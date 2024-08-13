Over-the-Top BLT Pasta Salad Recipe

The BLT is hands-down the quintessential summer sandwich. Toasty, crispy, juicy, and creamy, a BLT is a pure harmony of flavors and textures. The key to a really delicious BLT is in using the best-quality ingredients, especially sun-ripened tomatoes and fresh lettuce. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her favorite spin on the beloved sandwich with this over-the-top BLT pasta salad. Kinnaird's deconstruction features curly radiatore pasta as the base, juicy cherry tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, and a homemade bacon fat mayo dressing that is so good you will want to eat it by the spoonful. The dish is finished with crunchy toasted sourdough breadcrumbs for a taste that takes you back to a BLT in every bite.

The beauty in the simplicity of a basic BLT is that it is easily customizable for any taste. Kinnaird says that this salad is also a great base for adding personal preferences, such as chopped avocado or red onion, additional protein like chicken or hard-cooked eggs, or mixing up the pasta shapes or breadcrumb flavors (pumpernickel, anyone?). Additional greens such as arugula or watercress would also add unique flavor and visual appeal.