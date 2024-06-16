What Is A Michelin-Starred Restaurant, Really? Why Do We Care?

You have no doubt heard of Michelin stars and their vaunted place in the restaurant industry. The gastronomic press is abuzz with stories about which chefs have the most Michelin stars, and whenever a big-name chef like Gordon Ramsay loses Michelin stars, it is treated as a devastating loss.

To many, these stars represent the ultimate culinary achievement, even though there isn't much substance to the award itself. There's no prize money, and although winning restaurants get a write-up in the Michelin Guide, it's just a small blurb with basic information, not a glowing review. You get a plaque with a star on it to display at your restaurant, and that's really it as far as tangible rewards. The real prize is the clout.

Some food-loving folks plan entire vacations around visiting Michelin-starred restaurants, journeying thousands of miles just to see what the hype is about, and all on the word of a tire company. That association is confusing to some. After all, what do cars and fine dining have in common? Quite a lot actually. The Michelin Guide wasn't invented to celebrate food, it was invented to sell tires, and over a century into its existence, it stands as one of the most brilliant PR moves in history.

