20 Iconic Sandwiches You Should Try On Your Next Trip To New York City

New York City is known for a lot of things — art, theater, music, architecture, fashion — and of course, food. We're not just talking about Michelin-starred restaurants and trendy bistros. There's a whole world of sandwiches to sample, everything from a classic bacon, egg, and cheese for breakfast to fried chicken phenomenons and heroes stuffed with mozzarella and meat stacked to the ceiling. Each of these sandwich spots are not just delicious — they're iconic and beloved.

We asked New Yorkers, stuffed our own faces, and read countless reviews to come up with a list of some of the most popular, well-respected, and satisfying sandwiches. We paid attention to the cultural diversity of food, freshness, rave reviews, articles, and seasoned (also known as heated) advice from locals. There are obvious classics on our list, like pastrami from Katz's and Italian delicacies from the Bronx's Little Italy, but we also found tiny spots and bodegas serving up creative and coveted sandwiches — often with lines out the door. The verdict? It's impossible to get a bad sandwich in New York City if you follow our advice! Sometimes, the places that look ordinary are serving up extraordinary food.