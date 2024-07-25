Satay-Style Grilled Tofu Skewers Recipe
Satay-style grilled tofu skewers take the building blocks of Indonesian peanut sauce and marry it with plant-based protein for a grilled appetizer that will have everyone coming back for seconds. This dish is the perfect finger food — sticky, sweet, salty, and messy in the best way possible!
Satay is a popular Southeast Asian dish that originated in Indonesia but has since spread throughout the region, making inroads into Thai and Cambodian food. Inspired by the traditional preparation for skewered and grilled meat with a peanut-based dipping sauce, recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table made this vegetarian version using tofu for a delicious alternative to the classic recipe. Satay is commonly found in Indonesian, Malaysian, and Thai street markets, sold by loud hawkers from colorful, busy, and fragrant street food stalls. The dish typically features a blend of sweet, savory, and spicy flavors, with ingredients like soy sauce, lime juice, and chile peppers.
This recipe for satay-style grilled tofu skewers is perfect for vegetarians, vegans, or those looking to cut down their meat intake. With a quick prep time that can be mostly done ahead of time, this recipe offers a quick and easy way to enjoy the flavors of Southeast Asian cuisine at home.
Gather the ingredients for satay-style grilled tofu skewers
To prepare these satay-style grilled tofu skewers, you'll need to start with extra-firm tofu as your main protein. For the marinade and sauce, grab soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, garlic, crushed Thai red chile flakes, and crunchy peanut butter. Olive oil will be used to dilute the marinade and make it brushable. For the garnishes that add texture and color to satay dishes, you'll need chopped cilantro, chopped peanuts, Sriracha sauce, and fried shallots. Finally, don't forget lime wedges to amp up the dish's perfect blend of sweet, savory, and spicy notes.
Step 1: Make the marinade
To make the marinade, mix the soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, garlic, and dried red chiles together in a large bowl.
Step 2: Divide marinade in half
Transfer half the marinade mix to a medium-sized bowl.
Step 3: Add the peanut butter
Add in the peanut butter and stir till combined and smooth.
Step 4: Finish the peanut butter sauce
Taste the peanut butter sauce and add in more sugar, if desired, and as much water as needed to thin it to a drizzleable consistency.
Step 5: Marinate the tofu
Transfer the tofu to the large bowl with the peanut-butter-less marinade and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.
Step 6: Preheat your grill
Preheat a grill to the highest temperature.
Step 7: Line a tray with aluminum foil
Line a large tray with aluminum foil and drizzle it with a touch of olive oil.
Step 8: Thread the tofu on skewers
Thread the marinated tofu cubes onto skewers.
Step 9: Arrange the skewers on tray
Lay the skewers on the lined tray, spacing them 1 inch apart so they don't touch (divide them into batches if there's not enough space).
Step 10: Add olive oil to the marinade
Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the remaining marinade.
Step 11: Grill the skewers
Place the tray on the grill, and grill the skewers over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 8-10 minutes, brushing occasionally with the remaining marinade.
Step 12: Repeat until all skewers are cooked
Repeat until all the skewers are cooked.
Step 13: Serve with peanut sauce and garnishes
Serve the grilled tofu skewers with the peanut sauce, garnished with chopped cilantro, chopped peanuts, Sriracha, and fried shallots, with lime wedges on the side.
Satay-Style Grilled Tofu Skewers Recipe
Satay-style grilled tofu skewers marry Indonesian peanut sauce with tofu for a grilled dish that's sticky, sweet, salty, and messy in the best way possible.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 4 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ teaspoon crushed Thai red chile, or to taste
- ½ cup crunchy peanut butter
- 12 ounces extra-firm tofu, drained and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for oiling the tray
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 2 tablespoons chopped peanuts
- 2 teaspoons Sriracha
- ⅛ cup fried shallots
- 4 lime wedges
Directions
- To make the marinade, mix the soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, garlic, and dried red chiles together in a large bowl.
- Transfer half the marinade mix to a medium-sized bowl.
- Add in the peanut butter and stir till combined and smooth.
- Taste the peanut butter sauce and add in more sugar, if desired, and as much water as needed to thin it to a drizzleable consistency.
- Transfer the tofu to the large bowl with the peanut-butter-less marinade and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.
- Preheat a grill to the highest temperature.
- Line a large tray with aluminum foil and drizzle it with a touch of olive oil.
- Thread the marinated tofu cubes onto skewers.
- Lay the skewers on the lined tray, spacing them 1 inch apart so they don't touch (divide them into batches if there's not enough space).
- Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the remaining marinade.
- Place the tray on the grill, and grill the skewers over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 8-10 minutes, brushing occasionally with the remaining marinade.
- Repeat until all the skewers are cooked.
- Serve the grilled tofu skewers with the peanut sauce, garnished with chopped cilantro, chopped peanuts, Sriracha, and fried shallots, with lime wedges on the side.
Can you cook satay-style skewers without a grill?
Satay is traditionally a preparation method for grilled meats on a skewer, but there's no reason you shouldn't be able to enjoy the flavors of this recipe even if you don't have access to a grill, or simply don't feel like firing it up. The easiest option to produce similar results to the grill in home conditions is to use a cast iron skillet, which conducts heat evenly and directly. All you need to do is heat the skillet over medium-high heat, add a small amount of oil, and cook the skewers for 3-4 minutes per side.
Another method to produce results that are similar to a grill is to broil the skewers in the oven. Set up your baking sheet the same way you would for a grill, but instead, transfer the skewers to an oven set to high broil. Position the rack about 6 inches from the heat source, broiling for 5 minutes per side. If you don't have a broil setting, then baking at 425 F is your next best bet, but this will take longer — up to 25 minutes for the entire sheet of skewers. You will have to flip them halfway, and this method may not give you the same charred exterior that we love in satay.
What are some accompanying dishes to serve with this satay tofu?
The best way to serve these satay-style tofu skewers is as part of an Asian-inspired feast. A classic pairing is steamed jasmine rice, which is neutral enough to not overshadow the vibrant peanut sauce.
For a starter, pair these skewers with Vietnamese-style spring rolls that can use the same peanut sauce. A crisp and refreshing cucumber salad can also work very well to cool the palette after the strong flavors of this dish. An easy beef or shrimp stir-fry is a good way to add protein, if you're serving to a mixed crowd of pescatarians and meat-eaters.
For dessert, look no further than a simple coconut or mango sticky rice pudding, or even this tres leches-inspired rice pudding. To drink, a Thai iced tea, a cold lemongrass drink, or even a light lager beer can complement the flavors of the satay tofu nicely.