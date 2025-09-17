Our 3-Ingredient Macaroni Salad Is Creamy, Tangy, And Delicious

If you want to take the mental load out of cooking, three-ingredient recipes are a good place to start. This simple yet delicious three-ingredient macaroni salad, brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn, uses classic elbow macaroni pasta to give you that comforting chewy texture, but there's no need for an excess of ingredients past that. The key here is using bagged broccoli slaw (ideally one that also includes a mix of carrots and cabbage), so there's no need to pull out a knife and cutting board. Mayonnaise ties everything together with creaminess and tang, and completes this no-fuss recipe.

"This macaroni salad is easy to prep in advance for entertaining or simply for lunches throughout the week," Hahn says. "You can double it for larger functions and even doll it up with other ingredients should you want to get fancy. With no equipment required, this recipe is also great for the novice cook with limited cooking supplies." We'll touch on extra ingredients that you could add to the macaroni salad, but otherwise, this three-ingredient recipe is about to make your dinner planning a little bit easier.