25 Easy Side Dishes For Your Next Summer BBQ
Summer has finally arrived, meaning it's the perfect time to fire up the grill, call over some friends, and turn your backyard into the ideal hangout spot. There is a lot to love about barbecue food, and the proteins usually take center stage; freshly grilled burgers and hot dogs, plump brats, and, if you're feeling fancy, smoked brisket, pork ribs, and burnt ends all steal the show. The real attraction for us, though, is the sides.
The side dishes are designed to accentuate, highlight, and balance the flavors of these barbecued and/or grilled meats. However, since so much of your attention is on the meat (and rightfully so), you might not have time to build out an extensive menu of sides. Luckily, we did some of the hard work for you and created a list of some of our favorite simple side dishes that are perfect for serving at a summer barbecue. While their flavors and textures vary, the one thing they all have in common is that they are easy to prepare — some even using a single pot – meaning you can focus the majority of your efforts on tending to the grill, handing out beers, and enjoying an afternoon in the sun.
1. Japanese Restaurant-Style Carrot Ginger Salad
Everyone could use a light, refreshing salad at their barbecue. This recipe keeps it super simple yet flavorful, thanks to ingredients like thinly sliced green onions, lettuce, radishes, and a delicious gingery carrot dressing. Just make sure not to assemble it too far ahead of time, as the lettuce can get soggy. It makes eating your vegetables more fun and is the perfect complement to an array of barbecue mains, including heavy meats and pork-based fare.
2. Deconstructed Watermelon Gazpacho Salad
Watermelon ... at a barbecue? Who would have thought? This salad offers a fun twist on a barbecue staple and delivers the same flavor as watermelon gazpacho in an easy-to-serve salad form.
It pairs freshly cubed fruit with other tasty accompaniments, like cucumber, slivered almonds, jalapeños, avocados, and a zesty dressing. Like other salads on this list, it's best served immediately, so keep your components separate and assemble them right before you're about to serve.
3. Classic Napa Cabbage Kimchi
If you're DIYing a Korean barbecue, you'll need to stock up on banchan like kimchi. This recipe keeps things classic and simple, pairing chopped Napa cabbage with garlic, ginger, fish sauce, carrots, and gochugaru red chili flakes. This is not a recipe you can make in a day, as it needs to ferment in the jars for five days before it can be served, so be sure to plan ahead if you want to include it on your barbecue spread.
Recipe: Classic Napa Cabbage Kimchi
4. Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranate Glaze
Brussels sprouts are a vegetable you may associate more with steakhouse-quality fare than outdoor barbecues, but this easy side would be a tasty, upscale addition to your cookout, too. It has summery, light flavors, courtesy of the toasted chopped pistachios and pomegranate seeds, and would pair well with smoked pork belly or burnt ends. These indulgent meats would cut through the sweetness of the dressing and complement the dish's fruity undertones well.
Recipe: Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranate Glaze
5. Satay-Style Grilled Tofu Skewers
Vegetarians don't have to miss out on tasty food at a barbecue. These satay-style skewers would be an excellent pairing for grilled vegetables, or they can serve as an appetizer to your main course (we suggest grilled shrimp).
The marinated tofu cubes are brimming with salty, umami flavors, and the accompanying peanut sauce serves as the perfect balance for the savory tofu. It's a recipe that can be made on a grill or in a cast iron skillet, giving you endless options for pairing and serving.
Recipe: Satay-Style Grilled Tofu Skewers
6. 3-Ingredient Candied Yams
Candied yams are the sweet, carby pairing that goes with so many different barbecued dishes. They're tossed with brown butter and coconut sugar, giving them both a honeyed taste and some depth.
They would be excellent nestled next to pork ribs and burnt ends, and paired with a tangy slaw that will both add texture and cut through their sweetness. After trying them, you might never be able to go back to boring macaroni salad again.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Candied Yams
7. Warm Elote Corn Dip
What goes better with grilled corn on the cob than a side that's cheesy, rich, and spicy? You can serve this elote dip either as a side dish to your main meal — we recommend pairing it with another popular barbecue side dish, like coleslaw, for acidity — or bring it out to the table while your grill is preheating and serve it as an app. We call for tortilla chips for dipping, but we wouldn't blame you if you dipped your grilled vegetables in it, either.
Recipe: Warm Elote Corn Dip
8. Italian Deli Grinder Salad
This grinder salad might be our favorite way to enjoy all of the flavors of an Italian sandwich, just in a bowl. This salad contains all of the essential grinder components, from the mixture of cured meats like salami, capicola, and prosciutto to provolone, pepperoncini, and a tangy dressing. It would be excellent served at a beachside barbecue with straight-off-the-grill burgers, good company, and even better beer.
Recipe: Italian Deli Grinder Salad
9. Sweet And Savory Upside Down Cornbread
Cornbread is a common barbecue side, but this recipe gets a sweet and savory upgrade with the help of some unconventional ingredients like apples, sharp cheddar, honey, and red onions. It balances these complex flavors perfectly and makes it the perfect pairing for sweet barbecue chicken thighs or pork ribs. The leftovers taste pretty good slathered in butter and drizzled with extra honey, too.
10. Herbed Potato Salad
We would be remiss not to include a classic potato salad on this list, since it is a barbecue staple. Rather than calling for a creamy dressing, though, this rendition comes with a light, zesty one that pairs well with the sprinkle of parsley on top and the diced red onion mixed into it. Burgers, grilled shrimp, and grilled chicken are all great options for this starchy salad, and the leftovers are pretty darn tasty.
Recipe: Herbed Potato Salad
11. Cheesy Asparagus Casserole
Grilled asparagus is a great side to any barbecue, but this recipe takes it a step up and coats the entire thing in a delectable, rich, cheesy coating. Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Gruyère are the stars of the show here, as is the rich sauce made with nutmeg, heavy cream, and the asparagus, of course. Since it's a comparatively heavy side, we recommend pairing it with light, grilled proteins like shrimp, salmon, or chicken.
Recipe: Cheesy Asparagus Casserole
12. Loaded BBQ Pork Belly Baked Potatoes
Baked potatoes are an underrated barbecue side. This version takes things up a notch, incorporating cubed pork belly that's been tossed in a sweet, garlicky sauce, alongside the typical accoutrements like jalapeños, red onion, cheddar cheese, and chives. You can swap the pork belly out for whatever protein you pull from the grill, or make a special micro-batch of pork specifically for this upgraded side.
13. One-Pot Red Beans and Rice
If smoked brisket is on the menu at your summer barbecue, you'll have to turn to this simple and tasty red beans and rice recipe to serve with it. It's made with canned beans and requires a single pot (and very little of your attention) to prepare.
The flavor of the brisket will mesh well with the Andouille sausage, red beans, and fragrant, well-seasoned rice. Serve it with green onions, pickled jalapeños, and parsley for a side dish that's guaranteed to have your guests asking for seconds.
Recipe: One-Pot Red Beans and Rice
14. Smoked Queso (with no Smoker)
You don't need to own a smoker to make a deliciously cheesy, cozy dip that is perfect for eating alongside kebabs or grilled veggies. The secret to making this simple dish is to use Lapsang Souchong tea to develop layers of flavor, all of which are complemented by a smoky medley of ingredients like canned chipotles, fire-roasted tomatoes, and smoked cheese cubes. You can make this dish ahead of time or serve it as an appetizer rather than with your main course.
Recipe: Smoked Queso (with no Smoker)
15. Green Bean and Tomato Panzanella Salad
Every summer barbecue needs a light, easy-to-eat side dish that goes with virtually any protein. This green bean and tomato panzanella salad certainly fits the bill.
It marries dressed frisée with blistered green beans and tomatoes, which mimic the same charred flavor found in your other favorite barbecued foods. The tossed homemade croutons also add a decadent touch and are perfect for soaking up the Dijon dressing.
16. Over-The-Top BLT Pasta Salad
There are few side dishes that are better and more fitting for your barbecue than this BLT-inspired pasta salad. The salad itself is light and fresh, thanks to the inclusion of colorful grape or cherry tomatoes, chives, and a zesty bacon grease-infused dressing. It balances these fresh notes with salty, tasty bacon and your pasta shape of choice to create a side dish that's practically begging to get plopped onto a paper plate.
Recipe: Over-The-Top BLT Pasta Salad
17. Easy Kale Caesar Salad
Caesar salad is the perfect zesty complement to heavy proteins, which is what makes this simple kale rendition the perfect side dish for your next barbecue. It ditches the romaine for kale, which offers an earthier flavor and extra surface area for capturing the homemade dressing. Parmesan-crusted homemade croutons fill out the rest of the bowl, giving you a flavorful, nutrient-dense salad that no barbecue-goer can resist.
Recipe: Easy Kale Caesar Salad
18. 3-Ingredient Macaroni Salad
It doesn't get much easier than this three-ingredient macaroni salad. It brings together cooked pasta, bagged slaw, and mayonnaise to create a basic yet hearty salad that will fill out virtually any barbecue plate.
This recipe is pretty basic, so feel free to enhance it by adding any seasonings you like or sprucing it up with extra chopped veggies. It keeps well, meaning it's perfect for enjoying with leftover hot dogs.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Macaroni Salad
19. 5-Ingredient Cowboy Caviar
Cowboy caviar is a must for your next barbecue, even if your proteins aren't Tex-Mex-adjacent. This five-ingredient recipe requires very little cooking — just reheating frozen fire-roasted corn before mixing it with rinsed canned beans and a couple of other ingredients. You can serve it as an appetizer with a side of chips or alongside your mains. It's simple, fresh, and will add color to your barbecue spread.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Cowboy Caviar
20. 3-Ingredient Baked Mac & Cheese
Mac and cheese is a cookout must. While this recipe keeps the ingredients to a minimum, the flavors are about as rich and decadent as they can be.
Aside from a couple of pantry staples, it calls for cooked pasta, milk, and shredded Gruyère, which melts so well when this dish is baked in the oven. It's a great match for hot dogs and burgers, and since it's a dish that's hard not to love, you won't have to worry about packing away tons of leftovers.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Baked Mac & Cheese
21. Cozy Stovetop Calico Beans
Beans are a standout barbecue side, though this recipe gives the classic beans a facelift with a seasoned ground beef mixture, bacon, onions, and a sweet sauce. The recipe deftly balances sweet components, like brown sugar and ketchup, with savory flavors and heartiness. Serve it alongside freshly grilled hot dogs, and keep the leftovers for lunch the next day.
Recipe: Cozy Stovetop Calico Beans
22. Chorizo Chickpea Salad with Feta
The best salads are not only easy to assemble, but they also balance rich ingredients with hearty, nutrient-dense ones. This salad pairs salty and flavorful chorizo with a simple dressing and plenty of fiber-rich veggies and legumes, including tomatoes, chickpeas, and red onion.
It's sharp, bright, and will cut through even the heaviest of barbecue-sauced proteins on your plate. We recommend serving it with plump grilled brats in particular, as the dressing will cut through the richness of the sausage with ease.
Recipe: Chorizo Chickpea Salad with Feta
23. Bite-Sized Panzanella Stuffed Tomatoes
Tomatoes are a great vegetable to serve at your summer barbecue because they're light, fresh, and usually in season. This fun recipe offers a twist on a classic panzanella, tucking all of the salad components into scooped-out tomatoes.
Besides its flavors, it's also a perfect recipe for summer because it requires very little actual cooking — meaning you won't have to turn the stove on for long on a sweltering summer day. It's kind of like a fun and more summery alternative to deviled eggs.
24. Salmon Dill Pasta Salad
Pasta salads are an excellent dish to serve at a barbecue or outdoor gathering, and this one's use of summery flavors makes it a must for your next celebration. The fresh flavors of grilled, shredded salmon, fennel, tangy Greek yogurt, capers, and arugula make it perfect for a breezy, warm afternoon. Use your favorite short pasta and keep it chilled until you're ready to serve it to your hungry partygoers.
Recipe: Salmon Dill Pasta Salad
25. Kimchi Mac and Cheese
Mac and cheese may be a barbecue favorite, but no one said you had to stick to the simple ingredients. This one incorporates caramelized kimchi for a spicy twist.
While the ferment has some zing to it, we opt to add gochujang paste and sugar to balance the flavors and drive home that subtle sweetness even more. It's a simple yet tasty recipe that you'll want to serve at your next summer cookout, even if Korean barbecue isn't on the menu.
Recipe: Kimchi Mac and Cheese