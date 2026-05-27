Loaded BBQ Pork Belly Baked Potatoes Recipe

By Patterson Watkins
Loaded barbeque pork belly baked potatoes side shot close up Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

A loaded baked potato is a thing of culinary beauty — at least in my opinion — these massive stuffed taters are drool-inducingly gorgeous. Fluffy interiors, crispy-skin exteriors, and a mountain of creamy, crunchy, melty, and savory fillings. We're all pretty familiar with the standard loaded baked potato staples. Most chain restaurants feature a baked potato on their menu and, often, they are "loaded" with similar fare: bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and chives or scallions. When tasked to craft a "barbecue-style" loaded baked potato, I wanted to riff on the bacon element by making a burnt ends-style pork belly topper.

We have the Kansas City region to thank when it comes to gracing us with the barbecue concept of "burnt ends." These coveted, charred, crispy bits originated with brisket and have since moved into pork belly territory. Since many of us don't have a commercial barbecue operation at our disposal, I created an at-home-compatible solution. My technique involves slow cooking the pork belly in the oven. During those final moments of low-and-slow roasting, I toss the crisping belly pieces in a twangy-spicy-sweet barbecue sauce to infuse, caramelize, and char.

For my traditional loaded baked potato aficionados, fear not. I still included the sour cream, chives, and cheddar cheese we all adore. I also added some pickled red onions and jalapeño to highlight and balance our more unctuous components.

Gather the loaded barbecue baked potato ingredients

Loaded barbecue pork belly baked potatoes ingredients Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

For the barbecue, you need to source some raw, slab-style pork belly — not bacon. Most dedicated butchers will have raw pork belly, as would many Asian-style grocery stores. To sauce the pork belly, you will need salted butter, garlic, hot sauce (Louisiana-style or Frank's are my favorites), ketchup, soy sauce, honey, and apple cider vinegar.

For the baked potatoes, you will need 4 large russet potatoes, olive oil, and Montreal steak seasoning. For the toppings, I recommend sour cream, grated cheddar cheese, sliced pickled jalapeños, sliced pickled red onions, and fresh chopped chives.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Oven preheated to 300°F. Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

To make the pork belly, preheat the oven to 300 F.

Step 2: Line the baking sheet

A medium-sized baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 3: Par-bake the pork belly

Raw pork belly on a parchment-lined baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Spread the cubed pork belly on the prepared baking sheet in an even layer. Place in the oven and bake for 1 hour or until the pork is just starting to brown.

Step 4: Melt the butter

Tablespoons of butter in a small saucepan Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

While the pork belly is baking, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.

Step 5: Saute the garlic

Garlic sauteed in butter in a small saucepan Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Once melted, add the garlic, and saute for 1 minute.

Step 6: Add the remaining barbecue sauce ingredients

Small saucepan with barbecue sauce ingredients un-whisked Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Add the hot sauce, ketchup, soy sauce, honey, and vinegar to the pan, and whisk to combine.

Step 7: Simmer the barbecue sauce

Simmering barbecue sauce in a small saucepan Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Bring the sauce to a low simmer and cook, whisking frequently, for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 8: Drain the pork belly pan drippings

Par-baked pork belly pieces on a baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Remove the pork from the oven and drain away any pan drippings.

Step 9: Toss the pork belly in some of the barbecue sauce

Pork belly in a bowl coated in barbecue sauce Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Transfer the pork to a medium bowl and top with half of the BBQ sauce. Toss to coat.

Step 10: Return the sheet to the oven

Barbecue sauced pork belly on a baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Return the sauced pork belly to the baking sheet, spreading it out in an even layer, return the tray to the oven, and bake for 30 minutes.

Step 11: Prep the baking potatoes

Four baking potatoes loosely wrapped in foil Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Meanwhile, place the potatoes on 4 large sheets of aluminum foil.

Step 12: Poke holes in the potatoes

Four baking potatoes loosely wrapped in foil poked with a fork Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Using a fork, poke holes into the potatoes to release steam.

Step 13: Season the potatoes

Four baking potatoes loosely wrapped in foil, seasoned and oiled Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Drizzle the potatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with steak seasoning.

Step 14: Seal the potatoes

Foil-wrapped potatoes on a large baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Loosely wrap the potatoes in the foil and transfer to a large baking sheet.

Step 15: Remove the pork belly from the oven

Crispy pork belly on a baking sheet Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Once the pork belly is generously caramelized, remove it from the oven.

Step 16: Toss in the remaining barbecue sauce

Crispy pork belly in a bowl coated in barbecue sauce Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Toss the caramelized pork belly in the remaining BBQ sauce and keep it warm until you're ready to serve.

Step 17: Increase the oven temperature

Oven preheated to 425°F. Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Increase the oven temperature to 425 F. Place the potatoes in the oven and bake for 1 hour or until tender.

Step 18: Cut slits into the baked potatoes

Baked potato, uncovered from the foil, and cut to expose the center Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

To assemble the loaded potatoes, carefully open the foil and cut a slit into each potato. Firmly press on the ends of the potatoes to open them up.

Step 19: Top with pork belly

Baked potato topped with barbecue sauced pork belly Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Divide the sauced pork belly between the baked potatoes.

Step 20: Top with sour cream and cheddar

Baked potato topped with sour cream and cheddar cheese Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Dollop the potatoes with sour cream and generously sprinkle with cheddar cheese.

Step 21: Top with jalapeños, red onion, and chives

Fully loaded baked potato on a plate. Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Top with pickled jalapeños and red onion and sprinkle with chopped chives before serving.

What can I serve with a loaded baked potato?

Loaded BBQ Pork Belly Baked Potatoes Recipe

No Ratings
Print

Scratch-made BBQ pork belly burnt ends are the star of the show in our over-the-top cheesy, smoky, and twangy fully loaded BBQ baked potato recipe.

Prep Time
20
minutes
Cook Time
2.5
hours
servings
4
Loaded barbecue pork belly baked potatoes overhead shot
Total time: 2 hours, 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the BBQ pork belly
  • 12 ounces raw pork belly, cut into ½-inch cubes
  • 3 tablespoons salted butter
  • 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
  • ¼ cup hot sauce
  • ⅓ cup ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • For the baked potatoes
  • 4 russet potatoes
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 ½ teaspoons Montreal steak seasoning
  • For the toppings
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ⅔ cup grated cheddar cheese
  • ¼ cup sliced pickled jalapeños
  • ¼ cup sliced pickled red onions
  • 2 tablespoons fresh chopped chives

Directions

  1. To make the pork belly, preheat the oven to 300 F.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Spread the cubed pork belly on the prepared baking sheet in an even layer. Place in the oven and bake for 1 hour or until the pork is just starting to brown.
  4. While the pork belly is baking, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
  5. Once melted, add the garlic, and saute for 1 minute.
  6. Add the hot sauce, ketchup, soy sauce, honey, and vinegar to the pan, and whisk to combine.
  7. Bring the sauce to a low simmer and cook, whisking frequently, for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
  8. Remove the pork from the oven and drain away any pan drippings.
  9. Transfer the pork to a medium bowl and top with half of the BBQ sauce. Toss to coat.
  10. Return the sauced pork belly to the baking sheet, spreading it out in an even layer, return the tray to the oven, and bake for 30 minutes.
  11. Meanwhile, place the potatoes on 4 large sheets of aluminum foil.
  12. Using a fork, poke holes into the potatoes to release steam.
  13. Drizzle the potatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with steak seasoning.
  14. Loosely wrap the potatoes in the foil and transfer to a large baking sheet.
  15. Once the pork belly is generously caramelized, remove it from the oven.
  16. Toss the caramelized pork belly in the remaining BBQ sauce and keep it warm until you’re ready to serve.
  17. Increase the oven temperature to 425 F. Place the potatoes in the oven and bake for 1 hour or until tender.
  18. To assemble the loaded potatoes, carefully open the foil and cut a slit into each potato. Firmly press on the ends of the potatoes to open them up.
  19. Divide the sauced pork belly between the baked potatoes.
  20. Dollop the potatoes with sour cream and generously sprinkle with cheddar cheese.
  21. Top with pickled jalapeños and red onion and sprinkle with chopped chives before serving.
Rate this recipe

How do I make pork belly burnt ends at home?

Loaded barbecue pork belly baked potatoes side shot close up Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

When making this recipe or any other pork belly barbecue-related recipe, the most important thing is the pork belly itself. Look for skinless slabs with a balanced meat-to-fat ratio. We want a good deal of both (meat and fat). The rendered fat ensures that the meat stays moist and juicy, as well as helping us to achieve that burnt-ends-char appeal.

Why pork belly instead of bacon? We use pork belly in this recipe for its more tender, succulent, melt-in-the-mouth texture. Since raw pork belly is uncured and unsalted, we end up with a more balanced-tasting bite. Our barbecue sauce is pretty bold and well-seasoned, so using bacon would cause our burnt ends to be overly salty.

The name "burnt ends" is a bit of a misnomer. We aren't burning our pork belly, just moderately charring it and caramelizing the sugars in the honey. During that last 30 minutes of bake time, keep an eye on your oven. Look for the pork belly to look candy-like and glistening, and look for the pieces around the edge of the baking sheet to be a little darker. Adjust the oven's temperature if you notice your pork caramelizing too quickly or beginning to burn in earnest.

How should I pick and prep my potatoes for loaded baked potatoes?

Loaded barbecue pork belly baked potatoes overhead shot Patterson Watkins/Chowhound

Russet potatoes are the best for baking. They have a nice starch balance that results in fluffy centers, not mushy, waxy centers like other potatoes. Russets' outer skin is perfectly fibrous and dense, allowing for an even steam to occur on the inside, while the outside crisps. These are the best potatoes for the job, and I highly recommend them for your use in this recipe.

When shopping, look for uniformly-shaped and sized potatoes. For loaded baked potatoes, I look for taters that are somewhat flat on one side. The uniformity ensures all of our potatoes bake evenly and at the same time. The "somewhat flat" potatoes allow us to work with a stable surface when baking and stuffing with ingredients. No roly-poly hot potatoes.

Make sure to thoroughly wash (cold water with a gentle scrub) and dry your potatoes beforehand. Don't skip the poking or seasoning portion of this recipe either. Those fork-poked holes allow for any built-up steam to release, and the seasoning infuses the skin with flavor.

Read More Recipes

Recommended