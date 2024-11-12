Sweet And Savory Upside Down Cornbread Recipe
There are few treats more comforting and soul-warming than buttermilk cornbread straight from the oven. If you want to elevate this humble quick bread to a new level for your tastebuds, this sweet and savory upside down cornbread recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, takes the everyday snack to something extraordinary. Served bottom-side-up, the cornbread is topped with a caramelized layer of tart apples and sweet red onions, making the dish as eye-catching as it is delicious.
The cornbread itself is infused with fresh thyme, shredded sharp cheddar, a kick of freshly ground black pepper, and sweetened with honey. The apples and onions are cooked in a cast iron skillet on the stovetop, then the batter is poured over and baked in the same pan. Buttermilk makes the cornbread extra tender and flavors it with just the right amount of tangy goodness. Served warm from the oven with extra butter and honey, this upside down dish is sure to wow your family and friends.
Gather the sweet and savory upside down cornbread recipe ingredients
To make the sweet and savory topping for this cornbread recipe, start with a medium-sized red onion and a large crisp apple. Kinnaird prefers using an apple variety that has a balance of tartness and sweet flavor, such as a Fuji or Honeycrisp. The sliced onion and apple are sauteed in butter until golden, bringing out their flavors. The cornbread batter is made from yellow cornmeal, all-purpose flour, baking powder, sea salt, and a bit of black pepper to keep the savory theme going.
Shredded sharp cheddar and fresh thyme leaves are added to the dry ingredients — this coats the cheese and herbs with a bit of the dry mix, which prevents clumps from forming in the batter. Buttermilk, eggs, melted butter, and honey finish out the batter, which is poured atop the caramelized fruit and veggie mix in the skillet. After baking, the cornbread is turned out and served upside down with some extra honey and butter on the side, if desired.
Savory shredded cheese and red onions pair with apples and honey in this sweet and savory upside down cornbread recipe.
Can I prepare this cornbread in something other than a cast iron skillet?
A cast iron skillet is ideal for baking cornbread, but if you don't own such a pan, there are certainly other ways to have baking success with this recipe. Kinnaird likes using her cast iron pan for the most even baking, due to the heavy bottom and sides that insulate and circulate the heat amazingly well. Pouring the batter into the hot pan also helps create a crisp crust, and makes for ease of cooking everything in one vessel, so it may be worth investing in a cast iron pan for this recipe and so many others out there.
An alternative is to use a 10-inch round cake pan, oiled or sprayed with a non-stick baking spray and lined with parchment to prevent the apples and onions from sticking to the bottom of the pan during baking. Simply cook the apples and onions in a saute pan on the stove, then transfer them to the prepared pan and proceed with the recipe. A 9-inch square baking pan or casserole dish could also be used in a pinch.
How can I switch up the ingredients in this cornbread recipe?
If you don't have all of these ingredients on hand or just want to try some different flavors, there are a few different ways you can style this recipe. First, white cornmeal is an absolutely suitable substitute for the classic yellow grind. If you want to tone down the cheese intensity a bit, try switching in some shredded Gruyere, which has a nutty and mild flavor and melts beautifully. To add a different dimension, try a smoked gouda to contrast the caramelized sweetness of the apples and onions.
Instead of thyme, throw in a bit of rosemary or sage and maybe a few chopped walnuts for some extra texture. Maple syrup would be a delicious alternative sweetener that also has a perfect affinity for the fall flavors of this cornbread. However you decide to mix things up, make sure that your leftovers are properly stored to enjoy every last morsel of this sweet and savory treat.