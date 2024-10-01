What To Eat With 24 Hours In New York

New York is the city that never sleeps, so get ready to go! There's lots to do and even more to eat. With cuisine that is genuinely culturally diverse (you can probably eat your way across the world in this one city) and classic standbys that scream classic New York to visitors, the Big Apple is a food lover's dream. You can live here your whole life and never exhaust the cuisine, but with one day you can do your best to sample a few of the city's best and most beloved dishes and cuisines.

We've come up with a food tourism guide that touches on a bunch of New York City's iconic spots as well as some lesser-known places that are just as tasty. From pizza slices to steakhouses to speakeasy-style bars, we've sourced our list from native New Yorkers, best-of lists, and enthusiastic forums. We're covering Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. All of these boroughs bring their own unique personality to the kind of food you will find. From places to splurge on to spots for budget friendly fare, we're got it all. Twenty-four hours is not nearly enough time to scratch the surface of New York City's food scene, but if it's all you've got, it's good enough. Just prepare to catch a wink on the subway and enjoy a few cups of coffee.

