hand-rolled into crowd-pleasing baked-fresh-daily bagels. Add in locally sourced ingredients for delectable sandwiches, and you get bagels that are such a fan favorite that a crowdfunding campaign allowed Native Bagel Company to open its brick-and-mortar location, which has since expanded. Don't skip the blueberry or the pretzel bagels, made even better when paired with a latte of your choice.
(859) 756-6185
436 Chestnut St, Berea, KY 40403
Louisiana: Flour Moon Bagels in New Orleans
Flour Moon Bagels is such a fan favorite that it grew really, really quickly. From a friends-and-family-only kitchen-based bagel operation to farmers markets to a brick-and-mortar location in just two years, it took home a second-place win for Best Outside the Boroughs from 2025's New York Bagelfest. Try turkey on a blueberry bagel for a sandwich that will change the way you think about bagels, and grab a seat on the outdoor patio along with a frosty, frozen drink.
(504) 354-1617
457 N Dorgenois St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Rover Bagel in Biddeford
There's something a little different going on at Rover Bagel: Bagels are wood-fired for a unique char and next-level flavor. It's no wonder media and customers alike say it's worth a drive to this pick-up only spot. Wood-fired bagels are the thing that some didn't know they needed until they had them here, coming with a brilliant texture and a bit of a crunch. And don't overlook the lox!
(207) 710-6248
10 W Point Ln, Suite 10-204, Biddeford, ME 04005
Maryland: Neal's Bagels in Gaithersburg
You don't stay in business for long without doing something really, really right, and Neal's Bagels has been serving delightfully pillowy bagels since 1993. Anyone who's looking for ultra-fresh bagels (sometimes right out of the oven!) needs to look no further. A wide selection means you'll definitely find something to love. Smoked salmon is always a win, and so is the coffee.
(301) 216-0070
113 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Massachusetts: Bagelsaurus in Cambridge
From bagel pop-up to brick-and-mortar shop, Bagelsaurus has grown into a spot name-dropped as serving the best bagels around. Why? Perfect textures, creative flavors, and a 24-hour process means sourdough bagels hit the spot every time. It's taken home best-in-show awards at New York's BagelFest, and customers know you don't skip the rosemary honey cream cheese or the cold smoked bagel sandwiches.
https://www.bagelsaurus.com/#welcome
(857) 285-6103
1796 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
Michigan: Bagel Spot in Auburn Hills
Traditional East Coast bagels are a fan favorite at this buzzy Bagel Spot, lauded for not only doing bagels right, but meats and cheeses, too. Funky cream cheese offerings are a win, and some travel for hours — and across state lines — for the bagels. As for what to get? You're not going to go wrong with asiago or pumpernickel, and if you opt for a blueberry bagel, add lemon cream cheese.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578556890534
(248) 564-2407
3010 S Adams Rd, Suite 101, Auburn Hills, MI 48326
Minnesota: St. Paul Bagelry in Minneapolis and Roseville
By the time Roseville's St. Paul Bagelry announced it was opening a second location in Minneapolis, demand was clear: Dedicated bakers here were making about 4,000 bagels daily. The scratch-made bagels have earned a ton of press and accolades, with customers recommending everything from the lox to the salt bagels and ultra-creative bagel sandwiches.
https://www.stpaulbagelry.com/
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Leña Pizza + Bagels in Cleveland
Leña Pizza + Bagels isn't just one of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza places in the state, it's earned global recognition for wood-fired pizzas while using the same Italian traditions and brick ovens for its bagels. The menu changes all the time, and the bagels are so good that customers say they surpass NYC's best. It has a vibe that brings a smile to your face, and the bagels with lox will definitely leave you raving in the best way.
(662) 545-4771
331 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732
Missouri: Goldie's Bagels in Columbia
St. Louis slices its bagels like bread, and if that's a little too out-of-the-box? Goldie's Bagels in Columbia is serving the kind of thing that gets heralded as absolutely divine by customers who keep returning for bagels 48 hours in the making. Cream cheese is whipped in-house, there's a variety of other traditional pastries like babka and rugelach on the menu, and the sourdough starter has a name: Simone. Try the blueberry bagels or the turmeric and poppy seed Goldie.
(573) 874-9925
114 S 9th St, Suite 102, Columbia, MO 65201
Montana: Cutthroat Bagel Company in Whitefish
Cutthroat Bagel Company made a splash after opening in spring of 2025. Lauded for stellar bagels and serious schmear, you'll have to get there early — it's not unheard of for the bagels to be gone by lunchtime. Plain bagels allow flavorful toppings to shine, but the cinnamon and sugar bagels have fans, too.
(253) 208-7094
28 Lupfer Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937
Nebraska: Bagel Bin in Omaha
Omaha's Bagel Bin has been getting bagels right for more than four decades, and that's dedication. Customers make it their go-to for variety, perfect textures every time, and a commitment to honoring heritage. The strawberry cream cheese is a standout, and the bagels themselves are so good that visitors made sure to stash some in their suitcases. (Try the apple-cinnamon or cinnamon-raisin!)
(402) 334-2744
1215 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: Abel's Bagels in Las Vegas
It takes hours for a bagel to go from start to finish at Abel's Bagels — almost 40 of them. A high gluten content, a proprietary recipe, and a finishing process that includes boiling and baking helps to ensure that there are some traditional New York-style bagels on offer in Sin City — and customers agree that everything from the variety to the schmear is on point. A cheddar bagel with hot honey crunch? Yes, please!
(702) 516-4244
7150 S Durango, Suite 130, Las Vegas, NV 89113
New Hampshire: Bagel Alley in Nashua
Nashua's Bagel Alley has been serving bagels and winning fans — even among those who have sampled New York City's finest — for more than 35 years. Dedicated owners are in the kitchen at 4 a.m. every day of the week, to guarantee bagels are ultra-fresh. Everything bagels and breakfast sandwiches are guaranteed to start the day off right, but don't miss seasonal specials.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Bagel-Alley-100063775160240/
(603) 882-9343
1 Eldridge St, Nashua, NH 03060
New Jersey: Teaneck Road Hot Bagels in Teaneck
You'll hear Teaneck Road Hot Bagels name-dropped into conversations about the best in the country. The bakers here have been hand-rolling and boiling bagels for three decades, and that makes it clear it's a labor of love. Lines might look scary but they have this down to a science, and it's worth it for anyone who loves an outstanding salmon bagel.
https://teaneckroadhotbagels.com/
(201) 833-0410
976 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666
New Mexico: Horizon Bagels & Cafe in Albuquerque
Those in-the-know say Horizon Bagels & Cafe has become a favorite for serious bagels and incredible breakfast sandwiches, right down to perfectly popping capers, smoky lox, and just the right amount of heat from jalapeños. Freshness is the name of the game here, and it keeps loyal fans looking forward to their next visit. Don't sleep on the green chile bagel!
https://www.facebook.com/p/Horizon-Bagels-Cafe-100095078000370/
(505) 221-0668
4000 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
New York: Utopia Bagels in New York City
Is it kind of impossible to pick the best bagel spot in New York? Yes, considering it's the home of unique bagel sandwiches worthy of being called art. That said, there's certainly plenty of agreement that Utopia Bagels — which won best plain bagel at 2024's BagelFest — is at the head of the pack. Attention to detail in every step of the process from the water to hand-rolling dough comes together for some rave-worthy bagels — and breathtakingly beautiful rainbow bagels (that are every bit as tasty) don't hurt, either.
https://www.utopiabagelsny.com/
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Isaac's Bagels in Durham
Looking for what's often called the perfect bagel? Look no further than Isaac's Bagels, which has won over a devoted following with old-school, delectable bagels served always-fresh. There's more than bagels on offer, too: Think specialty cream cheese flavors, and open-faced sandwiches. The fig and honey cream cheese? Stellar.
https://isaacsbagels.toast.site/
(919) 525-7265
1003 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC 27701
North Dakota: Boppa's Bagels in Fargo
If you prefer variety, Boppa's Bagels has you covered — you can expect to be greeted by the sights (and smells) of around 30 different types of bagels on any given day. Everything bagels win tons of fans even from out-of-state, and with 16 different kinds of cream cheese to choose from, you'll never get bored. Maple walnut cream cheese is a favorite, and so is the chive.
Multiple locations
Ohio: The Lox Bagel Shop in Columbus
Another contender for some of the best bagels in the country, The Lox Bagel Shop takes pride in offering a unique creation somewhere between New York- and Montreal-style. The finest ingredients have customers raving about things like the pastrami lunch bagel, bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches, and seriously, the sea salt and herb bagel is a game changer.
https://www.theloxbagelshop.com/
(614) 824-4005
772 N High St #106, Columbia, OH 43215
Oklahoma: Duckie's Woodfire in Oklahoma City
Duckie's Woodfire came on the scene in 2026, and immediately hit it big with fans. Yes, there's outstanding bagels, but there's also trivia nights, dog pageants, and bring-your-own-kiddie-pool parties. It turns out that bagels really can be just the start of things — especially when you're talking about rave-worthy bagel sandwiches. And seriously, try the Nashville chicken jalapeño bagel.
(405) 673-7145
310 N Klein Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Oregon: Bernstein's Bagels in Portland
If there's a conversation about the best bagels in Portland and the best in Oregon, Bernstein's Bagels is a part of it — and it's been that way for years. This place has won hearts by offering options like a stellar trout salad bagel and ultra-flavorful cream cheese — so much so that some say they can't imagine a Portland without this place. It's beloved for other reasons, too — like eliminating tipping and instead, giving employees higher wages.
(503) 883-1222
816 N Russell St, Portland, OR 97227
Pennsylvania: Pigeon Bagels in Pittsburgh
Certified kosher and all vegan bagels are on the menu at Pigeon Bagels, a family-owned business who says that the secret to success is doing something they love. It works, and you'll hear it mentioned as one of the best bagel spots in the country. They're the kind of bagels people pick up to bring to family out of state, and if a garlic and sea salt bagel with strawberry schmear sounds like your thing, this place won't disappoint.
(412) 224-2073
5613 Hobart St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Rhode Island: Bristol Bagel Works in Bristol
There might be a line at Bristol Bagel Works, but it makes sense: This spot has more than 30 years of experience whipping up fresh-daily bagels. It's the kind of bagel place that has house specialities on the menu, and what goes great with scratch-made spinach bagels? Fresh-squeezed strawberry lemonade.
https://www.bristolbagelworks.com/
(401) 254-1390
420 Hope St, Bristol, RI 02809
South Carolina: Holey City Bagels in Charleston
When Holey City returned to Charleston from 2024's BagelFest, it was with honors for ultra-creative bagels that set them apart. They also placed in the top three for schmear, proving that a dedication to old-school methods and hand-rolled bagels pays off. Customers, meanwhile, love options like the rosemary salt bagel, and the Taylor ham bagel. Don't worry, the inevitable line moves quick!
(843) 212-3680
43 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Black Hills Bagels in Rapid City
Fan favorite Black Hills Bagel may have changed hands back in 2024, but new owners have been hard at work introducing all kinds of new, fun, and funky bagel-related items... all while continuing to make them fresh every day. Rave-worthy sandwiches have names like the Coastal Cowboy, the Outlaw, and the Burning Haystack, and customers say they're not only incredible, but served by some of the nicest people around.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: Potchke Bagel in Knoxville
The deli side of Potchke has gotten a shout-out in the Michelin Guide, and the bagel side is a BagelFest winner. It's not surprising that it's almost always packed, and your best bet is to be waiting when the doors open. What should you choose when you get to the front of the inevitable line? You can't go wrong with steak on a jalapeño cheddar bagel or a classic lox.
(865) 357-8338
432 N Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923
Texas: Starship Bagel in Dallas and Lewisville
Not only did Starship Bagel take home top honors for Best Bagel at 2025's Bagelfest, it's also the first bagel shop to get a nod from the James Beard Foundation when it became a semifinalist for Best Bakery. Fun flavors change with the seasons and schmears made in-house keep customers returning, making the Schmear of the Year award well-deserved. Pretzel bagels are out of this world, and so is the nova lox.
https://www.starshipbagel.com/
Multiple locations
Utah: Baby's Bagels in Salt Lake City
Bagels here come out fresh daily, but they're the result of months of experimentation that led to perfecting a three-day long process that uses locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Seeds and spices aren't just sprinkled on but layered, elevating even things like everything and salt bagels into something top-tier. The open-faced, Middle Eastern-inspired walnut-and-herby Muhammara is a major favorite.
(801) 613-0066
204 E 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vermont: Myer's Wood Fired in Burlington
Montreal-style bagels being served up in rave reviews in Burlington have a pedigree that goes back to a Canadian bagel shop and still pay homage to those OG baked goods in a taste, texture, and smoky flavor. The wood fired bakery has an intoxicating aroma and you'll need to get there early to take full advantage of the variety. Pair a rosemary sea salt bagel breakfast sandwich with a Bloody Mary and you'll see what the fuss is about.
(802) 863-5013
408 Shelburne Rd, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Baltik's Bagel in Richmond
After opening in 2024, Baltik's Bagel gave away free bagels to spread the word. It worked, as it took home a win in the People's Choice category at 2025's Bagelfest in New York. It's known for outstanding bagels, sure, but it's also known for selfless acts like regular donations to the Ronald McDonald House. Melt-in-your-mouth bagels make customers for life, and non-bagel items from eggs to hashbrowns are just as thoughtfully prepared.
(804) 349-0455
6801 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond, VA 23225
Washington: Hey Bagel in Seattle
Will there be a line down the block from Hey Bagel? Probably. Is it worth it? You tell us, but consider this: This Seattle hotspot took home wins in the Best Bagel and Best Bagel (Sourdough) categories in 2026's Bagelfest West. Those lines move fast, and the bagels are worth waiting for. Doesn't a fresh, warm, sea salt bagel with a chili crisp schmear sound divine? It is, and there's no toasting necessary here.
(206) 517-9962
4610 Village Ct NE, Seattle, WA 98105
West Virginia: Bagel Chicks Bakery in Ranson
The name of Bagel Chicks Bakery makes it clear just how important these bready delights are. It's helmed by fourth generation bagel-makers who have turned their bakery into the kind of place that loyal customers have been visiting for years. You'll hear it said that these are best-ever bagels, with sweet options like the French toast and chocolate chip as consistent standouts.
https://bagelchicksbakery.com/
(681) 252-0332
733 N Mildred St, Ranson, WV 25438
Wisconsin: Ruby's Bagels in Milwaukee
Bagels here are always hand-rolled, always boiled, and always outstanding. Ruby's Bagels has been called not only the best in Wisconsin, but the best in all the land. From pop-up to a food truck to a brick and mortar location, a ton of buzzy press surrounds the bagels that get made by hand every day — hundreds of them. Legit bagels and cream cheese might be an East Coast delicacy you have to try at least once, but it turns out that if you're in Milwaukee, you don't have to go any farther East.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: The Main Bagel in Gillette
The original owners of The Main Bagel may have announced their intention to retire back in 2017, but the new owners have kept this little spot up and running with rave reviews. Some even say you'll find the best bagel outside of New York City here, while it's the cream cheese flavors that have others returning over and over. Sure, it tends to get crowded, but one bite of perfectly textured bagels and you'll understand why.
https://www.facebook.com/themainbagel/
(307) 687-1616
2610 S Douglas Hwy #170, Gillette, WY 82718
Methodology
Choosing the best bagel spot in each state wasn't easy, as there were often plenty of contenders. We looked for places that had earned awards, accolades, and buzzy press for their bagels, and the very best got just as much attention for things like house-made schmears and creative flavors. The type of bagel didn't matter as much as repeat customers and rave reviews, along with friendly customer service, a delightfully divine texture in every bite, and a dedication to traditional processes like hand-rolling bagels that are made fresh daily.