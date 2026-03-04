Cozy Stovetop Calico Beans Recipe

Like many popular home recipes, we have no real idea who first came up with the concept of calico beans, nor who was first to name it, but the name does seem to derive from the fact that the different colors of beans bear some resemblance to this old-timey fabric. Calico beans do have a few other names, though, including cowboy beans and Roosevelt beans. The latter makes us suspect that this church cookbook staple may have been around since the Great Depression, although we can't say for sure. It's pretty economical, though, and according to developer Patterson Watkins, "It is a rib-sticking dish, protein-packed, and something I will gladly make again when the forecast calls for snow."

As Watkins says of the recipe, it's "a whimsical, sorta-kinda combination of BBQ baked beans and sloppy Joes. It is also a fantastic way to use up some pretty standard pantry staples." The staples in question — these being brown sugar, cider vinegar, ketchup, and yellow mustard "... cover most of the taste spectrum; savory, sweet, salty, and a tiny bit of tangy, and mesh nicely with the trio of beans; creamy butterbeans, meaty kidney beans, and delicate navy beans (pork and bean beans)." As it's made with canned beans, it comes together pretty quickly and makes for a very satisfying meal without much effort.