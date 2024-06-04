10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Sriracha

Consisting of just a few basic ingredients — garlic, vinegar, sugar, salt, and chili peppers (the type varies depending on the brand) — sriracha sauce has gone from a local treat in Thailand to a widely popular condiment in countries around the world. But this spicy sauce has some surprises behind it. For instance, there are several different sriracha brands, but most of us are probably familiar with the Huy Fong company. This sauce has taken the world by storm, with an impressive 45% increase in sales from 2007 to 2021 in the U.S. alone.

Part of the reason for Huy Fong sriracha's success, and the popularity of sriracha in general, can be attributed to younger generations' interest in discovering global and fusion foods. But if you ask most of its fans, it comes down to sriracha's unique blend of flavors and the heat it brings to just about any food you can think of adding it to. In addition to smaller sriracha brands, big names like famous spicy sauce purveyor Tabasco have also gotten in on the trend, and it's no wonder why. Experts predict the market for sriracha will only grow in the coming years. But did you know that Huy Fong, the brand that made sriracha go global in the first place, may not survive to revel in that success? Whether you're a casual fan or totally spice-obsessed, here's more on that, plus nine more facts you probably don't know about sriracha.

