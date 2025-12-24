Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts With Pomegranate Glaze Recipe
If visions of soft and bland Brussels sprouts sitting on your childhood plate keep you from enjoying one of the healthiest and tastiest veggies out there, listen up, because Brussels sprouts just entered their glow-up era. When properly cooked, sprouts can be tender, crispy, and juicy, with that sweetly bitter brassica bite, and are a far cry from bland. Cooking them in a sizzling hot skillet, face down, gives them a crispy caramelized texture and enhanced sweetness that is unbeatable.
Pomegranate molasses is the superstar of the glaze in this recipe; when mixed with balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, and mustard, it creates a glossy, tangy, and sweet coating that soaks into each sprout. We top the sprouts with juicy and sweet pomegranate arils and buttery pistachios, finishing off this spectacular side dish with a bang and making it a Brussels sprouts recipe to remember.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love the versatility of this side dish to dress up a weeknight meal or serve on my holiday table. It's just one of those recipes that is so simple and steals the show."
Gather the ingredients for crispy fried brussels sprouts with pomegranate glaze
To make this recipe, start by picking up some Brussels sprouts. You can buy these a few different ways, but buying the freshest Brussels sprouts selection is important for the best outcome in this recipe. While you're in the produce section, you'll also need a lemon and pomegranate arils. You can buy a whole pomegranate and break apart the arils by hand, or buy them already ready to go. Head to the condiment section and grab balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, and pomegranate molasses, then grab some shelled pistachios. Check your pantry for avocado oil, salt, pepper, and maple syrup.
Step 1: Add oil to a skillet
Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Lay the Brussels in the skillet
Working in batches, lay the Brussels sprouts cut side down in a single layer and cook them undisturbed for 5 to 7 minutes until the cut sides are charred, caramelized, and crisp.
Step 3: Flip and cook the other side
Flip and cook another 3 to 4 minutes until the outer leaves are golden and the centers are tender. Repeat the process with the remaining oil and Brussels sprouts.
Step 4: Transfer and season
Transfer the sprouts to a bowl and season them with ½ teaspoon of salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper.
Step 5: Add glaze ingredients to pot
While the sprouts are cooking, add the balsamic vinegar, pomegranate molasses, maple syrup, Dijon, and the remaining salt to a small saucepan and bring the heat to medium.
Step 6: Cook the glaze
Once the liquid reaches a low boil, reduce the heat to low and stir for 7-9 minutes, until thickened.
Step 7: Let the glaze sit
Transfer the glaze to a bowl and let it sit for 5 minutes.
Step 8: Add glaze to sprouts
Drizzle the warm glaze over the Brussels sprouts.
Step 9: Add final ingredients and serve
Add lemon zest and top with pomegranate arils and pistachios before serving.
Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts With Pomegranate Glaze Recipe
Caramelized Brussels sprouts tossed in a glossy, tangy pomegranate glaze and topped with pomegranate seeds and pistachios is a show stopping holiday side.
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons avocado oil, divided
- 1½ pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- ½ teaspoon salt, divided
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 3 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Zest of ½ lemon
- ¼ cup pomegranate arils
- 2 tablespoons toasted chopped pistachios
Directions
- Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Working in batches, lay the Brussels sprouts cut side down in a single layer and cook them undisturbed for 5 to 7 minutes until the cut sides are charred, caramelized, and crisp.
- Flip and cook another 3 to 4 minutes until the outer leaves are golden and the centers are tender. Repeat the process with the remaining oil and Brussels sprouts
- Transfer the sprouts to a bowl and season them with ½ teaspoon of salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper.
- While the sprouts are cooking, add the balsamic vinegar, pomegranate molasses, maple syrup, Dijon, and the remaining salt to a small saucepan and bring the heat to medium.
- Once the liquid reaches a low boil, reduce the heat to low and stir for 7-9 minutes, until thickened.
- Transfer the glaze to a bowl and let it sit for 5 minutes.
- Drizzle the warm glaze over the Brussels sprouts.
- Add lemon zest and top with pomegranate arils and pistachios before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|242
|Total Fat
|15.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|24.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.1 g
|Total Sugars
|15.0 g
|Sodium
|238.0 mg
|Protein
|4.6 g
What ingredient substitutions can I make in this Brussels sprouts recipe?
If you want to change things up to use items you have on hand or for taste preferences, there are several substitutions you can make with this recipe. If you don't have pomegranate molasses and don't feel like buying it, you can make a DIY version by adding 1 cup of pomegranate juice to a small pot and cooking it over medium heat for 30 minutes. You'll want to stir frequently, and it will begin to thicken and eventually reduce down to about ¼ cup. Add one teaspoon of lemon juice and one tablespoon of maple syrup after it has reduced down, and it will mimic a thick molasses. Instead of making the glaze by hand, you can use a simple store-bought balsamic glaze that will still offer a great flavor and is a time-saving shortcut.
Instead of avocado oil, you can use another high-smoke-point oil, like olive oil or grapeseed oil. Instead of maple syrup, you can swap it with agave syrup or date syrup. For a sweeter citrus flavor, use orange zest instead of lemon zest, or use a combination of both. For topping, dried cherries or dried cranberries will work instead of pomegranate arils, and any type of nut or seed will work for the complementary crunch. Try chopped walnuts, toasted pinenuts, pumpkin seeds, or sunflower seeds.
What are other ways to cook the Brussels sprouts instead of frying?
There are a few other ways to cook the Brussels sprouts if you want to explore an alternative method to frying. One of the best methods for achieving perfectly caramelized Brussels is roasting them in the oven. Toss them with 3 tablespoons of oil and arrange them cut-side-down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. You'll want to cook them for about 20 minutes at 425 F. After roasting, transfer them to a bowl and add the warm glaze and toppings.
An air-fryer works great here. Just toss the sprouts with the oil, place them cut-side-down in the air fryer basket, and cook them for 12-15 minutes at 400 F. If you are watching your oil intake, you can saute the sprouts instead of pan-frying them. Use 1 tablespoon of oil, place them cut-side-down in a pan, saute for about 6 minutes on medium heat, then flip and cook for 5 more minutes. If the pan gets dry, add a splash of water. To increase the crispiness, lay the sauteed Brussels on a sheet pan and broil them for about 2 minutes. Just avoid using parchment paper on the pan when you broil them, as it can burn in the high heat.