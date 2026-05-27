Loaded BBQ Pork Belly Baked Potatoes Recipe

A loaded baked potato is a thing of culinary beauty — at least in my opinion — these massive stuffed taters are drool-inducingly gorgeous. Fluffy interiors, crispy-skin exteriors, and a mountain of creamy, crunchy, melty, and savory fillings. We're all pretty familiar with the standard loaded baked potato staples. Most chain restaurants feature a baked potato on their menu and, often, they are "loaded" with similar fare: bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and chives or scallions. When tasked to craft a "barbecue-style" loaded baked potato, I wanted to riff on the bacon element by making a burnt ends-style pork belly topper.

We have the Kansas City region to thank when it comes to gracing us with the barbecue concept of "burnt ends." These coveted, charred, crispy bits originated with brisket and have since moved into pork belly territory. Since many of us don't have a commercial barbecue operation at our disposal, I created an at-home-compatible solution. My technique involves slow cooking the pork belly in the oven. During those final moments of low-and-slow roasting, I toss the crisping belly pieces in a twangy-spicy-sweet barbecue sauce to infuse, caramelize, and char.

For my traditional loaded baked potato aficionados, fear not. I still included the sour cream, chives, and cheddar cheese we all adore. I also added some pickled red onions and jalapeño to highlight and balance our more unctuous components.