Our 3-Ingredient Mac And Cheese Is Loaded With Gruyere Goodness

Many would argue that classic mac and cheese is hands-down the ultimate comfort food. There is such simplicity in warm noodles tucked into a creamy, cheesy sauce that somehow makes each bite more satisfying than the last. Even better yet when the mac and cheese doesn't take all afternoon to make, because let's be real — some recipes are quite intensive. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird has graced us with her three-ingredient baked mac and cheese recipe, one filled with nutty Gruyere and an ultra-creamy texture that comes from cooking the macaroni noodles directly in the milk. Kinnaird adds just a hint of salt and plenty of freshly-ground black pepper to enhance the earthy Gruyere flavor. Before baking, the whole dish gets topped off with more grated cheese to create the wonderfully toasty crust.

The key for success with this dish is careful cooking. Because the macaroni cooks in milk, it requires frequent stirring and a moderate temperature to avoid scorching. You also have to be careful not to overcook the noodles, as the baking will continue to soften them. A firm al dente is desirable, and a bit of milk still left in the pot is ideal, as it keeps the pasta creamy while baking.