Kimchi Mac And Cheese Recipe

Mac and cheese is unrivaled as a comfort food. With tender, chewy pasta, creamy sauce, and the best balance of salty, tangy cheese with hints of butter and milk, this dish evokes childhood memories, is a fixture at family gatherings, and is also a dreamy template for adding layers of texture and flavor. This kimchi mac and cheese from recipe developer Julie Kinnaird is a sophisticated twist on baked shells and cheese, with punchy cabbage kimchi, zesty gochujang paste, and a crispy panko and furikake topping. Kinnaird uses a blend of tangy sharp cheddar and mellow smoked Gouda to play against the bold flavors of the kimchi. Whole-milk mozzarella is layered in for a wonderful stretchy cheese effect, and nutty Parmesan finishes out a four-cheese harmony.

To build complexity in the flavors of this recipe, Kinnaird starts by caramelizing the kimchi and gochujang paste with a bit of sugar. This adds some extra richness, a touch of sweetness for balance, and also reduces extra moisture from the cabbage. The kimchi is first strained and the reserved brine is used to flavor the cheese sauce, which starts with a simple roux to create a creamy texture. The blend of seaweed and sesame in the furikake seasoning is a surprisingly delicious pairing to the homey essence of mac and cheese.