3-Ingredient Candied Yams Recipe

While holidays can be a busy time requiring you to plan meals and cook entertaining-worthy food, not all dishes need to be high-maintenance. Sometimes the simple recipes are the ones that really shine and become the talk of the gathering. This 3-ingredient candied yam recipe is proof that if you choose your ingredients wisely, you can create a masterpiece without much fuss. They're the perfect mix of savory and sweet with lots of buttery flavor and deep caramelized notes from the brown butter and the coconut sugar, and are a wonderful complement to a wide variety of entrees. The preparation couldn't be any simpler: Just chop the sweet potatoes, whip up a stovetop butter sauce, and let the oven do all the heavy lifting.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Another great thing about this recipe is you can prep the sweet potatoes the day ahead by chopping them and tossing them with the sauce. Just keep them covered in your fridge until you're ready to bake them. Or you can cook them ahead and warm them up prior to serving."