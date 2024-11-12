There are few treats more comforting and soul-warming than buttermilk cornbread straight from the oven. If you want to elevate this humble quick bread to a new level for your tastebuds, this sweet and savory upside down cornbread recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, takes the everyday snack to something extraordinary. Served bottom-side-up, the cornbread is topped with a caramelized layer of tart apples and sweet red onions, making the dish as eye-catching as it is delicious.

The cornbread itself is infused with fresh thyme, shredded sharp cheddar, a kick of freshly ground black pepper, and sweetened with honey. The apples and onions are cooked in a cast iron skillet on the stovetop, then the batter is poured over and baked in the same pan. Buttermilk makes the cornbread extra tender and flavors it with just the right amount of tangy goodness. Served warm from the oven with extra butter and honey, this upside down dish is sure to wow your family and friends.