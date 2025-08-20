Our 5-Ingredient Cowboy Caviar Is A Tortilla Chip's Best Friend

Cowboy caviar is a dip traditionally made with black-eyed peas in a light zesty dressing. In keeping with the belief that black-eyed peas are a lucky thing to eat on New Year's Eve, the dip is often served at parties and celebrations at the turning of the year in place of its more expensive namesake. However, cowboy caviar is so tasty, versatile, and simple to whip up that it's perfect for game day, movie night, pool time, book club, or Sunday night dinner. As well as being delicious, it's also packed with protein and fiber, and it's easy to add fresh veggies for extra crunch and nutrition.

Not all recipes have to be ingredient-heavy, and this 5-ingredient cowboy caviar is proof that sometimes a pared-down version is just perfect. You'll love the balance of flavors and textures in the hearty black beans and black-eyed peas, the smoky flavor of fire-roasted corn, the juicy fresh tomatoes, and the zippy lime juice in this dish. This dip only takes a few minutes to throw together and then ample time to chill to let the flavors blend, and before you know it, you'll be scooping up the mixture with your chip of choice.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Over the years, I have made several versions of cowboy caviar, and this one is my go-to. I have it memorized and love that I always tend to have the ingredients on hand."