Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts With Pomegranate Glaze Recipe

If visions of soft and bland Brussels sprouts sitting on your childhood plate keep you from enjoying one of the healthiest and tastiest veggies out there, listen up, because Brussels sprouts just entered their glow-up era. When properly cooked, sprouts can be tender, crispy, and juicy, with that sweetly bitter brassica bite, and are a far cry from bland. Cooking them in a sizzling hot skillet, face down, gives them a crispy caramelized texture and enhanced sweetness that is unbeatable.

Pomegranate molasses is the superstar of the glaze in this recipe; when mixed with balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, and mustard, it creates a glossy, tangy, and sweet coating that soaks into each sprout. We top the sprouts with juicy and sweet pomegranate arils and buttery pistachios, finishing off this spectacular side dish with a bang and making it a Brussels sprouts recipe to remember.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love the versatility of this side dish to dress up a weeknight meal or serve on my holiday table. It's just one of those recipes that is so simple and steals the show."