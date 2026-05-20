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Casseroles may have a certain reputation for being heavy and often meat-filled, but this cheesy asparagus casserole recipe is going flip the script. Brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn, this casserole features asparagus spears layered with three cheeses that each bring something to the table. The parmesan is sharp and salty, Gruyere adds nuttiness, and the mozzarella offers creaminess and lots of stretchy, gooey texture. The cheeses, paired with a simple garlic cream sauce, become golden and bubbly as the casserole bakes and turns into a fancy veggie dish that is beyond delicious. It's one of those recipes that people will assume took hours to make, but is actually so easy to throw together.

Despite its elegance, this recipe does still stay true to that simple, no-fuss casserole formula. "Casseroles are popular for a reason. Adding ingredients to a baking dish and letting the oven do the work is the simplest way to cook," Hahn says. "This is basically a dump and go recipe that can be made for an easy weeknight side or an elegant entertaining vegetable."