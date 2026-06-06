Jersey Mike's Parent Company Also Owns This Fan-Favorite Coffee Chain

In simplest terms, the connection between Jersey Mike's and 7 Brew means that if you have a Jersey Mike's near you, you're likely to soon see a 7 Brew pop up, too. With a new 7 Brew location comes a lot of new drink options — the company offers over 20,000 flavor combinations. And because of the many flavorings and core drinks available, experimentation is welcome, so you can reach a favorite drink that is uniquely yours. 7 Brew believes in its drinks so much that it offers almost no food options at most of its locations, save for its famous muffin tops.

Another thing 7 Brew lacks: dining rooms. Most 7 Brew locations are drive-thru only. But unlike other drive-thrus, 7 Brew has eliminated the intercom system pioneered by In-N-Out in favor of real 7 Brew employees ready to take your order as you drive up. This combination of drink customization, speedy service, human interaction, and a sense of community has proven to be exactly what people want from new coffee shops.

Jersey Mike's started with one store on the Jersey Shore. It had 100 locations in 1998, and by 2020, it reached over 1,600 locations. 7 Brew appears to be on a similar climb, but at a much faster pace. It began with one Arkansas location in 2017 and quickly found success. The chain now consists of over 600 locations and is taking market share away from the long-standing coffee chain leader, Starbucks. As the company expands into new cities, it may become your favorite morning stop and could potentially find itself with a similar story to its sister sandwich shop in the near future.