25 Easy Side Dishes For Your Next Summer BBQ

Summer has finally arrived, meaning it's the perfect time to fire up the grill, call over some friends, and turn your backyard into the ideal hangout spot. There is a lot to love about barbecue food, and the proteins usually take center stage; freshly grilled burgers and hot dogs, plump brats, and, if you're feeling fancy, smoked brisket, pork ribs, and burnt ends all steal the show. The real attraction for us, though, is the sides.

The side dishes are designed to accentuate, highlight, and balance the flavors of these barbecued and/or grilled meats. However, since so much of your attention is on the meat (and rightfully so), you might not have time to build out an extensive menu of sides. Luckily, we did some of the hard work for you and created a list of some of our favorite simple side dishes that are perfect for serving at a summer barbecue. While their flavors and textures vary, the one thing they all have in common is that they are easy to prepare — some even using a single pot – meaning you can focus the majority of your efforts on tending to the grill, handing out beers, and enjoying an afternoon in the sun.