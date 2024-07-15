Salmon Dill Pasta Salad Recipe

Pasta salads provide endless, breezy meals on hot days and are perfect for showing off the best of summer produce and flavors. This recipe for salmon and dill pasta salad — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – is as flavorful as it is easy to prepare. A quick sauce with a Greek yogurt base is flavored with lemon, capers, garlic, and lots of fresh dill before tossing with chunky, curly pasta and luscious hot-smoked salmon. Peppery summer arugula and fresh fennel bulb combine with the dill for a savory-meets-creamy taste and texture in this refreshing salad.

This salad can be made a day in advance, and the flavors will just continue to develop. It is satisfying enough to serve on its own but will pair well with your favorite cookout, picnic, or potluck fare. Purchasing pre-prepared, hot-smoked salmon makes this recipe super easy. However, if you have a smoker, you can also prepare your own.