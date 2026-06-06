Jersey Mike's Parent Company Also Owns This Fan-Favorite Coffee Chain
When you think of sandwich shops today, it's likely Jersey Mike's is near the top of your list. The company began modestly in 1956, with one shop in the Jersey Shore. Now, it's among the largest sandwich chains in the United States with over 3,000 stores as of 2025. Blackstone Inc. is Jersey Mike's parent company — and it's also the owner of the fan-favorite 7 Brew Coffee. In February 2024, Blackstone announced an investment in 7 Brew. Less than a year later, Blackstone became the majority owner of Jersey Mike's. With familial bonds such as these, it's likely that if you don't yet have a 7 Brew nearby, you probably will soon.
The relationship between Jersey Mike's and 7 Brew may be new, but the impact of the link was immediate, as franchisees of Jersey Mike's locations worked to add 7 Brew locations to their portfolios. In 2025, 7 Brew opened 281 franchise locations, eclipsing its total of 141 new coffee shops the year before. As if acquiring Jersey Mike's and 7 Brew was not enough, Blackstone — known for previously acquiring and growing companies like Hilton Hotels — also picked up the upstart Tropical Smoothie Cafe in 2024. 7 Brew is believed to be the fastest-growing coffee chain, and its massive growth shows no signs of slowing down.
What the Jersey Mike's and 7 Brew connection means for you
In simplest terms, the connection between Jersey Mike's and 7 Brew means that if you have a Jersey Mike's near you, you're likely to soon see a 7 Brew pop up, too. With a new 7 Brew location comes a lot of new drink options — the company offers over 20,000 flavor combinations. And because of the many flavorings and core drinks available, experimentation is welcome, so you can reach a favorite drink that is uniquely yours. 7 Brew believes in its drinks so much that it offers almost no food options at most of its locations, save for its famous muffin tops.
Another thing 7 Brew lacks: dining rooms. Most 7 Brew locations are drive-thru only. But unlike other drive-thrus, 7 Brew has eliminated the intercom system pioneered by In-N-Out in favor of real 7 Brew employees ready to take your order as you drive up. This combination of drink customization, speedy service, human interaction, and a sense of community has proven to be exactly what people want from new coffee shops.
Jersey Mike's started with one store on the Jersey Shore. It had 100 locations in 1998, and by 2020, it reached over 1,600 locations. 7 Brew appears to be on a similar climb, but at a much faster pace. It began with one Arkansas location in 2017 and quickly found success. The chain now consists of over 600 locations and is taking market share away from the long-standing coffee chain leader, Starbucks. As the company expands into new cities, it may become your favorite morning stop and could potentially find itself with a similar story to its sister sandwich shop in the near future.