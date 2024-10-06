Why Vodka And Tomatoes Make The Perfect Sauce Pairing

Vodka sauce is beguiling. On the surface, it may appear as any other pink sauce, combining the richness of cream with the sharp tastes of tomato to produce a biting yet rich pasta dish. But vodka sauce adds something more complex. It isn't the typical sauce trying to strike a balance between alfredo and marinara (which is humble but still incredibly delicious). No, it has its own unique je ne sais quoi that sets it apart from the rest. A certain layered, aromatic quality bumps up the flavors of the sauce to a whole new level. But why is this? Well, as it turns out, vodka is actually a superhero when it comes to bringing out the flavors of the umami-rich tomato.

Vodka itself has little to no flavor, so it might seem antithetical to think of it as a flavor enhancer. But it is. This is because alcohol, in smaller amounts, helps to reveal flavors that might not otherwise be noticeable. It also helps to enhance the aromatics of a dish, so you can smell these juicy complexities as well. However, it is important to note that this works best with small amounts of alcohol, so drowning your sauce in vodka won't set your flavors to a nuclear level, it'll just make a chunky, hot cocktail. So it's best to keep the vodka to small doses and let the alcohol cook off before serving. That way your pasta won't be boozy, just extra tasty.