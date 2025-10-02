Our 3-Ingredient Mac And Cheese Is Loaded With Gruyere Goodness
Many would argue that classic mac and cheese is hands-down the ultimate comfort food. There is such simplicity in warm noodles tucked into a creamy, cheesy sauce that somehow makes each bite more satisfying than the last. Even better yet when the mac and cheese doesn't take all afternoon to make, because let's be real — some recipes are quite intensive. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird has graced us with her three-ingredient baked mac and cheese recipe, one filled with nutty Gruyere and an ultra-creamy texture that comes from cooking the macaroni noodles directly in the milk. Kinnaird adds just a hint of salt and plenty of freshly-ground black pepper to enhance the earthy Gruyere flavor. Before baking, the whole dish gets topped off with more grated cheese to create the wonderfully toasty crust.
The key for success with this dish is careful cooking. Because the macaroni cooks in milk, it requires frequent stirring and a moderate temperature to avoid scorching. You also have to be careful not to overcook the noodles, as the baking will continue to soften them. A firm al dente is desirable, and a bit of milk still left in the pot is ideal, as it keeps the pasta creamy while baking.
Gather the 3-ingredient baked mac and cheese ingredients
To make the creamiest, tastiest, richest three-ingredient baked mac and cheese possible, you'll want to source the highest quality ingredients. A good-quality durum wheat pasta will give your mac and cheese a nice al dente bite and help keep its shape during cooking on the stove and baking in the oven. This recipe uses a classic ridged elbow macaroni, but you can use other shapes such as shells, ditalini, fusilli, or penne. Just avoid using string pastas or anything much larger like rigatoni.
You'll also need whole milk to cook the pasta in. Don't use low-fat milk as the fat content of the whole milk creates a creamier texture and also binds to the starch from the noodles while cooking. You will need a bit of olive oil for preparing the baking dish, and some sea salt and black pepper for bringing out the flavors of the noodles and cheese. Last, you want a nice block of Gruyere cheese, which happens to be one of the best unique cheeses to add to mac and cheese.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Brush a baking dish with oil
Brush the oil onto the bottom and sides of a 2-quart baking dish.
Step 3: Set aside 1 cup of shredded cheese
Set aside 1 cup of the shredded cheese.
Step 4: Bring the milk and macaroni to a boil
Add the milk and macaroni to a large, heavy pot and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
Step 5: Cook the macaroni until al dente
Once the milk comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and stir frequently until the macaroni is al dente and most of the milk is absorbed.
Step 6: Stir in the cheese, salt, and pepper
Turn off the heat and stir in 4 cups of cheese, the salt, and pepper.
Step 7: Transfer the mac and cheese to the baking dish
Transfer the mac and cheese to the prepared baking dish and top with the remaining 1 cup Gruyere.
Step 8: Bake the mac and cheese
Place the dish on the top rack of the oven and bake for about 15 minutes, until bubbly and the cheese is melted and golden.
Step 9: Serve the 3-ingredient baked mac and cheese
Remove the mac and cheese from the oven and serve immediately.
What to serve with 3-ingredient baked mac and cheese
What other types of cheese can I use in this baked mac & cheese recipe?
There are so many delicious cheese varieties to consider for this three-ingredient baked mac and cheese recipe. Kinnaird loves the smooth melting quality and buttery, nutty notes of the Gruyere, however, she says that you can substitute or mix in your own personal preferences using the same basic amounts for the recipe. To make a really classic dish, use a sharp or extra sharp cheddar for the most flavor. Pepper Jack is another great option for adding in a bit of peppery heat and spice, and can also be combined with the cheddar for a complex blend. If you want to add a bit of a smoky flavor, consider using a smoked Gouda or provolone. Smoked cheeses often have a very intense flavor, so you can mix in a small amount with the Gruyere or a plain cheddar if desired. If you are a blue cheese fan, a small amount of crumbles mixed in will really bring out an earthy intensity.
The most important thing to consider when choosing your cheese is that it has a good melting quality. Hard cheeses (like Parmesan, for example) add complex flavors and are great for topping your baked mac and cheese, but they are often quite salty and have a grainy consistency that does not melt well. If you did want to add a hard cheese, like Parmesan, to the mix, consider using it as a final garnish instead of mixing it into the pasta itself.
Can I prepare this mac and cheese ahead of time, and how should I store leftovers?
The best way to make this mac and cheese ahead is by doing the steps on the stovetop, transferring the mixture to the baking dish, and then cooling and covering to refrigerate until ready to bake. This can be done several hours or even a day ahead, however you will want to slightly undercook the noodles as they will continue to cook upon cooling. Once you are ready to bake, bring the dish back to room temperature, top with the shredded cheese, and proceed with the recipe. This recipe can also be frozen after the initial cooking stage, then thawed and baked later with a fresh sprinkle of cheese on top.
The best way to store leftovers is by transferring them into a smaller, airtight container from the baking dish and then refrigerating. The leftover mac and cheese should be reheated and consumed within 3 days of preparing. To reheat leftovers, either transfer them to an appropriately-sized oven-safe baking dish, cover with foil, and heat until bubbly again, or microwave small portions on medium-high heat.