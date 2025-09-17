Our 3-Ingredient Macaroni Salad Is Creamy, Tangy, And Delicious
If you want to take the mental load out of cooking, three-ingredient recipes are a good place to start. This simple yet delicious three-ingredient macaroni salad, brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn, uses classic elbow macaroni pasta to give you that comforting chewy texture, but there's no need for an excess of ingredients past that. The key here is using bagged broccoli slaw (ideally one that also includes a mix of carrots and cabbage), so there's no need to pull out a knife and cutting board. Mayonnaise ties everything together with creaminess and tang, and completes this no-fuss recipe.
"This macaroni salad is easy to prep in advance for entertaining or simply for lunches throughout the week," Hahn says. "You can double it for larger functions and even doll it up with other ingredients should you want to get fancy. With no equipment required, this recipe is also great for the novice cook with limited cooking supplies." We'll touch on extra ingredients that you could add to the macaroni salad, but otherwise, this three-ingredient recipe is about to make your dinner planning a little bit easier.
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient macaroni salad
To make this recipe, grab some macaroni of choice, some mayonnaise, and a bag of broccoli slaw. Many broccoli slaw options include other veggies, like cabbage and carrots, so try to look out for one that includes those. If you want to garnish the recipe, pick up some curly parsley.
Step 1: Boil a pot of water
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 2: Add the macaroni
Once boiling, add the macaroni and cook according to package instructions.
Step 3: Drain and rinse
Drain and rinse the cooked macaroni in a colander.
Step 4: Add macaroni to a bowl
Add the rinsed macaroni to a large bowl.
Step 5: Add the slaw
Add the bagged slaw and stir.
Step 6: Stir in the mayonnaise
Stir in the mayonnaise along with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 7: Cover and chill the macaroni salad before serving
Cover and chill the macaroni salad for 1 hour before serving.
What to serve with 3-ingredient macaroni salad
3-Ingredient Macaroni Salad Recipe
It doesn't take much to make an impressive 3-ingredient macaroni salad, especially with the help of bagged broccoli slaw for optimal veggie inclusion.
Ingredients
- 2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
- 2 cups bagged broccoli slaw (look for one with carrots and red cabbage)
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
Optional Ingredients
- minced parsley, for garnish
Directions
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
- Once boiling, add the macaroni and cook according to package instructions.
- Drain and rinse the cooked macaroni in a colander.
- Add the rinsed macaroni to a large bowl.
- Add the bagged slaw and stir.
- Stir in the mayonnaise along with salt and pepper to taste.
- Cover and chill the macaroni salad for 1 hour before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|273
|Total Fat
|15.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|7.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|2.1 g
|Sodium
|195.7 mg
|Protein
|5.0 g
What other ingredients can I add to this macaroni salad?
This recipe is great on its own but lends itself to dolling it up based on what you're in the mood for. In terms of other veggies, you can certainly go with some of the classic macaroni salad add ins like diced celery, red pepper, or green pepper. Onions are another staple in macaroni salad, and you can use red onions, green onions, or even shallots. Other veggies that add nice flavor are diced cucumber, chopped sugar snap peas, green peas, or diced and blanched asparagus.
To add protein to the salad, add a can of chickpeas, a can of white beans, or cubed and seasoned tofu for plant-based options. Diced chicken or ham both work well for non-vegetarian options.
To add a little more tang, add in ¼ cup of diced dill pickles or 1 teaspoon of capers. Other tangy options include 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, or pickle juice.
Fresh herbs are a wonderful way to add freshness to the salad with minimal effort. Try chopped parsley, cilantro, or dill. If you don't have fresh herbs on hand, dried spices will enhance the flavor. Use ½ teaspoon of garlic granules, onion granules, and a pinch of smoked paprika for a touch of smokiness.
How can I keep the macaroni salad from drying out?
Since you may want to make this salad ahead of time for your next potluck, here are a few tips to keep it from drying out. To start, your cooked pasta should be al dente. If it is overcooked, it may become mushy and soak up too much of the dressing. If it is undercooked, it won't soak up enough dressing and turn out dry. Make sure to rinse the pasta in cold water to stop the cooking and remove excess starch which can cause it to become gummy.
When adding the mayonnaise, give the pasta a few minutes to cool down but it's best if it is still warm. If you wait too long to add the dressing, the pasta will stick together and it won't have the ultimate creamy coverage.
Store the pre-made macaroni salad in an airtight container instead of a loose wrap. You want to minimize exposure to the air. If it will be sitting overnight, add a tablespoon or more of mayonnaise before serving to liven it up and revive the creaminess.