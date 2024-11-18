The Italian Sandwich Beloved By Bobby Flay

Although the celebrity chef, cookbook author, and TV host Bobby Flay made a name for himself early in his career with food inspired by the American Southwest and Flay's first restaurant, New York's Mesa Grill, he's also well-known for his love of Italian culture. And while you can take his advice on a simple oil swap for better pasta sauce, thanks to his reporting from the peninsula, fans can tailor their Italian vacation itineraries based on Flay's recommendations.

When it comes to sandwiches, there's one spot Flay flagged on his Instagram, encouraging Italians and Italophiles to add to their must-visit lists: La Vita è un Mozzico in Rome. There, Flay explains that you can find a variety of panini options, but his favorite is a simple classic: porchetta, pesto, and stracciatella cheese on the freshly baked pizza bianca. This shop's creation is a perfectly balanced, elemental combination of ingredients that checks all the sensory boxes required for a superb handheld creation, and what Flay calls "the perfect Italian sandwich."

That said, if you aren't prepared to hop on a plane to Rome anytime soon, you can probably recreate a very similar sandwich based on Flay's description. All you need are a few key components, and with a little imagination, you'll be transported to the Eternal City.