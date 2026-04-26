If you have dined in a Japanese hibachi or steakhouse-style restaurant any time in the past several decades, chances are you have been served a crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce doused in a sunny orange dressing. While this classic Japanese American starter does not actually have ties to Japan, the fresh and citrusy flavors prepare your palate for umami-rich foods to come. Our Japanese restaurant-style carrot ginger salad recipe — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – pays homage to the sweet, pulpy dressing served at Benihana and the like. This dressing is quite simple to prepare using a blender or food processor to combine carrots, sweet onion, plenty of ginger root, and a tangy dressing of rice vinegar, white miso paste, soy, maple syrup, and lime juice. The simple salad of crisp little gem lettuce, zesty radishes, and juicy cherry tomatoes is topped with a festive scallion brush for flair.

The dressing can be made in advance and keeps well in the refrigerator for up to a week. While iceberg is traditional for this salad, Kinnaird likes the delicacy of the baby gem leaves, which also act as useful scoops for catching the bits of dressing. No matter what kind of lettuce greens you prefer, having them ice cold and crisp makes this salad even more delightful.