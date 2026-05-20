Cheesy Asparagus Casserole Recipe
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Casseroles may have a certain reputation for being heavy and often meat-filled, but this cheesy asparagus casserole recipe is going flip the script. Brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn, this casserole features asparagus spears layered with three cheeses that each bring something to the table. The parmesan is sharp and salty, Gruyere adds nuttiness, and the mozzarella offers creaminess and lots of stretchy, gooey texture. The cheeses, paired with a simple garlic cream sauce, become golden and bubbly as the casserole bakes and turns into a fancy veggie dish that is beyond delicious. It's one of those recipes that people will assume took hours to make, but is actually so easy to throw together.
Despite its elegance, this recipe does still stay true to that simple, no-fuss casserole formula. "Casseroles are popular for a reason. Adding ingredients to a baking dish and letting the oven do the work is the simplest way to cook," Hahn says. "This is basically a dump and go recipe that can be made for an easy weeknight side or an elegant entertaining vegetable."
Gather the ingredients for cheesy asparagus casserole
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab some asparagus, garlic, and parsley. Then head to the dairy case and grab heavy cream, grated parmesan cheese, Gruyere cheese, and shredded mozzarella. Then check your spice cabinet for nutmeg, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Spray a baking dish
Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Step 3: Make the cream sauce
In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the heavy cream, garlic, and nutmeg and warm for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and just beginning to steam.
Step 4: Add asparagus to baking dish
Arrange the asparagus in a single layer in the prepared baking dish.
Step 5: Season the asparagus
Sprinkle the salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes onto the asparagus.
Step 6: Pour in the cream mixture
Pour the warm cream mixture over the asparagus.
Step 7: Add the cheese
Sprinkle the parmesan, Gruyere, and mozzarella cheeses on top.
Step 8: Bake the casserole
Bake for 20 minutes, until the cheese is golden and bubbling and the asparagus is tender.
Step 9: Garnish the asparagus casserole with parsley
Garnish the asparagus with chopped parsley before serving.
Pairs well with cheesy asparagus casserole
Cheesy Asparagus Casserole Recipe
This cheesy asparagus casserole recipe features a garlic cream sauce, three types of cheese, and tender asparagus, all baked up to rich, bubbly perfection.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 pounds asparagus, woody ends trimmed
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese, divided
- ½ cup shredded Gruyere cheese
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the heavy cream, garlic, and nutmeg and warm for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and just beginning to steam.
- Arrange the asparagus in a single layer in the prepared baking dish.
- Sprinkle the salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes onto the asparagus.
- Pour the warm cream mixture over the asparagus.
- Sprinkle the parmesan, Gruyere, and mozzarella cheeses on top.
- Bake for 20 minutes, until the cheese is golden and bubbling and the asparagus is tender.
- Garnish the asparagus with chopped parsley before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|359
|Total Fat
|27.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|90.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|9.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.3 g
|Total Sugars
|4.2 g
|Sodium
|581.0 mg
|Protein
|20.8 g
What are some ingredient substitutions for the asparagus casserole?
There are several ways to change up this recipe if you want to use a different veggie or different fillers. Instead of asparagus, try broccoli, green beans, cauliflower florets, or halved Brussels sprouts. All will hold up well and will follow the same cook time. Instead of the heavy cream in this recipe, you can substitute with half and half, but note that the sauce won't be as thick. Add some butter to the pan when you warm the half and half to give it a thicker consistency. If you want a dairy-free swap, use full-fat canned coconut milk and use a variety of dairy-free cheeses.
For the specific cheese types, Gruyere is very similar to Swiss cheese, so that makes an easy substitute. For the parmesan, try Asiago or Pecorino Romano. Instead of mozzarella, use Monterey Jack or provolone for the same effect. You can adjust the amounts of cheese used in the recipe as preferred. For the fresh parsley topping, fresh chives or green onions can be used for garnish instead.
How can I make this asparagus casserole into a full meal?
If you're more in the mood for a full meal casserole, there are many ways to bulk it up. One way is to layer your dinner plate with the asparagus casserole as the base, and top it with grilled chicken or sauteed shrimp. Another alternative is to add some cooked cubed chicken right to the baking dish, so everything is already combined when it comes time to serve.
For vegetarian options, one of the easiest ways to make the casserole into a more well-rounded meal is by adding white beans. You can use cannellini, great Northern, chickpeas, or navy beans. Just rinse and drain before mixing into the casserole prior to baking. Tofu is another vegetarian option that can be added. Press a block of extra firm tofu, cut it into cubes, and fold it gently into the asparagus mixture before baking. If you prefer crispier tofu, sear the cubes first in a hot skillet before adding. Finally, adding a cooked grain like quinoa or farro will add heartiness to the casserole and make it more of a meal or main dish.