20 Iconic Sandwiches You Should Try On Your Next Trip To New York City
New York City is known for a lot of things — art, theater, music, architecture, fashion — and of course, food. We're not just talking about Michelin-starred restaurants and trendy bistros. There's a whole world of sandwiches to sample, everything from a classic bacon, egg, and cheese for breakfast to fried chicken phenomenons and heroes stuffed with mozzarella and meat stacked to the ceiling. Each of these sandwich spots are not just delicious — they're iconic and beloved.
We asked New Yorkers, stuffed our own faces, and read countless reviews to come up with a list of some of the most popular, well-respected, and satisfying sandwiches. We paid attention to the cultural diversity of food, freshness, rave reviews, articles, and seasoned (also known as heated) advice from locals. There are obvious classics on our list, like pastrami from Katz's and Italian delicacies from the Bronx's Little Italy, but we also found tiny spots and bodegas serving up creative and coveted sandwiches — often with lines out the door. The verdict? It's impossible to get a bad sandwich in New York City if you follow our advice! Sometimes, the places that look ordinary are serving up extraordinary food.
Faicco's Italian Specialties: The Italian
This West Village institution serves up one of New York City's most beloved Italian sandwiches. Simply called "The Italian Special," this sandwich inspires pilgrimages from across the city and beyond.
The sandwich is made with sliced prosciutto, capicola, soppressata, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, roasted pepper, oil, and red wine vinegar and nestled in a crusty sesame loaf. At Faicco's, which has been around since the early 1900s, you are in superior sandwich making hands. These guys know the business and treat each sandwich like a work of art. "The Italian Special" is gigantic, fresh, phenomenal, and consistent every time you show up. Of course, it make other sandwiches, too — the grilled Sausage and broccoli rabe sandwich is also excellent and receives rave reviews.
(212) 243-1974
260 Bleecker St New York, NY 10014
Katz's Deli: Pastrami on Rye
Yes, the line is long. It's really long, going all the way down Houston Street, but the sandwiches are actually worth it — and once you've eaten at Katz's, you become part of the history of New York City's deli scene. After all, Katz's has been reliably serving up some of the best old-school Jewish deli sandwiches in New York City since 1888. Here, you can get everything from corned beef to a classic Reuben — and don't forget a side of matzoh ball soup with some half sour and full sour pickles to go on the side.
The star here is Katz's pastrami on rye, which is perhaps inelegantly described as a massive tower of meat. With Anthony Bourdain's blessings, chow down. Add Russian dressing or mustard for an unforgettable and iconic sandwich.
205 E. Houston Street New York, NY 10002
212-254-2246
Sal, Kris, and Charlie's Deli: The Bomb
Sal, Kris, and Charlie's Deli is a sandwich shop that's a frequent mention on best-of lists with good reason. These guys are called the "Sandwich kings of Astoria," and the sandwich to order is called "The Bomb." It's made with — take a deep breath here — mixed Italian and American cold cuts including salami, ham, roast beef, turkey, and pepperoni. Then, American and Provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, hot peppers, sweet peppers, and mayo and mustard are added.
If this sandwich sounds overwhelming, it totally is — in the best way possible. Save half for the next day!
33-12 23rd Ave Astoria, NY 11105
718-278-9240
Russ & Daughters: Bagel and Lox
Along with Katz's Deli, Russ & Daughters is another classic Jewish spot that's been around for what seems like forever. The two delis are even quite close to each other geographically on the Lower East Side. However, while the focus at Katz's is on meat, the emphasis at Russ & Daughters is on bagels and fixings — lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion, and capers.
There may be arguably better bagels in the city (of course, this is for another article), but the experience, quality, and history is what makes eating a sandwich at Russ & Daughter's really special.
179 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002
212-475-4880
Sunny and Annies: The Pho
This nondescript 24-hour bodega and deli in the East Village is home to some of the most creative and fascinating sandwiches in the city, and if you're out late at night, this spot can be a life saver. One of its most famous offerings is called The Pho 1, which is made from roast beef, avocado, tomato, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, red onion, hoisin sauce, and sriracha on a roll. It's rich, spicy, crunchy, comforting, and hits the spot.
While the Pho 1 is well-known, there are also other variations on this sandwich, as well as a host of other sandwiches that will make you scratch your head — and then, upon consumption, make you realize you were wrong to doubt the genius.
94 Avenue B New York, NY 10009
212-677-3131
Anthony & Son: FDNY
You can get a fantastic Italian sandwich at popular Williamsburg shop Anthony & Son Panini Shoppe — it's called "The Godmother." However, let's talk chicken cutlets instead for a minute. If you want something really special, try Anthony & Son's sandwich called the FDNY. It's chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, and vodka sauce on garlic bread — really, really decadent.
In truth, you can't go wrong with any sandwich at Anthony & Son. The place has been booming since 1994, serving exceptional, high-quality deli and Italian specialties to Brooklynites and beyond. It's got meatball and eggplant subs, chicken sandwiches, a diverse selection of bread, and much more.
433 Graham Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
718-383-7395
C&B: Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese
C&B might look unassuming, but it's an East Village neighborhood staple where the food is fresh, simple, and tasty — and the bread is baked on premises (C&B also has a fantastic bakery selection of loaves and sweets). For years, this tiny neighborhood spot has always had a loyal crowd milling around. It's good people-watching and even better food.
Try the chorizo, egg, and cheese sandwich when you're bored of an ordinary bacon, egg, and cheese. The chorizo is gently spicy, the eggs are dense yet fluffy, and the roll is magical. Sit on a bench in Tompkins Square Park for a casual yet iconic New York sandwich moment.
178 East 7th St New York, NY 10009
Casa Della Mozzarella: The Pistachio
You can't make a sandwich list without including a sandwich from the Arthur Ave area of the Bronx. Often referred to as "the real Little Italy," this neighborhood is chock full of incredible, fresh, and traditional Italian food.
At Casa Della Mozzarella, where all the cheese is made daily, order The Pistachio. This is a sandwich made with mortadella, pistachio oil, and stracciatella (stracciatella is the cheese and cream you will find inside a ball of burrata — an integral part of the porchetta sandwich Bobby Flay once enthused over in Rome). In Italy, this combination of mortadella with cheese and nuts makes a popular pizza. In Little Italy, it makes an absolutely delicious sandwich. Oh, and it goes without saying — stock up on cheese while you're at the Casa.
604 East 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
718-364-3867
Pastrami Queen: Pastrami
In 2017, Anthony Bourdain said, "The first thing I get when I'm back in New York is a pastrami sandwich. Pastrami Queen is a really good pastrami sandwich — if not the best, among the very best. Just a good, nice mix of fat and lean. It's the real deal, served warm on fresh, soft rye bread with the right kind of mustard."
Follow his sage advice and make your way to one of Pastrami Queen's four locations (the Upper East Side and the Upper West Side locations are kosher, there is a kiosk at the food hall at Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station, and a spot at the Time Out Market). Obviously, get a pastrami sandwich. With a side of pickles, you're all set for the real deal.
1125 Lexington Ave #2 New York, NY 10075
212-734-1500
Blue Sky Deli (Hajji's): Chopped Cheese
The first chopped cheese sandwich is said to have originated at this Harlem deli. The sandwich combines ground beef, onions, and cheese on a roll. Then, you can top it with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and ketchup, but that's where the agreement ends. Lots of good-natured arguing about who made the sandwich and what inspired it have ensued since the food item became a hit, encouraging people to head to Harlem for this simple but flavorful sandwich.
Hajji's manager Salah Alhubaishi asserts that its version is "the original" — "We are the best. We are número uno," he told CBS News. Whether it's truly inspired by Arabic cuisine or the result of running out of cheeseburger buns, we'll never know — but somehow, when a sandwich is that popular, the myth doesn't seem to matter.
Blue Sky Deli
2135 1st Ave New York, NY 10029
646-682-7488
The Commodore: The Hot Breast
The Commodore looks like a slightly upscale version of your sketchy uncle's basement, but it serves one of the most iconic sandwiches in the city: The Hot Breast. Basically, almost every food critic writing today has something complimentary to say about this fried chicken sandwich topped with pickles and coleslaw — which is saying a lot.
While folks also note that vibe can get chaotic at night, who cares when you have a luscious chicken sandwich staring at you? Not to mention, you'll get to try one of the Commodore's fruity, tropical beverages in a fun glass that reminds you of an all-inclusive resort (complete with the little umbrella!).
366 Metropolitan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
718-218-7632
Cafe Habana: The Cubano
This small, lively SoHo spot (38 chairs — get cozy) is home to one of the city's best Cubano sandwiches. Its version is made with citrus marinated roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayonnaise, and a pickle on a crisp, toasted roll.
While New York City has a large Cuban population, sometimes, it feels like authentic Cubano sandwiches can be hard to find — certainly harder to find than in a place like Florida. However, they are around — and Cafe Habana has one of the most popular. Order this classic sandwich with other Latin American fare, such as Cafe Habana's grilled corn on the cob with cotija cheese sprinkled on top.
17 Prince St New York, NY 10012
212-625-2001
Farmer in the Deli: The Chopped Sandwich
Although this Brooklyn sandwich spot has been around (and beloved) for decades, Farmer in the Deli has only recently gone viral, thanks to social media users (on TikTok, in particular) documenting their experience getting a now-famous chopped sandwich. You can basically be as creative as you want and customize your chopped sandwich with ingredients like cold cuts, hot peppers, and yes — potato chips.
"We offer all the ingredients in front of you and then you build your sandwich. You just use our expertise to help you build it," owner Ali Muhsin told ABC7 New York. "So a lot of people will pick different flavors of potato chips and just throw it in the mix. It's very good. It adds a little bit of a crunch and an extra flavor to the sandwich."
357 Myrtle Ave Brooklyn, New York 11205
718-875-9067
Daily Provisions: Patty Melt
Danny Meyer's cafe Daily Provisions is home to both phenomenal French crullers and one of the city's most comforting sandwiches: the patty melt. Here, the meat is dry aged and smothered with caramelized onions, American cheese, and a homemade secret sauce. The sandwich is served on a toasted seeded rye bread, and eating one will take you back to childhood lunches (more exciting, sophisticated version of those lunches, of course).
The cafe is perfect for lunch and snacks with a cheerful ambiance. With seven locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, you are never too far from a nostalgic bite.
103 East 19th St 10003
646-503-4440
Banh Mi Co Ut: The Special Banh Mi
The Banh Mi shops in Manhattan's Chinatown are often no-frills spots with counters to lean on while waiting for your delicious meal.
At Banh Mi Co Ut, this sandwich is called the special and it's a true celebration of pork: sliced pork belly, Vietnamese ham, French, ham, fried ham, mayonnaise and pate with crisp vegetable toppings, like sliced cucumber and carrot. It's= all stuffed between a light, airy, and crisp Vietnamese baguette.
83 Elizabeth St New York, NY 10013
646-767-0444
Anthony's Paninoteca: Anthony's
Yes, Staten Island often gets the shaft when it's time to write up a food lists, but when it comes to Italian delis, Staten Island comes through big time. Anthony's Paninoteca is consistently praised for its fresh and flavorful sandwiches — it was even voted best sandwich shop in Staten Island. Get on the ferry and take a trip over for an excellent helping of porchetta, sharp provolone, and broccoli rabe on garlic bread.
If you want, you can get this delicious sandwich called the Anthony's. It's made on an imported specialty Italian bread called schiacciatta with pecorina creama, broccoli rabe, and fresh mozzarella. Looking for Italian specialties? Anthony's has you covered. The shop makes a mean muffuletta, too!
3994 Amboy Road Staten Island, NY 10308
914-458-5645
Bobwhite Counter: Chicken Sandwich
This sandwich is so compact you can and should have two! This doesn't mean anything is lacking — just that the chicken sandwich at Bobwhite Counter is a perfect bundle of joy. The chicken is both moist and crispy (brined in sweet tea), the pickles are perfect, and the rolls are soft and buttery.
Add its pimento cheese to this sandwich for perfection, and grab a side of mac and cheese and a biscuit as well. Its no-frills flagship dinette on Ave C has a few seats, but it's mostly take-out. Still, if you can grab a spot, the vibe is cozy, relaxing, and friendly.
94 Loisaida Ave New York, NY 10009
646-760-7786
Tortaria: Milanesa de Pollo Torta
Located in Union Square, this Mexican sandwich and brunch spot serves one of the best tortas in the city. After all, it's called Tortaria — trust the name.
While there are so many tortas to choose from (the website says it offers the widest selection in all of New York City), the Milanesa consistently gets rave reviews from customers. For this sandwich, the chicken cutlet is fried in panko breadcrumbs and joined with spicy black beans, avocado, pickled red onion, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, and melted Oaxaca cheese. The bread is semolina and baked daily from Manhattan Little Italy's Parisi's bakery.
94 University Place New York, NY 10003
212-776-1830
Federoff's Roast Pork: Cheesesteak
Philly cheese steaks are from Philly, right? Well, except when Philadelphians relocate to New York City. Welcome to Federoff's Roast Pork. "We are the only Philly style sandwich shop in New York that is owned and operated by people who are actually from South Philly," it proudly says on its website.
If you are craving a true Philly cheesesteak but have no time to get to the city of Brotherly Love, go to Brooklyn for the next best thing. These cheesesteaks are praised for their gooey, classically satisfying flavors and textures. They come slathered in cheese whiz and onions, and you can add cherry peppers for some zing.
178 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
Ollin: Cemitas
The cemitas at Ollin are noted to be as authentic as the ones you would find on the streets of Puebla, Mexico. These sandwiches, which are also known as cemita poblana, are served on a sesame roll and filled with either beef or chicken and lettuce, black beans, onions, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, mayonnaise, and the special herb papalo — which is described as tasting kind of like cilantro.
Ollin is a family business that has been around since 1997, keeping East Harlem full with its traditional Mexican cuisine. During the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant became even more popular, thanks to son Jonathan's TikTok account. He used the platform to tell stories about the restaurant, his family, the neighborhood, and his cultural heritage.
339 E 108th St New York, NY 10029
212-828-3644