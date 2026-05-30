The Hands Down Best Bagel Shop In Every US State, According To Reviews

The bagel is an American breakfast staple, and done well, they're a deliciously versatile way to make sure that the first meal of your day never gets boring. It doesn't matter if you prefer things sweet or savory; there's a bagel out there for you. While making your own bagels is a fun project, it's also challenging — fortunately, there's no shortage of shops out there that are doing all the heavy lifting for you.

Not all are created equal, though, and there are definitely some shops that are turning out bagels head and shoulders above the rest. These are the places staffed by dedicated bakers who are getting up hours before the first customers show up to hand-roll and bake these delectable delights each and every day. Sometimes they even specialize in a particular style or handful of flavors, putting out a variety of different types of bagels that turn the shop into a destination that attracts people from far and wide.

We wanted to know which places are doing bagels the best in each state, so we started looking. Choosing the shops deserving of the number one spot wasn't easy, and we looked for places that were not only highly recommended, but places that spent months perfecting recipes, consistently offer new and exciting specials, and have gotten buzzy press, awards, and accolades for their product. Sandwich options, toppings, and schmears had to be top-tier, too, and here's where to go.