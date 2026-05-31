How Texas Roadhouse Employees Are Trained To Encourage You To Spend More Money

Fellow Texas Roadhouse fans, we've all been there. You walk into the restaurant, take a moment to decide whether you want to choose your own steak from the case, head to your table, and your host presents you with a basket of the chain's to-die-for rolls, which you munch on while perusing the menu. But as you're telling your server what you'd like, you're peppered with questions — and your answers may ramp up the cost of your bill. According to accounts from Texas Roadhouse employees on social media, they're actually trained to upsell customers — part of their job is to encourage you to add items to your order that will drive up the price of your bill.

According to what appears to be an employee-uploaded Quizlet study guide for Texas Roadhouse servers-in-training, there are several ways the restaurant trains servers to upsell customers, including asking if they'd like premium liquor instead of the (cheaper) well version; whether they'd like to add mushrooms and onions to steaks ("smothering" the item, in Texas Roadhouse speak); if they're interested in loading up baked potatoes with cheese, bacon, and sour cream; and asking customers if they'd like a "sidekick" of ribs or shrimp with their entrées. Upselling isn't a Texas Roadhouse-exclusive practice — servers at most restaurants (other than fine dining establishments with prix fixe menus) are encouraged to upsell menu items.