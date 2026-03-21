Smoked Queso (With No Smoker) Recipe

You may be thinking that to enjoy bubbly cheese infused with smoky flavor you might need to put a barbecue smoker on your birthday list. But it turns out you can swap that piece of equipment out for something else that's much simpler but might be a little surprising, because you can easily make delicious queso without a smoker. This easy recipe leans on smoky Lapsang Souchong tea to creatively add that burning wood flavor to the dip, along with a few of our other smoky favorites like a freshly roasted poblano, fire-roasted tomatoes, smoked cheese, and smoked paprika. You're going to love dipping a chip into this smoky, hot, melty queso, or using it as a topper for tacos and burritos.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I like making this in a cast iron skillet, but since we are not putting it into the oven, any skillet or pot will do. You can make this ahead of time and store it in the fridge for several days before you need it, and just warm it up in the oven when ready to serve."