Satay-Style Grilled Tofu Skewers Recipe

Satay-style grilled tofu skewers take the building blocks of Indonesian peanut sauce and marry it with plant-based protein for a grilled appetizer that will have everyone coming back for seconds. This dish is the perfect finger food — sticky, sweet, salty, and messy in the best way possible!

Advertisement

Satay is a popular Southeast Asian dish that originated in Indonesia but has since spread throughout the region, making inroads into Thai and Cambodian food. Inspired by the traditional preparation for skewered and grilled meat with a peanut-based dipping sauce, recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table made this vegetarian version using tofu for a delicious alternative to the classic recipe. Satay is commonly found in Indonesian, Malaysian, and Thai street markets, sold by loud hawkers from colorful, busy, and fragrant street food stalls. The dish typically features a blend of sweet, savory, and spicy flavors, with ingredients like soy sauce, lime juice, and chile peppers.

Advertisement

This recipe for satay-style grilled tofu skewers is perfect for vegetarians, vegans, or those looking to cut down their meat intake. With a quick prep time that can be mostly done ahead of time, this recipe offers a quick and easy way to enjoy the flavors of Southeast Asian cuisine at home.