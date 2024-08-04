The Only Bread You'll Ever Need For A Perfect Bánh Mì Sandwich

Vietnamese cuisine offers an impressive range of tasty delights. While many of its dishes have become favorites abroad, when it comes to casual dishes, it's hard to top the popularity of the bánh mì. This French-influenced sandwich is nearly always enjoyed as an affordable and delicious street food brimming with flavor. In addition to popular fillings like meatballs, pâté, and pork rolls, the dish can even come with red wine stew or as a dessert.

However, its dependable ingredient — and perhaps most essential component — is the bread. At first glance, it may look like a smaller version of the French baguette. Undeniably, it does bear a strong resemblance to the iconic European loaf, but the Vietnamese craft their version differently. The interior is much more airy, and the exterior is delectably crispy, but very thin. The bread's flaky and soft, which lets the fillings take center stage.

It all makes for the ideal sandwich vessel that contrasts both the proteins and vibrant toppings. Not to mention it comes in a smaller size than the French baguette, which further enables you to eat it on the go. The baked good's fundamental nature is even evinced in the name; bánh mì means "bread" in Vietnamese. So to craft your own version, you'll want to find (or make) this delicious loaf.

