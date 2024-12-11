Porchetta has been a staple of Italian cuisine for thousands of years. Pork belly is a central ingredient, but sometimes, pork loin is also included. The pork is seasoned with salt, black pepper, and aromatic herbs like garlic, rosemary, fennel seeds or pollen, and sage, though recipes vary. The pork is then tightly rolled, tied, and slowly roasted for several hours. The result is a flavorful dish with crispy skin and a tender interior.

While it can be featured as the main attraction of a meal, it is often put between two slices of crusty Italian bread and eaten as a sandwich. If you want a truly authentic Italian experience, don't add anything else to the sandwich — no sauces, no toppings. Just bread and meat. The porchetta should be so flavorful it doesn't need anything else, nor do you want any other flavors to get between you and the taste of the pork.

Depending on what you're in the mood for, you can use pork belly to prepare a comforting ramen dish or a showstopping taco. Or try your hand at traditional Italian fare and use it to make porchetta. The takeaway here is that pork belly is certainly a powerhouse ingredient.