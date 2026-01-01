Red beans and rice is a staple comfort food dish of the South, especially in the historic city of New Orleans. This city's melting pot influences from French, Spanish, African, and Haitian culinary traditions is woven into the cuisine and into this humble and hearty dish. In New Orleans, Mondays were typically laundry day, so utilizing leftover Sunday dinner hambones to cook up a big pot of beans while doing the wash was both efficient and satisfying. In this one-pot red beans and rice recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, you will learn how to make classic red beans and rice in a fraction of the time. Kinnaird uses canned red beans, as well as fully-cooked and smoked andouille sausage, and adds jasmine rice grains straight to the pot to cook along with the beans, sausage slices, and aromatic vegetables. The recipe is finished with sliced and pickled jalapeños, green onions, and a sprinkle of Italian parsley. The garnishes add some bright acidity, verdant color, and freshness for a vibrant new take on an old classic.

When purchasing beans for this recipe, look for actual red beans rather than the red kidney variety. Red beans are more diminutive than kidney beans and also have a more delicate and slightly sweet flavor. Red bean skins are also more tender than those of kidney beans, allowing the canned variety to add velvety texture to the dish. All that said, kidney beans are also sometimes used for making red beans and rice, so the preference really comes down to the cook.